Worldwide Industry for Recycled Glass to 2026 - Featuring Balcones Resources, Berryman Glass Recycling & CAP Glass Among Others
Dublin, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Glass Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global recycled glass market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factors that drive the growth of the market include the increased focus of the government and the people towards waste management and sustainable development. In addition, recycled glass is used for a variety of applications such as bottles & containers manufacturing, building & construction applications, abrasives, fiber glass, and a broad range of other applications which enhances the growth of the recycled glass market across the globe.
Further, the key contributions of the players also support market growth by adopting several strategies. For instance, in February 2018, Momentum Recycling LLC announced its glass recycling drop-off center in Utah, the US which is intended to collect the waste glass efficiently.
The global recycled glass market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. Based on the type, the market is segmented into glass cullet and glass fines & powder. The glass fines & powder segment is estimated to hold a significant share in the market. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into abrasives, bottle & container, fiber glass, highway bead, and others. The bottles & container segment is estimated to witness significant growth in the market share.
Geographically, the study of the global recycled glass market reports covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period. Further, Strategic Materials Inc., ACE Glass Recycling, Balcones Resources Inc., Gallo Glass Co., Dlubak Glass Co., Harsco Corp., Trivitro Corp., and Verallia are some of the prominent players covered in the global recycled glass market report.
Research Methodology
The market study of the global recycled glass market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market into various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. the team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of the reports.
Secondary Sources Include:
Financial reports of companies involved in the market
Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs
Company websites and their product catalog
The report is intended for glass product manufacturers, glass recycling companies, construction companies, recycling centers, government organizations, research institutes and universities, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.
Market Segmentation:
1. Global Recycled Glass Market Research and Analysis by Type
2. Global Recycled Glass Market Research and Analysis by Application
The Report Covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of the global recycled glass market.
This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global recycled glass market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global recycled glass market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.
Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
1.2. Market Breakdown
1.2.1. By Segments
1.2.2. By Geography
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Rules & Regulations
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Recycled Glass Market by Type
5.1.1. Glass Cullet
5.1.2. Glass Fines & Powder
5.2. Global Recycled Glass Market by Application
5.2.1. Abrasives
5.2.2. Bottle & Container
5.2.3. Fiber Glass
5.2.4. Highway Bead
5.2.5. Others
6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. United States
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. South Korea
6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World
7. Company Profiles
7.1. 2M Ressources Inc.
7.2. ACE Glass Recycling
7.3. Balcones Resources, Inc.
7.4. Berryman Glass Recycling,
7.5. CAP Glass
7.6. Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd.
7.7. Dlubak Glass Co.
7.8. Gallo Glass Co.
7.9. Glass Recycled Surfaces
7.10. Harsco Corp.
7.11. Momentum Recycling, LLC
7.12. Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG
7.13. Strategic Materials, Inc.
7.14. SWARCO Group
7.15. Trivitro Corp.
7.16. Verallia
7.17. VetropackGroup
7.18. Vitro Minerals Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgswxg
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900