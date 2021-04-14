Worldwide Industry for Research Antibodies to 2025 - by Product, Clonality, Major Reactivities, Application, Host Species, End-user and Region
DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Research Antibodies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs; geography-based market segments include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.
In this report, the market for research antibodies is segmented based on product type, major reactivities, applications, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA inhibitors, and other inhibitors (RNA, Mycolic Acid, Folic Acid). Based on major reactivities, the market is segmented into oral and topical. The market is also presented based on application type, which is further segmented into human and veterinary.
By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East and Africa) regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.
Report Includes:
64 data tables and 25 additional tables
An overview of the global market for research antibodies
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Discussion on the factors affecting the companies' market shares, the current strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and the third-party quality evaluation systems of research antibodies
Description of antibody technologies, emerging antibody generation technologies and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
Market share analysis of research antibodies based on product, clonality, application, end-user and region and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast
Discussion on technological trends in antibody production and application, and information on antibody-based drug discovery and development process
Impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire pharma industry and discussion on how COVID-19 is related to pharmaceutical industry's growth slow-down and results in delayed approvals for non-COVID-19-related pharmaceutical/biotech products
Coverage of FDA and international regulations, details of recent regulatory reforms and list of antibody therapeutics granted in 2018 and insights into government initiatives and funding in emerging markets
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, United States Biological, Beckman Coulter Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc. and Cell Signaling Technology
The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand for antibodies research, the expanding pandemic of COVID-19, other infectious diseases, and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to emerge with new antibodies to counter the rise in different infectious diseases globally. Moreover, the advancement of biological discoveries will result inthe need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies. For example, even for the same protein molecule, antibodies for each of its many forms of post-translational modifications are needed. This is likely to propel the growth of the research antibodies market during the forecast period.
Primary antibodies are used alone or in combination with a secondary antibody. For instance, primary antibodies conjugated to fluorochromes are used in flow cytometry, whereas in microscopy, a primary-secondary antibody combination is used to increase the signal.
According to Antibiotic.com, one supplier of antibodies states that primary antibodies can be used against any antigen including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, and other small molecules. Primary antibodies can also be raised to recognize post-translational modifications such as phosphorylation, acetylation, methylation, and glycosylation.
A rise in basic or clinical research to detect specific cell or tissue components (antigens), a shorter assay time, an increase in the versatility, antigen signal detection, and amplification are the factors likely to fuel the growth of the segment in the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Introduction
History and Current State
Background of the Antibody and Its Production
Current Status and Issues
Overview of Antibody Technology
Traditional Antibody Generation Technologies
Emerging Antibody Generation Technologies
Antibody Validation Methods
Trends in the Market for Research Antibodies
Purchasing Factors Analysis
Third-Party Quality Evaluation Systems
Research Grants
Journal Citations Analysis
Technological Trends in Antibody Production and Application
Deals within Last Decade Related to the Research Antibody Industry
WuXi App Tec Acquires Abgent
Abcam Acquires Epitomics
Agilent Acquires Dako
Affymetrix Acquires eBioscience
Bio-Rad Acquires AbD Serotec
Active Motif Acquires SwitchGear Genomics Inc.
Thermo Fisher Pierce Antibodies Merges with Life Technologies Corp.
Fluidigm Acquires DVS Sciences
Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires Novus Biologicals
Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires ProteinSimple
BioLegend Acquires Covance Antibody Services
German Merck Acquires Sigma
Abcam Acquires Firefly Bioworks
OriGene Technologies Acquires Acris Antibodies GmbH
Abcam Acquires AxioMx
Valiant Co. Ltd. Acquires MP Biomedicals
Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix
Aviva Systems Biology Acquires GenWay Biotech
M&A Deals in 2018-2021
LSBio Acquires Absolute Antibody and Kerafast
Eurobio Scientific Acquires Dendritics
ImmunoPrecise Acquires Modiquest Research BV
LSBio Acquisitions in 2020 and 2019
Thermo Fisher Acquires Mesa Biotech
Sanofi to Acquire Kymab
Chapter 4 Research Applications of Antibodies
Introduction
ELISA/ELISPOT
Direct ELISA
Indirect ELISA
Competitive ELISA
Sandwich ELISA
ELISPOT Assays
FluoroSpot Assays
Emerging Technologies or Platforms in ELISA
Western Blot
1-D Gel Electrophoresis
2-D Gel Electrophoresis
Emerging Technologies/Platforms in Western Blot
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
Flow Cytometry (Including Cell Sorting)
Emerging Technologies or Platforms in Flow Cytometry
Immunocytochemistry/Immunofluorescent Staining
Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)
Other Applications of Antibodies
Antibody Arrays
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
New Discoveries in Biological Sciences
Rapid Technological Developments in the IVD Industry
New Antibody Technologies and Antibody Types
Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development
Developed and Increasing Research Areas
Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets
Need for Further Human Genomic and Proteomic Research
Need for Quality Antibodies in the Current Research Community
Need for Antibody Custom Services
New Application-Focused Technology Platforms
Market Restraints
Limited Research Funding
Low Validation Technologies
Decline in Suppliers
Decrease in Market Acceptance or Brand Trust
Market Opportunities
Market Expansion into Emerging Countries
Development of Novel Research Antibodies
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product
Global Market for Research Antibodies by Product
Primary Antibodies
Secondary Antibodies
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Clonality
Global Market for Research Antibodies by Clonality
Polyclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal Antibodies
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Major Reactivities
Global Market for Research Antibodies by Major Reactivities
Human (Anti-Human)
Mouse (Anti-Mouse)
Rat (Anti-Rat)
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
Global Market for Research Antibodies by Application
Western Blotting (WB)
Flow Cytometry
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
Immunocytochemistry/Immunofluorescent Staining (ICC/IFS)
ELISA
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Host Species
Global Market for Research Antibodies by Host Species
Rabbit Host Species
Goat Host Species
Mouse-Host Species
Sheep Host Species
Donkey Host Species
Other Host Species
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End User
Global Market for Research Antibodies by End User
Universities/Academic Institutions
Pharma/Biotech Companies
Other End Users
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Research Antibodies by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
Chapter 13 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry
Short-term Impacts
Change in Demand
Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions
Research and Development Changes
Long-term Impact
Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical/Biotech Products
Self-sufficiency in Pharma/Biotech Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Slow-Down
Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products
Chapter 14 Approved Monoclonal Antibodies, 1986-2019
Chapter 15 Value Chain Analysis
Introduction
China Is Becoming a Center of Microbial Threats
Chapter 16 Regulatory Scenario
FDA and International Regulation
Recent Regulatory Reforms
Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape
Global Company Market Ranking Analysis
Antibody Therapeutics Granted in 2018
Chapter 18 Company Profiles
Abcam
Absolute Antibody Ltd.
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bd Biosciences
Beckman Coulter Inc.
Bio-Rad (Abd Serotec)
Bio-Techne
Cell Signaling Technology
Jackson Immunoresearch Laboratories Inc.
Milliporesigma
Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.
Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
Sino Biological
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
United States Biological
Chapter 19 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vjkph
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-research-antibodies-to-2025---by-product-clonality-major-reactivities-application-host-species-end-user-and-region-301269022.html
SOURCE Research and Markets