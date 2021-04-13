Worldwide Industry for Text Analytics to 2025 - by Deployment, Application, End-user and Region
The report provides an overview of the global market for text analytics and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment, application, end-user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of software and services.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the text analytics market. The report concludes with an analysis of the text analytics vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global text analytics market.
Report Includes:
68 tables
An overview of the global market for text analytics within the industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Assessment of the value chain of the text analytics industry ecosystem
Highlights of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the text analytics industry
Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for the text analytics industry, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment type, application, end-user, and geographical region
Understanding of upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments
Identification of major stakeholders in the text analytics market and analysis of competitive landscape for the market leaders
Insight into market dynamics featuring drivers and restraints, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the text analytics industry
Detailed profiles of the major players including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Basis Technology, IBM, Microsoft, SAS, and Texifter LLC
Text analytics is a subset of natural language processing (NLP). Both terms are often used interchangeably by industry vendors. Text analytics falls under the artificial intelligence (AI) family. Technology advances within AI have enabled more accurate and contextual analysis of highly dimensional, multilingual textual data. Text analytics is the process of deriving business insight from textual sources. Text analytics scenarios cover not only a wide set of functional requirements, such as enterprise content management and advanced search engines, but also functions such as social media analytics, email/document analysis and free-form analysis. Simply put, text analytics is the practice of using technology to gather, store and mine textual information to translate large volumes of unstructured text into quantitative data in order to uncover insights, trends and patterns that can be used to inform smarter business decisions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further propelled the market for text analytics, especially in industries such as life sciences and healthcare, where there is a need to analyze research documents from all over the world and across different languages to come up with new drugs or courses of treatment. At the same time, governments and public health departments are trying to leverage data from social media and other sources to monitor citizen response to COVID measures such as social distancing. Many other industries, such as banking and financial services (that need to process large numbers of documents) are focusing on handling customer complaints and keeping the lights on for their back-office applications as they struggle with reduced staff (as most business process outsourcing (BPO) operations have been affected). These and other organizations are trying to leverage natural language technologies (NLTs), from text analytics to chatbots to document processing, to optimize their operations and move towards digital transformation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
Text Analytics Process
Text Sources
Text Analytics Processing Technologies
Types of Text Analytics
Sentiment Analysis
Text Classification
Semantic Search
Market Drivers
Rise in Adoption of Predictive Analytics and Sentiment Analytics by Various Industries
Continuous Improvements in the Language Processing Algorithms
Increasing Attractiveness of Social Media Analytics
Market Restraints
Dearth of Technical Expertise and Technological Awareness
Data Security and Privacy Issues
COVID-19 Impact on Text Analytics Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment
Introduction
Cloud
On-premises
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Business Intelligence
Customer Relationship Management
Fraud Detection
Governance, Risk Management and Compliance
Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
Introduction
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Government & Defense
Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Media and Advertising
Retail and E-commerce
Travel and Hospitality
Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
Americas
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of the Americas
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of APAC
The Middle East and Africa
Middle East
Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Market Ranking
Vendor Landscape
Text Analytics Pricing Models
Pricing Models of Vendors
Strategic Analysis
Product Launches
Collaborations and Partnerships
Expansions and Investments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Major Players
Alphabet Inc. (Google)
Amazon.Com Inc.
Basis Technology Corp.
Bitext Innovations S.L.
Clarabridge Inc.
Expert.Ai (Formerly Expert System Group)
International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.
Lexalytics Inc.
Luminoso Technologies Inc.
Meaningcloud Llc
Megaputer Intelligence Inc.
Micro Focus International Plc
Microsoft Corp.
Open Text Corp.
Sas Institute Inc.
Key Innovators
Amenity Analytics Ltd.
Cortical.IO Ag
Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.
Indico Data Solutions Inc.
Kingland Systems
Knime Ag
Linguamatics
Proxem
Rapidminer Inc.
Texifter Llc.
Chapter 10 Appendix: List of Acronyms
