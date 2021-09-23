U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

Worldwide Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Industry to 2028 - Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products is Driving Growth

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Technology (PCR, ISH, INAAT), By End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 40.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2028. The market is driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products and an increase in demand for molecular diagnostics in PoC settings.

Rapid technological advancements with portability, accurate results, and cost-effectiveness are anticipated to serve as crucial drivers of the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics. Companies are upgrading their products by implementing new techniques to gain specific and accurate results. Key players are updating their product portfolio for PCR instruments with increased R&D initiatives for developing novel kits to target emerging diseases or by entering into agreements with other kit manufacturing companies.

Technologies such as INAAT, mass spectroscopy, and ISH are advanced and have a low false-positive rate as compared to other traditional diagnostic tests. Advantages such as the cost-effectiveness and user-friendliness of this technology and the accuracy offered are estimated to increase the adoption of this technology.

The use of molecular diagnostics in research institutes is increasing. The use of techniques such as PCR, western blotting, and southern blotting is becoming common. Moreover, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection globally has led to an increase in research funding by governments as well as diagnostic companies to search for innovative molecular diagnostics.

Molecular diagnostics deliver effective and accurate results. Moreover, these tests enable the early detection of diseases, maintaining a low threat of substitutes. However, the high prices of these tests are expected to encourage patients to shift to external substitutes. Moreover, for the detection of newer infections such as SARS-CoV-2, the rate of internal substitution is high, which boosts competitive rivalry.

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

  • The reagent segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate attributable to increased adoption

  • The growing geriatric population in Asian countries, such as Japan and China, with high untapped opportunities is expected to drive the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the region during the forecast period

  • The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to high sensitivity and lower complexity

  • The high growth rate of the market for infectious disease molecular diagnostics in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to increased access to healthcare in the developing nations

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.2 User Perspective Analysis
3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Framework
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market driver analysis
3.5.1.1 Increase in geriatric population
3.5.1.2 Introduction of technologically advanced products
3.5.1.3 Increase in demand for point-of-care Daignostics
3.5.1.4 Growing prevalence of target diseases
3.5.1.5 Increasing external funding for R&D
3.5.1.6 Outbreak of COVID-19
3.5.2 Market restraint analysis
3.5.2.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework
3.5.2.2 High prices of Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics tests
3.6 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.6.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis
3.6.3.1 New product launch
3.6.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions
3.6.3.3 Expansion
3.6.3.4 Partnerships
3.6.3.5 Market entry strategies

Chapter 4 Products Business Analysis
4.1 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market: Products Movement Analysis
4.1.1 Instruments
4.1.1.1 Instruments market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.1.2 Reagents
4.1.2.1 Reagents market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.1.3 Services
4.1.3.1 Services market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis
5.1 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market: Technology Movement Analysis
5.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction
5.1.2 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
5.1.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
5.1.4 Chips and Microarrays
5.1.5 Mass Spectrometry
5.1.6 Sequencing
5.1.7 Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)
5.1.8 Others

Chapter 6 End-use Business Analysis
6.1 Molecular Diagnostics Market: End-use Movement Analysis
6.1.1 Hospitals
6.1.1.1 Hospitals market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.1.2 Clinics
6.1.2.1 Clinics market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.1.3 Diagnostic laboratories
6.1.3.1 Diagnostic laboratories market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.1.4 Research Institutes
6.1.4.1 Research Institutes market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Application Business Analysis
7.1 Molecular Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis
7.1.1 Respiratory Diseases
7.1.1.1 Respiratory diseases market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1.2 Tuberculosis
7.1.2.1 Tuberculosis market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1.3 Meningitis
7.1.3.1 Meningitis market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1.4 Gastrointestinal Tract Infections
7.1.4.1 Gastrointestinal tract infections market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1.5 HPV
7.1.5.1 HPV market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1.6 Sexually Transmitted Infections
7.1.6.1 Sexually transmitted infections market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1.7 Sepsis
7.1.7.1 Sepsis market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1.8 Drug Resistance Disease
7.1.8.1 Drug resistance disease market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1.9 Other Infectious Diseases
7.1.9.1 Other infectious diseases market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Respiratory Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Tuberculosis-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 10 Meningitis-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 11 Gastrointestinal Tract Infections-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017- 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 12 HPV-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 13 Sexually Transmitted Infections-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017- 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 14 Sepsis-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 15 Drug Resistance Infections-Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 16 Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
17.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
17.1.1 Ansoff matrix
17.2 Company Categorization
17.2.1 Innovators
17.2.2 Market Leaders
17.3 Vendor Landscape
17.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners
17.3.2 Key customers
17.4 Public Companies
17.4.1 Company market position analysis
17.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
17.4.2.1 Market Differentiators
17.5 Private Companies
17.5.1 List of key emerging companies
17.6 Company Profiles
17.6.1 Abbott
17.6.1.1 Company overview
17.6.1.2 Alere, Inc.
17.6.1.3 Financial performance
17.6.1.4 Product benchmarking
17.6.1.5 Strategic initiatives
17.6.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
17.6.2.1 Company overview
17.6.2.2 Financial performance
17.6.2.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.2.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.3 bioMerieux SA
17.6.3.1 Company overview
17.6.3.2 Financial performance
17.6.3.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.3.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
17.6.4.1 Company overview
17.6.4.2 Financial performance
17.6.4.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.4.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
17.6.5.1 Company overview
17.6.5.2 Financial performance
17.6.5.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.5.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.6 Danaher Corporation
17.6.6.1 Company overview
17.6.6.2 Cepheid
17.6.6.3 Beckman Coulter
17.6.6.4 Leica Biosystems
17.6.6.5 Financial performance
17.6.6.6 Product benchmarking
17.6.6.7 Strategic initiatives
17.6.6.8 Strategic initiatives of Cepheid
17.6.7 Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe)
17.6.7.1 Company overview
17.6.7.2 Financial performance
17.6.7.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.7.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.8 Illumina, Inc.
17.6.8.1 Company overview
17.6.8.2 Financial performance
17.6.8.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.8.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.9 GRIFOLs S.A.
17.6.9.1 Company overview
17.6.9.2 Financial performance
17.6.9.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.9.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.10 Qiagen
17.6.10.1 Company overview
17.6.10.2 Financial performance
17.6.10.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.10.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
17.6.11.1 Company overview
17.6.11.2 Financial performance
17.6.11.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.11.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.12 Siemens Healthineers
17.6.12.1 Company overview
17.6.12.2 Financial performance
17.6.12.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.12.4 Strategic initiatives
17.6.13 Sysmex Corporation
17.6.13.1 Company overview
17.6.13.2 Financial performance
17.6.13.3 Product benchmarking
17.6.13.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2k70o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-infectious-disease-molecular-diagnostics-industry-to-2028---introduction-of-technologically-advanced-products-is-driving-growth-301384126.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

