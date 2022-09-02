U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Worldwide Inflatable Packaging Industry to 2027 - Featuring Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air and Pregis Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inflatable Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global inflatable packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global inflatable packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on inflatable packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on inflatable packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global inflatable packaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global inflatable packaging market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Ecommerce to boost the growth of inflatable packaging market

  • Rise in the awareness about the benefits of inflatable packaging

2) Restraints

  • Fluctuations in the raw materials prices

3) Opportunities

  • Increase in the use of inflatable packaging in pharma and cosmetic sectors

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the inflatable packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the inflatable packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global inflatable packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Inflatable Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Inflatable Packaging Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Packaging Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Inflatable Packaging Market

4. Inflatable Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Inflatable Packaging Market by Material Type

5.1. PE

5.2. PA

5.3. PET

6. Global Inflatable Packaging Market by Packaging Type

6.1. Bubble Wrap

6.2. Inflated Packaging Bags

6.3. Air Pillows

7. Global Inflatable Packaging Market by End User

7.1. Personal Care and Cosmetics

7.2. Homecare

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Automotive and Allied Industries

7.5. Electrical and Electronics

7.6. Shipping and Logistics

7.7. Food and Beverages

8. Global Inflatable Packaging Market by Region 2021-2027

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Inflatable Packaging Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Smurfit Kappa Group

9.2.2. Sealed Air Corporation

9.2.3. Pregis Corporation

9.2.4. Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

9.2.5. FROMM Packaging Systems Inc.

9.2.6. Automated Packaging Systems Inc.

9.2.7. Macfarlane Group plc

9.2.8. Polyair Inter Pack Inc.

9.2.9. Inflatable Packaging Inc.

9.2.10. Omniverse Foster Packaging Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g99czv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-inflatable-packaging-industry-to-2027---featuring-smurfit-kappa-sealed-air-and-pregis-among-others-301617066.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

