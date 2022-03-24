The Worldwide Infrared Imaging Industry is Expected to Reach $9+ Billion by 2026
Global Infrared Imaging Market
Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infrared Imaging Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Technology Type, Wavelength Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Infrared Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 6.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.15 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.
Market Dynamics
The Global Infrared Imaging Market is growing due to the demand for uncooled infrared cameras. These cameras can be used in harsh environments such as haze, smoke, and water vapor and are highly adopted by the military and defense sector for usage in CBRNE detection. The high adoption of infrared imaging products in various applications such as security and surveillance, temperature measurement, and quality control and inspections is driving the market's growth. On the other hand, rigidity in rules and regulations related to the export and import of infrared products. Only authorized manufacturers can sell the product after proper inspection and verification by the authorities restrict the market's growth.
Furthermore, high costs associated with infrared imaging products and product designing complexities for highly accurate cameras are significant challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth. Moreover, the growing integration or penetration of infrared cameras in consumer electronics, government initiatives for modernizing the military and defense sector, and emerging applications areas for SWIR cameras will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Technology Type, Wavelength Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.
By Application Type, the market is classified into Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, and Detection.
By Technology Type, the Infrared Imaging market is classified into Cooled Infrared Imaging and Uncooled Infrared Imaging.
By Wavelength Type, the Infrared Imaging market is classified into Near Infrared (NIR), Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR), and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR).
By Vertical Type, the Infrared Imaging market is classified into Industrial and Non-Industrial.
By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Allied Vision Technologies, Axis Communications AB, Danaher Corporation, Leonardo DRS, Inc, Lynred, New Imaging Technologies, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Xenics NV, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Infrared Imaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Adoption of Infrared Imaging Products in Various Applications
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Uncooled Infrared Cameras
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Rigidity in Export-Import Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Surging Integration of Infrared Cameras in Consumer Electronics
4.3.2 Emerging Application Areas for SWIR Cameras
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Cost Associated with Infrared Cameras
4.4.2 Designing Complexities
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Security & Surveillance
6.3 Monitoring & Inspection
6.3.1 Condition Monitoring
6.3.2 Structural Health Monitoring
6.3.3 Quality Control
6.4 Detection
6.4.1 Gas Detection
6.4.2 Fire/Flare Detection
6.4.3 Body Temperature Measurement
7 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Technology Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cooled Infrared Imaging
7.3 Uncooled Infrared Imaging
8 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Wavelength Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Near-Infrared (NIR)
8.3 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)
8.4 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
8.5 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)
9 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Vertical Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Automotive
9.2.2 Aerospace
9.2.3 Electronics & Semiconductor
9.2.4 Oil & Gas
9.2.5 Food & Beverages
9.2.6 Glass
9.2.7 Others
9.3 Non-Industrial
9.3.1 Military & Defence
9.3.2 Medical & Scientific Research
9.3.3 Civil Infrastructure
10 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.1 America
10.1.1 Argentina
10.1.2 Brazil
10.1.3 Canada
10.1.4 Chile
10.1.5 Colombia
10.1.6 Mexico
10.1.7 Peru
10.1.8 United States
10.1.9 Rest of Americas
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Austria
10.2.2 Belgium
10.2.3 Denmark
10.2.4 Finland
10.2.5 France
10.2.6 Germany
10.2.7 Italy
10.2.8 Netherlands
10.2.9 Norway
10.2.10 Poland
10.2.11 Russia
10.2.12 Spain
10.2.13 Sweden
10.2.14 Switzerland
10.2.15 United Kingdom
10.2.16 Rest of Europe
10.3 Middle East and Africa
10.3.1 Egypt
10.3.2 Israel
10.3.3 Qatar
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 South Africa
10.3.6 United Arab Emirates
10.3.7 Rest of MEA
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Australia
10.4.2 Bangladesh
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 India
10.4.5 Indonesia
10.4.6 Japan
10.4.7 Malaysia
10.4.8 Philippines
10.4.9 Singapore
10.4.10 South Korea
10.4.11 Sri Lanka
10.4.12 Thailand
10.4.13 Taiwan
10.4.14 Rest of Asia
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Allied Vision Technologies
12.2 AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH
12.3 Axis Communications AB
12.4 Boston Electronics Corporation
12.5 Bosch Security Systems, LLC
12.6 Bruker Corporation
12.7 C-THERMAL
12.8 Carl Zeiss AG
12.9 Cox Enterprises, Inc
12.10 Danaher Corporation
12.11 EpiSensor
12.12 EPIX, Inc
12.13 General Dynamics Mission Systems
12.14 Global Sensor Technology Co Ltd
12.15 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K
12.16 Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd
12.17 Hexagon AB
12.18 Infrared Imaging Services LLC
12.19 IRCameras LLC
12.20 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
12.21 L3Harris Technologies
12.22 Leonardo DRS, Inc
12.23 LI-COR, Inc
12.24 Lynred USA
12.25 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG
12.26 New Imaging Technologies
12.27 Olympus Corporation
12.28 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd
12.29 PerkinElmer, Inc
12.30 Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc
12.31 Raptor Photonics
12.32 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
12.33 Safran S.A
12.34 SemiConductor Devices
12.35 Shimadzu Corporation
12.36 Stryker Corporation
12.37 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
12.38 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
12.39 Tonbo Imaging
12.40 Xenics NV
12.41 Zhejiang Dali Technology Co Ltd
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmi4n0
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900