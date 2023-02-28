The Worldwide Inhalable Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $49.47 Billion by 2027: Players Include AptarGroup, AstraZeneca, Cipla, GEA and GSK

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Inhalable Drugs Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Inhalable Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 35.11 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 49.47 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Respiratory Diseases Such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases and Asthma

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure and Rising Awareness among Patients

Surge in the Number of Non-respiratory Diseases Such as Parkinson's Disease

Restraints

Strict Regulations for the Approval of Inhalable Drugs

Opportunities

Surge in Development of Inhalable Drugs for Ease of Administration

Emerging Reformulation of Current Non-inhaled Molecules into Inhaled Molecules for Improved Drug Delivery

Challenges

Availability of Unregulated and Alternate Therapy

Market Segmentation



The Global Inhalable Drugs Market is segmented based on Product, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Aerosol, Dry Powder Formulation, and Spray.

By Application, the market is classified into Non-Respiratory Diseases and Respiratory Diseases.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Adherium, Ltd.

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca, PLC

Avalyn Pharma, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla, Inc.

GEA Group Ag

GSK, PLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mundipharma International, Ltd.

Novartis Ag

Orion Corp

Pfizer, Inc.

PureIMS B.V.

Respira Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vectura Group, Ltd.

Verona Pharma, PLC

