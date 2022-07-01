U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

The Worldwide Instrument Transformers Industry is Projected to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Instrument Transformers Market

Global Instrument Transformers Market
Global Instrument Transformers Market

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Instrument Transformers Market (2022-2027) by Type, Dielectric Medium, Voltage, Enclosure Type, Applications, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Instrument Transformers Market is estimated to be USD 7.86 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.75 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.46%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Instrument Transformers Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB, Arteche, BHEL, EMEK, GE, Indian Transformers Company, Instrument Transformer Equipment, Konear-Instrument Transformers, Mitsubishi Electric, Nissin Electric, Pfiffner Instrument Transformers, Ritz Instrument Transformers, Schneider Electric, Siemens, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Instrument Transformers Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Instrument Transformers Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Instrument Transformers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rise In Alternative Energy Programs
4.1.2 Refurbishment of the Aging Power Infrastructure
4.1.3 Huge Investments in Smart Grids and Energy Systems
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Competition from the Unorganized Sector of the Instrument Transformer Market
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing investments In the Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure
4.3.2 Expanding Cross-Border Electricity Trade
4.3.3 Adoption of the Hvdc Technology for Long Distance Transmission
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Delays In Grid Expansion Projects

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Instrument Transformers Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Current Transformers
6.3 Potential Transformers
6.3.1 Inductive Potential Transformers
6.3.2 Capacitive Potential Transformers
6.4 Combined Instrument Transformers

7 Global Instrument Transformers Market, By Dielectric Medium
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid Dielectric Instrument Transformers
7.3 SF6 Gas Dielectric Instrument Transformers
7.4 Solid Dielectric Instrument Transformers

8 Global Instrument Transformers Market, By Voltage
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Distribution Voltage
8.3 Sub-Transmission Voltage
8.4 High Voltage Transmission
8.5 Extra-High Voltage Transmission
8.6 Ultra-High Voltage Transmission

9 Global Instrument Transformers Market, By Enclosure Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Indoor Instrument Transformers
9.3 Outdoor Instrument Transformers

10 Global Instrument Transformers Market, By Applications
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Transformer & Circuit Breaker Bushing
10.3 Switchgear Assemblies
10.4 Relaying
10.5 Metering & Protection

11 Global Instrument Transformers Market, By End-User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Power Utilities
11.2.1 Power Transmission Utilities
11.2.2 Power Distribution Utilities
11.3 Power Generation
11.4 Railways & Metros
11.5 Industries & OEMs
11.5.1 Oil & Gas
11.5.2 Iron & Steel
11.5.3 Cement
11.5.4 Chemicals
11.5.5 Automobiles
11.5.6 Industrial Machinery

12 Americas' Instrument Transformers Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas

13 Europe's Instrument Transformers Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe

14 Middle East and Africa's Instrument Transformers Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA

15 APAC's Instrument Transformers Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

17 Company Profiles
17.1 ABB
17.2 Arteche
17.3 BHEL
17.4 EMEK
17.5 GE
17.6 Indian Transformers Company
17.7 Instrument Transformer Equipment
17.8 Konear-Instrument Transformers
17.9 Mitsubishi Electric
17.10 Nissin Electric
17.11 Pfiffner Instrument Transformers
17.12 Ritz Instrument Transformers
17.13 Schneider Electric
17.14 Siemens

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9vc4l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


