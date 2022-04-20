The Worldwide Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Industry is Expected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026

Company Logo

Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IGBT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.02% to reach US$8.696 billion by 2026, from US$4.751 billion in 2019. Insulated-gate bipolar transistor refers to a type of power semiconductor which is used as an electric switch device and offers higher efficiency and faster switching.

The higher adoption as compared to Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) is due to its cost-effectiveness at high voltages and current. It enhances energy conservation by enabling power management in various industrial applications including consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and industrial systems.



Driving Factors



The surging demand for electric vehicles among consumers is rising the demand for insulated-gate bipolar transistors in the global market during the forecast period, The insulated-gate bipolar transistor plays a vital role in the manufacturing and production of electric vehicles. Owing to its high current carry capability and high voltage the insulated-gate bipolar transistor is widely used in high power to medium powered applications including electric vehicle inverters.

In the year 2019, Audi announced the adoption of Hitachi's EV inverter which is equipped with a built-in next-generation insulated-gate bipolar transistor and a power module to provide maximum motor performance owing to the high-power density output. Hence, the rising demand for electric vehicles in the global market is further leading to the adoption of insulated-gate bipolar transistors during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the global warming effect and the ever-changing climatic changes are raising awareness regarding the use of energy resources in each field. Thus, the demand from the automotive industry in the manufacturing of electric vehicles to save energy resources is leading to the high adoption of insulated-gate bipolar transistors in the industry sector. The rising fuel prices have further boosted the demand and adoption of electric vehicles in the global market which in turn is fueling the market growth of the global IGBT market.



The growing concerns to boost the renewable energy foundations will be led to its growth



One of the prime reasons for the growth of the global IGBT industry is the growing concerns to boost the renewable energy foundations which in turn will fuel the market growth of insulated-gate bipolar transistors in the global market. The growing investments by the government of several nations in renewable energy are further leading to the growth of the global IGBT market. Also, the drop in the costs of renewable energy sources such as wind energy, solar energy in recent years is leading to its growing adoption across various industry verticals.



Restraints



The design complexities will hamper the growth of the global IGBT market. A major restraint in the growth of the global IGBT market is the design complexities. Latch-up linked with gate control of an insulated gate bipolar transistor can cause easy breakage which may fail the device. A minute decrease in the latching current density accounts for the increase in the increase in the turnoff time and an increase in the ambient temperature. The gate has no longer control over the drain current as the transistor enters the latch-up state. The excessive power dissipation is likely to destroy the bipolar transistor if the latch-up is not terminated quickly. These complexities in the design are expected to hamper the growth of the global IGBT market during the forecast period.



Competitive Insights



The market leaders in the global IGBT market are Danfoss, Hitachi ABB, Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ROHM Semiconductor, Toshiba Electronic Devices, and Storage Corporation, SEMIKRON, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SEMIKRON International GmbH

