Worldwide Insulin Pumps Industry to 2027 - Featuring Animus, Medtronics and Asante Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulin Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulin pumps market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Insulin pumps are small computerized medical devices that can be clipped on to a belt, pocket or hidden under the clothes. The pump is used to deliver controlled doses of insulin inside the body at regular intervals, depending upon the consumer's basal and bolus rate, to control the rise in blood glucose levels. It operates through a needle and a flexible catheter that is used to insert insulin directly into the fatty tissue, which is then taped and secured in place. Insulin pumps assist individuals suffering from type 1 and type 2 diabetes by providing them flexibility in food options and eating schedules and reduces the number of injection administrations

The increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe and rising health awareness are the key factors for market growth. Modernization of economies has significantly enhanced the occurrence of several lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes. This is further augmented by changing dietary preferences and dependency on ready-to-eat packaged food containing artificial ingredients and preservatives. Since diabetes can trigger the occurrence of other chronic conditions such as kidney failure, stroke, paralysis and blindness, manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on creating adaptive and affordable devices. Additionally, due to the development of highly accurate glucose sensors and blood monitoring devices, the demand for efficient insulin pumps has also increased. Furthermore, factors such as rising per capita expenditure on healthcare services and increasing research and development for improving the functioning of insulin pumps have also contributed to market growth

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Animus Corp., Medtronics Inc., Insulet Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Cellnovo Ltd., Asante, Nipro Diagnostic Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Sooil Development Co. Ltd., Ypsomed, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global insulin pumps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global insulin pumps industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global insulin pumps industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global insulin pumps industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global insulin pumps industry?

  • What is the structure of the global insulin pumps industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global insulin pumps industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Insulin Pumps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Insulin Pumps
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Tethered Pumps
6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Disposable/Patch Insulin Pumps
6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Insulin Pump Supplies and Accessories
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Insulin Reservoirs/Cartridges
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 Infusion Set Insertion Devices
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Hospital Pharmacy
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Retail Pharmacy
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Online Sales
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Diabetes Clinics/ Centers
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Animus Corp.
13.3.2 Medtronics Inc.
13.3.3 Insulet Corp.
13.3.4 Roche Diagnostics
13.3.5 Cellnovo Ltd.
13.3.6 Asante
13.3.7 Nipro Diagnostic Inc.
13.3.8 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
13.3.9 Sooil Development Co. Ltd.
13.3.10 Ypsomed

