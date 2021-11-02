U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

The Worldwide Integrated Workplace Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Marketplace: IWMS Market by Platforms, Software, and Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides a multi-dimensional view of the IWMS market including analysis of software solutions and service providers, evaluation of key technologies, assessment of current market trends, and outlook for future business opportunities. The report also provides detailed quantitative analysis and forecasts including:

  • Global and Regional market forecasts for 2021 to 2026

  • AI and IoT embedded solutions market analysis and forecasts

  • Analysis and forecasts by industry vertical, software, and service type

The report also includes specific industry recommendations with respect to Integrated Workplace Management System market solutions including platforms, software, and services.

Select Report Findings:

  • The global IWMS market will reach USD $11.2B by 2026

  • AIoT embedded IWMS market will reach USD $3.5B by 2026

  • North America and APAC will jointly lead the market through the study period

  • More than 52% of all IWMS software will include AI embedded capabilities by 2026

  • The IoT industry will represent up to 13% of the entire IWMS software market by 2026

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) are designed to optimize the usage of corporate physical assets such as real estate, buildings, facilities, and infrastructure. Optimization includes everything from resource requirements to workflow and personnel management.

IWMS solutions represent a combination of five separate modules (1) Property Management, (2) Facility and Space Management, (3) Maintenance Management, (4) Sustainability and Energy Management, and (5) Technology Management. Each software module addresses specific functions powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D Visualization, and Data Analytics. IWMS solutions as a whole typically include software as well as related services such as network and system integration, professional services, predictive analysis, and more.

With IWMS solutions, enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building, and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX. Integration of IoT and AI is accelerating the transformation from software-driven to service-centered automation with the added benefit of generating positive returns on assets for enterprises. Deployment of IWMS solutions is anticipated to provide the following benefits for the typical enterprise:

  • Improve energy consumption by 11.5%

  • Improve facility usage efficiency by 39.3%

  • Reduce facility maintenance costs by 15.2%

  • Improve workspace management by up to 43.8%

  • Reduce enterprise asset lifecycle costs by up to 33.5%

We see the confluence of AI and IoT (AIoT) having a particularly large positive impact on the IWMS solutions market. AIoT will make IWMS solutions more effective and efficient as well as ease the transition towards a less human-intensive workforce.

The smart workplace will leverage AIoT for both autonomous decision-making as well as collaborative human-machine oriented cognitive computing approaches. This will manifest in an AIoT embedded IWMS solution market that will reach $3.5 billion globally by 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 Defining IWMS
2.1.1 IWMS Market Evolution
2.1.2 IWMS Software Modules
2.1.3 IWMS Software Functionality
2.2 IWMS Enterprise Benefits
2.3 IWMS Market Drivers and Challenges
2.4 IWMS Relationship to Infrastructure and Automation
2.4.1 Role of Software Driven Automation
2.4.2 Role of Robotic Automation Solution
2.4.3 Role of Cloud Computing
2.5 Building Information Management Framework
2.6 IWMS Life Cycle Cost and Saving Analysis
2.6.1 Cost Components
2.6.2 Cost Analysis Metrics
2.6.3 Cost Analysis Structure
2.6.4 Cost Savings Structure
2.7 IWMS Pricing Model Analysis
2.7.1 SaaS Deployment Cost
2.7.2 SaaS Deployment Benefits
2.8 Value Chain Analysis
2.9 IWMS Vendor Leadership Matrix
2.9.1 IWMS Leadership Calculations
2.9.2 IWMS Vendor Ecosystem

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 IWMS Product Matrix
3.1.1 Property Management Software
3.1.2 Facility and Space Management Software
3.1.3 Maintenance Management Software
3.2 Technology Management Software
3.2.1 Sustainability and Energy Management
3.3 CMMS (computerized maintenance management systems) vs. EAM (enterprise asset management)
3.4 IWMS Functionality Checklist
3.4.1 Capital Project Management
3.4.2 Property Management
3.4.3 Facility and Space Management
3.4.4 Maintenance Management
3.4.5 Sustainability and Energy Management
3.4.6 Cross-Functional Capabilities
3.5 Artificial Intelligence Technology
3.6 Internet of Things and Data Analytics
3.7 Work Space Augmentation
3.8 Collaborative Workforce Management
3.9 Building Transformation Management
3.10 IWMS Connectivity Protocol
3.11 IWMS Use Case Scenario
3.12 IWMS Deployment Analysis
3.12.1 Cloud Deployment
3.12.2 On Premise Deployment
3.13 SaaS vs. Cloud Computing
3.14 IWMS Technology Direction
3.15 Smart Workplace Technology
3.16 IWMS in Smart Buildings and Workplaces
3.16.1 Role of Smart Building
3.16.2 Smart Infrastructure Ecosystem
3.16.3 Smart City
3.16.4 Smart Dwelling
3.16.5 CRE Benefits
3.16.5.1 Smart Buildings Supports Smart City Initiatives
3.16.5.2 Smart Buildings Facilitate a Smarter Workplace
3.16.5.3 Smart Building Capabilities
3.16.5.4 Environmental Controls
3.16.5.5 Smart HVAC
3.16.5.6 Smart Lighting
3.16.5.7 Smart Windows
3.16.5.8 Safety and Security
3.16.5.9 Entry Management and Personnel Access Control
3.16.5.10 Video Surveillance and other Personnel Detection Solutions
3.16.5.11 Space and Workflow Management
3.16.5.12 Workspace Usage Detection
3.16.5.13 Employee Tracking
3.16.5.14 Asset Tracking

4.0 Company Analysis
4.1 IBM Corporation
4.2 Oracle Corporation
4.3 Trimble Inc.
4.4 Planon Corporation
4.5 Accruent LLC
4.6 Archibus Inc.
4.7 NJW Limited
4.8 Indus Systems Inc.
4.9 FM:Systems Inc.
4.10 iOFFICE Corporation
4.11 Siemens AG
4.12 Crestron Electronics
4.13 Honeywell International
4.14 Schneider Electric
4.15 ATOSS Software AG
4.16 Kronos Incorporated
4.17 Reflexis Systems Inc.
4.18 CONDECO
4.19 WRLD3D
4.20 CBRE
4.21 DXC Technology
4.22 Business Integration Group
4.23 SAP
4.24 MCS Solutions
4.25 MRI Software LLC
4.26 FSI (FM Solutions) Limited
4.27 MPulse Software Inc.
4.28 FacilityONE Technologies LLC
4.29 OfficeSpace Software Inc.
4.30 Visual Lease
4.31 SSG Insight Ltd.
4.32 AwareManager
4.33 Dude Solutions Inc.
4.34 Loc8.com
4.35 Entronix Energy Management
4.36 Wattics Ltd.
4.37 DEXMA Energy Management
4.38 CAFM Explorer
4.39 KeyTech Security Solution
4.40 Trackplan Software ltd.
4.41 Corrigo Incorporated
4.42 ProLease Software

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026
5.1 Global IWMS Market 2021 - 2026
5.2 Global IWMS Market by Segment
5.2.1 Global IWMS Market by Property Management Type
5.2.2 Global IWMS Market by Maintenance Management Type
5.2.3 Global IWMS Market by Facilities and Space Management Type
5.2.4 Global IWMS Market by Sustainability and Energy Management Type
5.2.5 Global IWMS Market by Technology Management Type
5.3 Global IWMS Market by Software and Deployment
5.3.1 Global IWMS SaaS Market by Cloud Type
5.3.2 Global IWMS Market by Professional Service Type
5.4 Global IWMS Market by Business Model
5.5 Global IWMS Market by Enterprise Type
5.6 Global IWMS Market by Building Type
5.7 Global IWMS Market by Construction Type
5.8 Global IWMS Market by Industry Vertical
5.9 Global IWMS Market by AI Software
5.10 Global IWMS Market by IoT Sector and Functionality
5.10.1 IWMS Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sectors
5.10.2 Global IWMS Market by IoT Functionality
5.11 Global IWMS Market by AIoT Solution
5.12 Global IWMS Market by Connectivity Protocol
5.13 Global IWMS Market by Region
5.13.1 North America IWMS Market: Segment, Software, Business Model, Building, Industry Vertical, and Country
5.13.2 Europe IWMS Market: Segment, Software, Business Model, Building, Industry Vertical, and Country
5.13.3 APAC IWMS Market: Segment, Software, Business Model, Building, Industry Vertical, and Country
5.13.4 MEA IWMS Market: Segment, Software, Business Model, Building, Industry Vertical, and Country
5.13.5 Latin America IWMS Market: Segment, Software, Business Model, Building, Industry Vertical, and Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ws3u9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-integrated-workplace-management-system-industry-is-expected-to-reach-11-2-billion-by-2026--301413904.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

    Under Armour Inc. shares soared 9.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the athletic company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Net income totaled $113.4 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $38.9 million, or 9 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 31 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 15 cents. Revenue of $1.546 billion was up from $1.433 billion last year and was also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.477 billion. Under