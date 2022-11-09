The Worldwide Integration Platform as a Service Industry is Expected to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2031

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integration Platform as a Service Market By Service Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the integration platform as a service market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2031.



IPaaS is a platform that connects otherwise disjointed systems to deliver a unified solution to customers. It acts as a conduit for communication between multiple systems, allowing for integration and data sharing.Most companies run on various systems, especially between their sales, marketing, and service departments.

iPaaS improves communication between different silos by integrating software to better share data within the organization. It allows a company to expand its offering without the need to build out more services. Instead, it can integrate with another software that already provides that service and offer a unified, more robust solution to customers.



Factors such as growth in adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud Infrastructure and the surge in importance of cloud real-time monitoring in business sectors drive the growth of the integration platform as a service market globally. However, interoperability issues hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for streamline business process and growth in cloud adoption among SMEs provide ample growth opportunities for IPaaS market.



The integration platform as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into API management, B2B integration, data integration, cloud integration, application integration, and others. On the basis of API management, the market is segmented into solution and service. Further, on the basis of solution, the market is categorized into API analytics, API platform, and API security.



The key players that operate in the Integration platform as a service market are Boomi Inc., Celigo, DBSync, elastic.io, Flowgear, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation Jitterbit Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, MuleSoft LLC, Scribe Software Corporation, Seeburger AG, SnapLogic Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Workato Inc., and Zapier. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the integration platform as a service market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing integration platform as a service market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the integration platform as a service market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global integration platform as a service market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

