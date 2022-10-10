U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

The Worldwide Intraocular Lens Industry is Expected to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2031

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intraocular Lens Market By Type, By Material, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The intraocular lens market was valued $3,777.16 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $6,535.51 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Intraocular lenses are type of ophthalmic implants, which are used in eye surgeries. Intraocular lenses are synthetic lenses implanted inside the eye that substitute the focusing power of a natural lens, which are surgically removed. These are used to treat myopia, astigmatism, or cataracts.

Increase in prevalence of cataract and rise in initiatives taken by government to eliminate avoidable blindness drive the growth of the global intraocular lens market. Moreover, rise in adoption of premium lens, owing to their enhanced visual performance ensures reduced rates of astigmatism, further propel the growth of the intraocular lens market. Multiple types of intraocular lenses such as traditional monofocal lens and premium lens are used to restore the vision of the eye after the cataract is removed.

Although standard monofocal lens provides good distance vision, reading glasses are still required for near or immediate work. This, in turn, has led to the increased adoption of the premium lens, which highly reduces the dependency on glasses after the surgery. However, monofocal lens are used to correct the vision at certain distance, while premium IOLs have the ability to correct both distance and close-up vision which has further increased the demand for premium intraocular lens.

Furthermore, standard monofocal IOLs are ineffective in treating patients with astigmatism while on the other hand, premium lenses have the ability to reduce astigmatism or presbyopia, thereby allowing the patients to see clearly across all focal points and distances. All these factors cumulatively have increased the demand for premium intraocular lens However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario for premium lens and postoperative complications such as refractive errors hinder the market growth.

Key industry players are undertaking initiatives such as agreement, partnership, acquisitions, and product launch to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Johnson & Johnson received approval from the US FDA for its Tecnis Synergy and Tecis Synergy Toric II intraocular lenses.

Moreover, according to the National Eye Institute, 2020 there were about 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases in U.S. leading to increase in demand for intraocular lens further driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the demand for intraocular lens has increased over the years, due to surge in cases of diabetic retinopathy and congenital cataract. With rise in incidence of diabetes mellitus, there is high risk of cataract. Furthermore, higher glucose levels in the eye fluid result in swelling of the lens, which, in turn, affects the clarity of vision.

Moreover, the lens also has an enzyme called sorbitol, which upon getting accumulated, causes the lens to become less clear, and thus increases the risk of cataract. According to the article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2020, cataract occurs 2-5 times more frequently in patients with diabetes. In addition, the article stated that more than 20% of all cataract procedures are performed for diabetic patients.

The intraocular lens market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Depending on the type, the market is bifurcated into monofocal and premium intraocular lens. The premium intraocular lens segment is sub-segmented into toric, multifocal, and accommodating. By material, the market is categorized into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), silicone, and hydrophobic & hydrophilic acrylic materials. According to end user, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, ophthalmology clinics, and eye research institutes.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players operating in the intraocular lens market include Alcon (Novartis AG), Bausch Health Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditech, EyeKon Medical Inc, Humanoptics, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Lenstec Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lens Ltd, and STAAR Surgical Company.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the intraocular lens market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing intraocular lens market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the intraocular lens market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global intraocular lens market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Monofocal Intraocular Lens
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Premium Intraocular Lens
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET, BY MATERIAL
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Polymethylmethacrylate
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Silicone
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic Acrylic Materials
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Hospitals
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Ophthalmology Clinics
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Eye Research Institutes
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Alcon
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Bausch Health Inc.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Carl Zeiss Meditech
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 EyeKon Medical Inc
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Humanoptics
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Hoya Corporation
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Johnson & Johnson
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Lenstec Inc.
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Rayner Intraocular Lens Ltd
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq7ij2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-intraocular-lens-industry-is-expected-to-reach-6-5-billion-by-2031--301644578.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

