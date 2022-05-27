Worldwide Intraoral Cameras Industry to 2028 - Featuring Danaher, Sirona Dental System and TPC Advanced Technology Among Others
DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intraoral Cameras Market, By Type, By Software Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An intraoral camera is a small pen-like device with a high-definition camera at the end. The camera contains a bright Light-emitting diode (LED), which helps dentists diagnose cavities or fractures that are difficult to see with the naked eye. Intraoral camera is used to take video and still images of the interior of the mouth.
These images and videos are recorded in high definition and used to examine dental conditions at leisure, ensuring that the dentist has the time to evaluate the nature of the condition in detail and decide on the best course of treatment.
Rising technological advancements and increasing product launches by key players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intraoral cameras market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global intraoral cameras market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Danaher Corporation, Sirona Dental System, Carestream Health, Gendex, Owandy Radiology, TPC Advanced Technology Inc., Digital Doc LLC, Shofu Dental Corporation, Polaroid, Flight Dental Systems, Imagin Systems Corporation, Rolence Enterprise Inc., Acteon, Dentsply Sirona, Royal Dental, TPC Advanced Technology, Durr Dental, and PhotoMed
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global intraoral cameras market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global intraoral cameras market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wo1ig
