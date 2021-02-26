Worldwide Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Industry to 2028 - Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Will Significantly Increase the Demand

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market is rising at a significant pace, projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% during the estimated period from 2020 to 2028, starting from US$ 1,450.9 Mn in 2019.



Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is defined as persistent abdominal discomfort and pain occurring with changed bowel habits. This condition is classified into three types centered upon the prevalent bowel habits; IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), IBS with constipation (IBS-C), and IBS with mixed presentations (IBS-M). It is among the most common gastrointestinal disorders with a worldwide prevalence of approximately 11%. As of 2019, more than 30 million individuals older than age 19 suffered from IBS across key national markets namely the U.S., U.K. France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Spain. The IBS market is observed to be underpenetrated and hence is deemed attractive for pharmaceutical manufacturers in the GI drugs market. The majority of IBS patients are women and one-third IBS patients experience constipation as a primary syndrome. Awareness about the attractiveness of the market potential and a growing understanding of disease pathophysiology render growth potential and further evolution of the IBS-C drugs market.



This report on global irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) drugs evaluates the current market scenario and predicts future market trends for the commercialized and pipeline drugs for IBS-C treatment for the period from 2018 to 2028. IBS is among the most commonly prevalent gastrointestinal diseases for which the exact cause is not determined. However, the recent developments in research on this issue have led to the introduction of several novel disease treatment and management solutions.



In addition, lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more number of people staying at home. Hence, lack of exercise and consumption of spicy food has resulted in the development of irritable bowel syndrome across all age groups. In addition, irrational intake of medication has also been linked to causing a change in the gut microflora causing underlying factors for the occurrence of IBS, thereby the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



In 2019, North America dominated the regional irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market, due to increased intake of irrational medications and lack of exercise, thereby causing irritable bowel syndrome associated with constipation. Existence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Ardelyx. Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG., and others further accentuate the market growth in the region.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of spicy food, drastically altering the bowel peristaltic activity and increasing public health awareness regarding gastrointestinal disorders and its effective management will drive the market growth in Asia Pacific region.



This report is a comprehensive research study of the global irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market that elaborates the major trends in the market based on quantitative and qualitative research. This report provides a detailed description of global irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market segmenting market by drug types, prescription type, and geography. This report aids the market stakeholders to make improved decisions and strategies in the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market.



Historical & Forecast Period:



This study report represents analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 to be the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The current report also comprehends qualitative and qualitative market valuation factors such as key market drivers, market trends, restraints, and opportunities that give a better market understanding of the overall irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market. Additionally, the global report also comprises a graphical representation of the competitive landscape based on their market initiatives and strategies, product portfolio, and business strengths.



Key questions answered in this report:

Story continues

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the drivers of the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market?

Notable developments going on in the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market.

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

A comparative scenario for all the segments for the years 2019 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Analysis

3.1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Challenges

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 20

3.4. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 20



Chapter 4. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Preface

4.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Drug Type, 20

4.2. Lubiprostone

4.3. Linaclotide

4.4. Stimulant Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs - Bisacodyl

4.5. Osmotic Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs

4.5.1. Lactulose

4.5.2 Polyethylene Glycol

4.6. Pipeline Analysis (Market estimations by 2028)



Chapter 5. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2018-2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Preface

5.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Prescription Type, 20

5.2. Prescribed

5.3. Over the Counter Drugs



Chapter 6. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Geography, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. North America Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2018 - 2028 US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1. Europe Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2018 - 2028 US$ Mn)

6.3.2. Europe Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.1. U.K.

6.3.2.2. Germany

6.3.2.3. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2018 - 2028 US$ Mn)

6.4.2. Asia Pacific Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2.1. China

6.4.2.2. Japan

6.4.2.3. Rest of APAC

6.5. Latin America Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.5.1. Latin America Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2018 - 2028 US$ Mn)

6.5.2. Latin America Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2.1. Brazil

6.5.2.2. Mexico

6.5.2.3. Rest of Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.6.1. MEA Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2. MEA Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, by Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2.1. GCC

6.6.2.2. Rest of MEA



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Ardelyx, Inc.

7.3. Astellas Pharma Inc.

7.4. AstraZeneca Plc.

7.5. Bayer AG

7.6. Fresenius Kabi AG

7.7. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.8. Sanofi S.A.

7.9. SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

7.10. Sucampo AG

7.11. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.12. Synthetic Biologics, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxq6cx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



