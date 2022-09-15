U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Worldwide Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Industry to 2030 - by Drug Type, Prescription Type and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The global irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market is rising at a significant pace, projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% during the estimated period from 2022 to 2030.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is defined as persistent abdominal discomfort and pain occurring with changed bowel habits. This condition is classified into three types centered upon the prevalent bowel habits; IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), IBS with constipation (IBS-C), and IBS with mixed presentations (IBS-M). It is among the most common gastrointestinal disorders with a worldwide prevalence of approximately 11%.

As of 2021, more than 30 million individuals older than age 19 suffered from IBS across key national markets namely the U.S., U.K. France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Spain. The IBS market is observed to be underpenetrated and hence is deemed attractive for pharmaceutical manufacturers in the GI drugs market. The majority of IBS patients are women and one-third IBS patients experience constipation as a primary syndrome. Awareness about the attractiveness of the market potential and a growing understanding of disease pathophysiology render growth potential and further evolution of the IBS-C drugs market.

This report on global irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) drugs evaluates the current market scenario and predicts future market trends for the commercialized and pipeline drugs for IBS-C treatment for the period from 2020 to 2030. IBS is among the most commonly prevalent gastrointestinal diseases for which the exact cause is not determined. However, the recent developments in research on this issue have led to the introduction of several novel disease treatment and management solutions.

In addition, lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more people staying at home. Hence, lack of exercise and consumption of spicy food has resulted in the development of irritable bowel syndrome across all age groups. In addition, irrational intake of medication has also been linked to causing a change in the gut microflora causing underlying factors for the occurrence of IBS, thereby the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sedentary lifestyle and irrational intake of medication has led to the occurrence of IBS across all age group in the North America region

In 2021, North America dominated the regional irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market, due to increased intake of irrational medications and lack of exercise, thereby causing irritable bowel syndrome associated with constipation. Existence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Ardelyx. Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG., and others further accentuate the market growth in the region.

Increasing consumption of spicy food will spur the market in the Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of spicy food, drastically altering the bowel peristaltic activity and increasing public health awareness regarding gastrointestinal disorders and its effective management will drive the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

This report is a comprehensive research study of the global irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market that elaborates the major trends in the market based on quantitative and qualitative research. This report provides a detailed description of global irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market segmenting market by drug types, prescription type, and geography. This report aids the market stakeholders to make improved decisions and strategies in the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market.

 Historical - Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

 Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East - Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.8. Heptalysis Analysis

3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market: By Drug Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Lubiprostone

4.3.2. Linaclotide

4.3.3. Stimulant Laxatives - Bisacodyl

4.3.4. Osmotic Laxatives

4.3.5. Lactulose

4.3.6. Polyethylene Glycol

5. Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market: By Prescription type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Prescribed

5.3.2. Over the Counter Type (OTC)

6. North America Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

11.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Ardelyx, Inc.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Portfolio

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Astellas Pharma Inc.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Portfolio

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. AstraZeneca Plc.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Portfolio

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Bayer AG

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Portfolio

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Fresenius Kabi AG

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Portfolio

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Portfolio

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Sanofi S.A.

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Portfolio

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Portfolio

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Sucampo AG

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Portfolio

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.11. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Product Portfolio

11.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.12. Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Product Portfolio

11.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibw3cq

 

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-irritable-bowel-syndrome-with-constipation-drugs-industry-to-2030---by-drug-type-prescription-type-and-region-301625420.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

