Worldwide Isopropyl Alcohol Industry to 2026 - Increasing Urbanization in the Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isopropyl Alcohol Market Research Report by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market size was estimated at USD 3,115.82 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,247.34 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.55% to reach USD 4,071.45 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Isopropyl Alcohol Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market, including China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS Enterprises, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Perrigo Company plc, and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rise in the demand from the pharmaceutical and solvent applications
5.1.1.2. Increase in the demand for isopropyl alcohol for sanitizer productions
5.1.1.3. Growing demand for isopropyl alcohol from the cosmetics industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Availability of different options for the production of acetone
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rapid growth of panel display and LED manufacturing industry
5.1.3.2. Increasing urbanization in the developing countries
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Strict government regulations
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Isopropyl Alcohol Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cleaning Agent
6.3. Coating Solvent
6.4. Intermediate
6.5. Solvent

7. Isopropyl Alcohol Market, by Grade
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 70 % IPA
7.3. More than 90% IPA

8. Isopropyl Alcohol Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Food & Beverages
8.3. Paints & Coatings
8.4. Personal Care & Cosmetics
8.5. Pharmaceutical

9. Americas Isopropyl Alcohol Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Isopropyl Alcohol Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Isopropyl Alcohol Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
13.2. Clariant AG
13.3. Dow Chemical Company
13.4. Exxon Mobil Corporation
13.5. INEOS Enterprises
13.6. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
13.7. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
13.8. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
13.9. Perrigo Company plc
13.10. Royal Dutch Shell plc

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpcyrs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-isopropyl-alcohol-industry-to-2026---increasing-urbanization-in-the-developing-countries-presents-opportunities-301369084.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

