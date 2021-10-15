U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Joint Replacement Industry to 2026 - Technological Advancements in the Field of Knees and Hips Implant Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Joint Replacement Market Research Report by Fixation Type, Product, Procedure, End-use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Joint Replacement Market size was estimated at USD 17.11 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 17.79 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% reaching USD 22.10 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Joint Replacement Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Joint Replacement Market, including Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conformis, Corin Group, DJO, LLC, Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Spinal, MicroPort Orthopedics, NuVasive Inc., Smith+Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Uteshiya Medicare, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Joint Replacement Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Joint Replacement Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Joint Replacement Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Joint Replacement Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Joint Replacement Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Joint Replacement Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Joint Replacement Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis (OA), and lower extremity conditions
5.2.2. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries accompanied by the existence of improved implant materials
5.2.3. Favorable reimbursements for small joint replacement
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High cost associated with joint replacement
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Technological advancements in the field of knees and hips implant
5.4.2. Rising knee joint implant with the growing geriatric population
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Presence of alternative methods

6. Joint Replacement Market, by Fixation Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cemented
6.3. Cementless
6.4. Hybrid
6.5. Reverse Hybrid

7. Joint Replacement Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Extremities
7.2.1. Lower Extremities
7.2.2. Upper Extremities
7.3. Hips
7.4. Knees

8. Joint Replacement Market, by Procedure
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Partial Replacement
8.3. Total Replacement

9. Joint Replacement Market, by End-use
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hospitals
9.3. Orthopedic Clinics

10. Americas Joint Replacement Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Joint Replacement Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Joint Replacement Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Arthrex, Inc.
14.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.3. Conformis
14.4. Corin Group
14.5. DJO, LLC
14.6. Exactech, Inc.
14.7. Globus Medical
14.8. Integra LifeSciences
14.9. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)
14.10. Medtronic Spinal
14.11. MicroPort Orthopedics
14.12. NuVasive Inc.
14.13. Smith+Nephew
14.14. Stryker Corporation
14.15. Uteshiya Medicare
14.16. Wright Medical Group
14.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fbmq8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-joint-replacement-industry-to-2026---technological-advancements-in-the-field-of-knees-and-hips-implant-presents-opportunities-301401284.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

