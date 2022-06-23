U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

The Worldwide Juice Concentrates Industry is Projected to Reach $93.7 Billion by 2027

·9 min read

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Juice Concentrates Market by Type (Fruit, and Vegetable), Application (Beverages, Soups & Sauces, Dairy, and Bakery & Confectionery), Ingredient (Single, and Multi-Fruit and Vegetable), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global juice concentrates market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 93.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The beverage sector within the application has witnessed a revolutionary shift toward a healthier profile, and the demand for innovation within the product portfolio followed an increasing trend. The changing dietary preferences of the people have led to a significant rise in the consumption of nutritional foods and juices, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for juice concentrates in the market.

Therefore, manufacturers of fruit juice concentrates around the world are becoming innovative, market-driven, and cost-efficient. The market is witnessing strong demand for consistently high quality and reliability of supply of juice concentrates. The juice concentrates market has developed and become strong globally, which has resulted in new product launches and investments made by the big players in improving their R&D facilities.

The juice concentrates market, based on vegetable type, has been segmented into carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion and garlic and others.

Cucumber will profit from the rising demand for green juice among health-conscious consumers who wish to live an active, healthy lifestyle. Cucumber juice concentrates form a refreshing beverage and can be a post-workout drink for fitness enthusiasts. The demand for tomato juice concentrates on the other hand is set to increase.

This increase in demand can be attributed to a number of factors like the rising desire for clean labels, health halo, a growing food and beverage business, a preference for ready-to-eat foods as a result of a busy lifestyle, and a demand for all organic products. Carrot concentrates will also witness an increase in demand as it consist of minimal taste and help reduce the sugar content; they boost the nutritional content in the beverages, without compromising on the flavor and the color of the beverage.

The juice concentrates market, based on form, is estimated to be dominated by clear concentrates in 2022.

Clear concentrates can be used as a natural sweetener or as a substitute for food items, which include cakes, juices, and chocolates. Clear apple juice concentrates are form of the most used products in the food & beverage industry. Factors, such as increasing income, production expansion, diverse population, and awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle are contributing to the growth of the clear juice concentrates market.

Manufacturers are turning to vegetables for use in their formulations as demand for healthier components grows, as consumers gravitate toward health and wellbeing, and as the pandemic accelerates this trend. As a result, the usage of clear concentrates in the vegetable segment has expanded since they provide the desired color and flavor. For example, the SVZ clear carrot concentrate is suitable for producing a flavorful beverage that looks and taste great.

Europe accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The juice concentrates market in Europe is in the high growth stage. The temperature in the European Union varies from one country to another, thus resulting in the production of different varieties of fruits in different countries. In the European Union, juice concentrates are produced by a limited number of countries, such as Poland, The Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Germany. Germany is among the few countries in Europe that are inclined toward producing juice concentrates. It is a key manufacturer of apple juice concentrate among the European Union's member states. Germany has a temperate climate, which is suitable to produce apples. Germany and Italy are the major EU producers of apple juice concentrate

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Juice Concentrates Market
4.2 Juice Concentrates Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Juice Concentrates Market by Key Application & Country
4.4 Juice Concentrates Market, by Form
4.5 Juice Concentrates Market, by Ingredients
4.6 Juice Concentrates Market by Type

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Sustainability is the Key to the Bolstering Demand for Juice Concentrates
5.2.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Convenience Food & Beverage Products
5.2.1.3 Rising Anti-Sugar Movement Curbing the Sales of Carbonated Soft Drinks
5.2.1.4 Substitute for Sugar in the Bakery & Confectionery Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Burgeoning Demand for Nfc Juices
5.2.2.2 Slow Product Innovation Cycles Compared to Fast-Paced Transformation in Consumer Behavior
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Value-Added Products are Gaining Momentum
5.2.3.2 Growth in Investment Opportunities for the Development of New Food & Beverage Processing Technologies
5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand from Developing Countries Such as China and India
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Demand for Clean-Label Products from Consumers
5.2.4.2 Infrastructural Challenges in Developing Countries

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Market Ecosystem & Supply Chain
6.3.1 Research & Development
6.3.2 Inputs
6.3.3 Production
6.3.4 Logistics & Distribution
6.3.5 Marketing & Sales
6.3.6 End-User Industry
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers
6.6 Trade Analysis
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.8.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.8.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.9 Average Selling Pricing Trend
6.9.1 Average Selling Pricing Trend/ Indicative Price Analysis
6.9.2 Average Selling Prices of Key Players by Application
6.10 Tariff Regulatory Landscape
6.11 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
6.11.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
6.11.2 Buying Criteria
6.12 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

7 Juice Concentrates Market by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fruit Juice Concentrates
7.2.1 Orange
7.2.1.1 Orange Will Have the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period in Terms of Value
7.2.2 Apple
7.2.2.1 It is Widely Used as a Sweetener, Often in Place of Sugar or Corn Syrup
7.2.3 Pineapple
7.2.3.1 Pineapple Juice Concentrates are Gaining Popularity due to Their Health Benefits
7.2.4 Red Grape
7.2.4.1 Red Grape Finds Demand Predominantly in the Production of Wine
7.2.5 Berries
7.2.5.1 Berries are Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8 Percent.
7.2.6 Other Citrus Fruit Juice Concentrate
7.2.7 Other Fruit Juice Concentrate
7.3 Vegetable Juice Concentrates
7.3.1 Carrot
7.3.1.1 Carrot is a Popular Vegetable Among American Consumers
7.3.2 Cucumber
7.3.2.1 Cucumbers' Freshness and Use in Green Juices are Driving Up Demand
7.3.3 Tomato
7.3.3.1 Tomato Concentrates Deliver End-Use Versatility and is Expected to Keep the Demand Stable
7.3.4 Onion & Garlic
7.3.4.1 Powdered Concentrates Will See Greater Demand in Onion and Garlic Segment
7.3.5 Other Vegetable Juice Concentrates

8 Juice Concentrates Market, by Ingredient
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates
8.2.1 Single Fruit/Vegetable Juice Concentrates to Witness Increased Demand from Food and Beverage Manufacturers
8.3 Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates
8.3.1 Increased Customer Interest in New Flavors and Additional Nutritional Benefits Will Drive the Industry

9 Juice Concentrates Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clear Concentrate
9.2.1 During the Forecast Period, Clear Concentrates Have the Largest Share
9.3 Powdered Concentrate
9.3.1 Powdered Concentrates Will See Rising Demand as the Food and Beverage Industry Expands
9.4 Frozen Concentrate
9.4.1 During the Forecast Period, Frozen Concentrates Will Have the Highest CAGR

10 Juice Concentrates Market by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Beverages
10.2.1 Nectar
10.2.1.1 Low or No Sugar and No Artificial Agents to Stimulate Growth
10.2.2 Fruit Juice
10.2.2.1 Manufacturers Will Capitalize on Health Trends to Boost Sales.
10.2.3 Powdered Juice
10.2.3.1 Fortification Will Improve Consumer Interest in Powdered Juice
10.2.4 Others
10.3 Soups & Sauces
10.3.1 Ready-To-Eat Culture Will Drive Growth.
10.4 Dairy
10.4.1 Growing Dairy Industry to Promote Juice Concentrates Growth
10.5 Bakery & Confectionery
10.5.1 Powdered Concentrates Will See Greater Demand in the Bakery Market for Applications Such as Flavoring Agents
10.6 Other Applications

11 Juice Concentrates Market by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
12.3 Key Player Strategies
12.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.5.5 Product Footprint
12.6 Juice Concentrates Industry Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Starting Blocks
12.6.3 Responsive Companies
12.6.4 Dynamic Companies
12.7 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
12.7.1 Product Launches
12.7.2 Deals
12.7.3 Others

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.2.2 Sudzucker Ag
13.2.3 Ingredion Incorporated
13.2.4 Sunopta Inc
13.2.5 Kerry Group plc
13.2.6 Iprona Spa
13.2.7 Symrise Ag
13.2.8 Dohler Group Se
13.2.9 Svz International Bv
13.2.10 Kanegrade Limited
13.2.11 Sensient Technologies Corporation
13.3 Other Players (SMEs/Start-Ups)
13.3.1 Prodalim Resources Ltd (Prodalim B.V)
13.3.2 Baor Products Group
13.3.3 Keller Juices Srl.
13.3.4 Juice Concentrate Tm
13.3.5 Raje Agro Food
13.3.6 Australian Pure Fruits
13.3.7 Sun Impex
13.3.8 Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.
13.3.9 Ghousia Fruit Company
13.3.10 Western Hill Foods Ltd.
13.3.11 Nel Trading Company
13.3.12 Muhtaroglu Group

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wm6phz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-juice-concentrates-industry-is-projected-to-reach-93-7-billion-by-2027--301573996.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

