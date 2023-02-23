U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.76
    -11.29 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,878.41
    -166.68 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,467.45
    -39.62 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.15
    -6.52 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.24
    +1.29 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -13.80 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.35 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9080
    -0.0150 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8210
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,839.37
    +24.85 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.12
    -13.01 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Worldwide Kidney Function Tests Industry to 2028 - Increase in Awareness of Diagnostic Techniques for Kidney Function Drives Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Function Tests Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Urine Tests, Blood Tests), By Component (Dipsticks, Reagents, Kits & Assays, Others), By End User, By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global kidney function tests market was valued over USD 862 million in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% through 2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Baxter International Inc

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Danaher Corporation

  • URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd

  • Nova Biomedical Corporation

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • ARKRAY Inc.

  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • Cook Group

  • ACON Laboratories, Inc.

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The growth of the global market for kidney function tests is anticipated to be supported by an increase in awareness of diagnostic techniques for kidney function. The growing global burden of chronic kidney disease is attributed in huge share to diabetes and high blood pressure.

In the upcoming years, rising diabetes rates will have an effect on market expansion. The International Diabetes Atlas' tenth edition estimates that 537 million adults (20-79 years old), or one in ten people, had diabetes in 2021. It is anticipated that this number will increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.

Kidneys are among the most vital organs of the human body. Kidneys acts as blood filters, reabsorbing the essential elements and removing the water-soluble waste products from the blood. Hence, they require constant regeneration of dead nephrons and proper blood circulation to maintain healthy cell growth, otherwise they become vulnerable to cancerous tumors and metastasis.

The functional damage of the kidney is common across the world and its incidents are increasing at a rapid pace. The symptoms which indicate a problem related to kidneys include high blood pressure, blood in urine, difficulty in urination, frequent urges to urinate, and swelling in the hands and feet due to a buildup of fluids in the body.

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disorders and Diseases

The growing occurrence of several kidney disorders such as acquired cystic kidney disease, amyloidosis & kidney disease, diabetes insipidus, ectopic kidney, glomerular diseases, anti-GBM (Goodpasture's) disease, IgA nephropathy, among others have drastically increased the number of patients which requires accurate diagnosis and proper treatment. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global kidney function tests market.

Furthermore, acute kidney injury (AKI), also known as acute renal failure or acute kidney injury, is very common in patients who are in hospitals. Acute kidney injury (AKI) affects more than 13 million people and results in 1.7 million deaths every year across the globe.

Owing to the rising incidences of kidney diseases and disorders, the demand for early diagnosis and treatments is expected to surge, which bolsters the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 40% of people with rigorously reduced kidney function are not aware of having chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Technological Advancements

Rising adoption of advanced technology concerning diagnosis and treatment is expected to bolster the growth of the market. These continuous developments and innovations are providing better treatments to patients.

The latest trends in technology are using computer-based intelligent decision support systems (DSS) and expert systems, which are used in dialysis and are based on genetic algorithms and artificial neural networks (ANN).

Also, the increase in interest in the internet of things (IoT), deep learning, an expanded and complex version of shallow ANN, is being used in the medical field. These advancements help in image diagnosis, alerting systems, and diagnostic assistance.

Increase in the Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

The growing occurrences of underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension among the masses have significantly increased the demand for getting diagnoses and treatments done for these chronic diseases. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence the growth of the global kidney function tests market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, there are approximately 37.3 million people who have diabetes, accounting for 11.3% of the US population. Out of these, 28.7 million people are diagnosed, and 8.5 million people are undiagnosed. Rising geriatric population is more prone to kidney diseases and kidney failures as aging increases the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The increase in the number of elders suffering from diabetes and hypertension is surging the demand for kidney function tests, as kidney disorders and kidney failures are caused by these chronic diseases. Therefore, owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, there is a surge in the number of cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), which in turn, is facilitating the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

  • In 2019, Fresenius Medical Care received breakthrough device designation by the U.S. FDA for its most recent hemodialysis machine, whose objective is to stop blood clotting without using any medication

  • Similarly, in 2019, CareDx announced the new model built for kidney transplants. It has included Predicted artificial intelligence (AI) for individuals who are suffering from chronic kidney diseases (CKD).

  • Recently, in 2022, bioMerieux received United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) authorization for the innovative VIDAS NEPHROCHECK assay to detect kidney stress in individuals who are at risk of acute kidney injury (AKI).

Market Players

Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation., URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., Nova Biomedical Corporation., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., Siemens Healthineers., ARKRAY Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA., Cook Group., ACON Laboratories, Inc, and Randox Laboratories Ltd. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global kidney function tests market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Kidney Function Tests Market, By Type:

  • Urine Tests

  • Urine Protein Tests

  • Creatinine Clearance Tests

  • Microalbumin Tests

  • Blood Tests

  • Serum Creatinine Tests

  • Glomerular Filtration Rate Tests

  • Blood Urea Nitrogen Tests

  • Others

Kidney Function Tests Market, By Component:

  • Dipsticks

  • Reagents

  • Kits & Assays

  • Others

Kidney Function Tests Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Others

Kidney Function Tests Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Netherlands

  • Sweden

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • Singapore

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wtd93-function?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-kidney-function-tests-industry-to-2028---increase-in-awareness-of-diagnostic-techniques-for-kidney-function-drives-growth-301754443.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Denali Therapeutics Reveals New Interim Data From Early-Stage Hunter Syndrome Study

    Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) announced new interim results from the ongoing open-label, single-arm Phase 1/2 study of DNL310 in children with MPS II (Hunter syndrome), including data from additional participants and up to 104 weeks of treatment. Over 49 weeks of DNL310 treatment in the Phase 1/2 study, positive changes across measures of exploratory clinical outcomes, including VABS-II (adaptive behavior) and BSID-III (cognitive capabilities) scores and global impression scales, were o

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Wins An FDA Boon, But Shares Drop On Mixed Earnings

    Moderna stock reversed lower Thursday after the FDA granted its Merck-partnered cancer vaccine a breakthrough designation.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Multibagger Potential

    Let’s talk about winning in the stock market. You can make money no matter what the overall economic conditions are – whether stocks go up or down, there will be opportunities to profit by the moves. The key, of course, is understanding when to buy in and when to sell. Every stock will come with the potential for both risk and reward; successful investors know how to balance them. Few stock segments offer a more interesting – and, potentially, more profitable – risk/reward profile than the penny

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • 4D Molecular Discloses Updated Data From Currently Paused Fabry Disease Cardiomyopathy Study

    4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) announced updated interim safety and efficacy data from the two 4D-310 INGLAXA Phase 1/2 trials for Fabry disease cardiomyopathy. All three patients with 12 months of follow-up demonstrated improved cardiac contractility, exercise capacity, and quality of life endpoints. Treatment was generally well tolerated, with transient acute aHUS being the only significant adverse event. Also Read: BMO Capital Markets Says 4D Molecular Could Be 'Attractive Acqui

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Supreme Court Sides With Employee in Overtime Case

    WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to narrow eligibility for overtime pay, ruling 6-3 that an oil-rig supervisor making $200,000 a year qualified because he was paid by the day rather than receiving a fixed salary. “Employees are not ‘deprived of the benefits of [overtime compensation] simply because they are well paid,’” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court, citing a 1945 precedent involving mine workers. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the opinion, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • Cancer drugmaker down to 3 employees after trial failure

    A cancer firm has gone from a paltry nine employees to an even scanter three after a chemoprotective drug failed in clinical trials.

  • German energy boss warns: Don't let guard down on gas supply

    The temperature outside Klaus Mueller's office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. Too much could go wrong — especially if consumers and companies grow weary of the conservation habits they learned during a winter fraught with fear of rolling blackouts and rationing, Mueller, head of the Federal Network Agency, said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. Other risks, such as a pipeline accident or a sudden cold snap, could set back plans to keep natural gas storage as full as possible as Europe learns to live without the cheap Russian gas that fueled its economy for decades.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Moderna’s Earnings, Revenue Fall on Fewer Covid Vaccine Sales

    Demand for its Covid-19 vaccine sank from year-earlier highs when the spread of the Omicron variant boosted sales.