The Worldwide Laboratory Information Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market by Product (Standalone, Integrated), Component (Services, Software), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Hospital Labs, Independent Labs, POLs, Other End Users) & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The laboratory information systems market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecasted period.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is a software solution that handles the receiving, processing, and storage of information generated by laboratories. LIS helps streamline laboratory processes to decrease specimen handling time, increase productivity, and improve turnaround time. Growth in the LIS market can be primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for laboratory automation& increased lab efficiency, and the development of integrated LIS. The surge in demand for personalized medicine and the growing popularity of cloud-based LIS is expected to provide significant opportunities to the market players, especially in emerging economies. However, high maintenance and service costs, the requirement of specialized laboratory units, interfacing issues, and a dearth of skilled professionals are likely to challenge market growth in the coming years.

Integrated LIS to be the fastest-growing segment in the product market

Based on product, the LIS product market is segmented into standalone LIS and integrated LIS. The standalone LIS held the largest market share in 2020, however, the integrated LIS is expected to witness the highest growth of 9.6% during the forecast period. Integrated LIS enables users to easily switch from one type of application to another without exiting the program. Currently, several large hospitals are replacing standalone systems with integrated systems. Increasing end-user preference for single solutions with multiple modules further supports the demand for integrated LIS. As a result, the demand for integrated LIS is expected to increase among end users in the coming years.

Story continues

Services segment to hold the largest share of the component market

Based on component, the LIS market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest market share of 67.7% in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their indispensable nature and repetitive requirement. This is because end users of LIS rely heavily on service providers for consulting, data storage, implementing services, training, maintenance, and regular solution upgrades. Heavy dependency of end users on service providers will further drive segment growth in the coming years.

The US to dominate the laboratory information systems market in North America

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 41.9% of the global laboratory information systems market in 2021, followed by Europe (36.3%), Asia Pacific (16.5%) and the RoW (5.3%). The US is the largest market for LIS globally due to its well-established economy and the financial ability of end users in the country to deploy advanced technologies. The increasing R&D expenditure in the country is driving the adoption of laboratory information systems for the efficient management of data in hospitals, laboratories, and ancillary areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Information Systems: Market Overview

4.2 North American Lis Market, by Delivery Mode, 2020

4.3 Laboratory Information Systems Market, by Product, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Laboratory Information Systems Market, by Component, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Laboratory Information Systems Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Laboratory Automation

5.2.1.2 Development of Integrated Lis

5.2.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Lis in Biobanks/Biorepositories

5.2.1.5 Need to Comply with Regulatory Requirements

5.2.1.6 Increasing Adoption of Lis to Enhance Lab Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Maintenance and Service Costs

5.2.2.2 Lack of Integration Standards for Lis

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based Lis

5.2.3.2 Growth Potential of Emerging Countries

5.2.3.3 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interfacing with Diverse Laboratory Instruments

5.2.4.2 Requirement of Specialized Lis Solutions

5.2.4.3 Data Storage Challenges

5.2.4.4 Dearth of Trained Laboratory Professionals

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Lis Market

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Machine Learning

5.6.2 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.3 Internet of Things

5.6.4 Blockchain

5.6.5 Cloud Computing

5.7 Regulatory Analysis

5.7.1 North America

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Middle East and Africa

5.7.5 Latin America

5.8 Ecosystem

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Case Study 1

5.10.2 Case Study 2

5.10.3 Case Study 3

6 Laboratory Information Systems Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standalone Lis

6.2.1 Enhanced Data Security and User-Friendly Nature of Standalone Lis Supports Its Adoption

6.3 Integrated Lis

6.3.1 Increasing End-User Preference for Single Solutions with Multiple Modules Supports the Demand for Integrated Lis

7 Laboratory Information Systems Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Heavy Dependency of End-users on Service Providers to Drive Segment Growth in the Coming Years

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Software Segment to Witness Higher Growth During the Forecast Period Owing to Shift Towards Laboratory Automation

8 Laboratory Information Systems Market, by Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise Laboratory Information Systems

8.2.1 On-Premise Delivery is Preferred as End-users Can Use Customized Solutions

8.3 Cloud-Based Laboratory Information Systems

8.3.1 Cloud-Based Lis Segment to Register Higher Growth During the Forecast Period

9 Laboratory Information Systems Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Laboratories

9.2.1 Affordability and Availability of Integrated Lis Solutions to Drive Their Demand in Hospital Laboratories

9.3 Independent Laboratories

9.3.1 Rising Demand for Managing Workflows, Enhancing Billing Processes, and Improving Turnaround Times in Independent Laboratories to Drive the Demand for Lis

9.4 Physician Office Laboratories

9.4.1 Lis Assists Physicians in Laboratory and Clinical Functions and Offers Secure Access to Lab Results

9.5 Other End-users

10 Laboratory Information Systems Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Participants

11.4.4 Pervasive Players

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Emerging Players

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Starting Blocks

11.5.4 Dynamic Companies

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.6.1 Overall Company Footprint

11.6.2 Company Product Footprint

11.6.3 Company Region Footprint

11.7 Competitive Scenario

11.7.1 Product Launches & Approvals

11.7.2 Deals

11.7.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Orchard Software Corporation

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.1.4 Analyst's View

12.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.2 Sunquest Information Systems

12.1.2.1 Business Overview

12.1.2.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.2.3 Recent Developments

12.1.2.4 Analyst's View

12.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.3 Cerner Corporation

12.1.3.1 Business Overview

12.1.3.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.3.3 Recent Developments

12.1.3.4 Analyst's View

12.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.4 Computer Programs and Systems

12.1.4.1 Business Overview

12.1.4.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.4.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4.4 Analyst's View

12.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.5 Compugroup Medical

12.1.5.1 Business Overview

12.1.5.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.5.3 Recent Developments

12.1.5.4 Analyst's View

12.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.1.6 Scc Soft Computer

12.1.6.1 Business Overview

12.1.6.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.6.3 Recent Developments

12.1.7 American Soft Solutions Corp.

12.1.7.1 Business Overview

12.1.7.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

12.1.8.1 Business Overview

12.1.8.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.8.3 Recent Developments

12.1.9 Epic Systems Corporation

12.1.9.1 Business Overview

12.1.9.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.10 Meditech

12.1.10.1 Business Overview

12.1.10.2 Products & Services Offered

12.1.11 Aspyra

12.1.11.1 Business Overview

12.1.11.2 Products & Services Offered

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Comp Pro Med

12.2.2 Webpathlab

12.2.3 Computer Service and Support (Csslis)

12.2.4 Apex Healthware

12.2.5 Labvantage Solutions

12.2.6 Ligolab Information Systems

12.2.7 Xifin

12.2.8 Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems

12.2.9 Technidata

12.2.10 Pathagility

12.2.11 Hex Laboratory System

12.2.12 Clinsis

12.2.13 Alphasoft Gmbh

12.2.14 Dendi

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydykw8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-laboratory-information-systems-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-4-billion-by-2026--301377659.html

SOURCE Research and Markets