Worldwide Lactoferrin Industry to 2030 - Featuring Pharming, Synlait Milk, Metagenics and Glanbia Among Others

Global Lactoferrin Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lactoferrin Market - Market Size & Forecasting to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report categorizes the market for Lactoferrin based on various segments and region and forecasts revenue growth and analysis of trends in each of the submarkets.

The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities and challenges which influence the Lactoferrin market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, Function launch and development, partnership, merger and acquisition have been included in order to draw the competitive landscape in the Lactoferrin market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub segments of the Lactoferrin market



Based on Application, Infant Formula accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Infant formula accounted for the largest market share in the global lactoferrin market due to the the rising demand for lactoferrin in infant formula and increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of the lactoferrin. As an alternative to antibiotics, lactoferrin works. It functions as a natural antimicrobial for bio preservation, extending shelf life, ensuring safety, and improving health by acting against life-threatening diseases like cancer, hepatitis, respiratory infections, and foodborne diseases in infants, children, and adults, among other products, such as dairy, meat, seafood, beverages, bakery products, acne care, infant formulas, etc.



Based on Form, Capsules accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The availability and popularity amongst consumers boost the demand for lactoferrin capsules in the global market. The benefits and consumer preference for the lactoferrin capsule driving the global market. Supplements containing lactoferrin are widely available for purchase online and are typically sold in capsule form in a wide range of natural food stores, pharmacies, and businesses that specialize in nutritional supplements.



Based on Product, Apolactoferrin accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The benefits and advantages offered by apolactoferrins driving this segment in the global lactoferrin market. Lactoferrin is present in high quality whey protein supplements in amounts of roughly 0.5 percent. Accordingly, a 20 gramme scoop of high whey protein isolate contains around 100 mg of lactoferrin. It is believed that 300 mg of lactoferrin per day is a sufficient and economical dose for the adjunctive therapy of illness. There are dietary supplements that deliver lactoferrin that has been isolated from whey in high amounts. It is crucial to utilize an iron-depleted form of lactoferrin termed ""apolactoferrin"" when taking these supplements.



Based on Source, Rice Flour accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The rice flour accounted for the largest market share in the global lactoferrin market due to the wide availability and rising use of rice flour for the production of lactoferrin. One of the most widely grown crops in developing nations is rice. In addition, lactoferrin's popularity among the numerous sources from which it is produced is increased by the straightforward synthesis and processing of lactoferrin from rice flour for use in nutritional supplements. It is anticipated that rice flour will be the best source for the synthesis of lactoferrin since it eliminates the need for purification before turning it into the necessary final product.



Based on Function, Iron Absorption accounted for the largest market share in 2021. It is anticipated that it will continue to hold the top spot during the forecast period. Over 30% of people worldwide are anemic, which is typically caused by iron deficiency. When compared to other iron sources, lactoferrin has a high level of bioavailability and the capacity to enhance serum ferritin levels by five times, making it an essential treatment for anemia.



Based on Distribution Channel, Supermarket/Hypermarket accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Rising supermarket and hypermarket sales boost the growth of the lactoferrin market during the forecast period. The retail industry, spurred by increased consumer demand, achieved 96 percent of pre-COVID-19 sales in September 2021, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI). Demand has increased as consumers' purchasing power has grown.



The Lactoferrin market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America on the basis region. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Rising production capacity expansion by key players in the Asia Pacific region driving the global lactoferrin market.

The market for lactoferrin is rapidly expanding and becoming more valuable, and the number of companies that make this whey protein has increased significantly. This is especially the case in light of the growing weight of evidence suggesting that lactoferrin may have many health benefits.

Studies indicate that in regard to providing antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-carcinogenic effects, lactoferrin also seems to support the human immune system. Lactoferrin is being used more frequently as an ingredient or additive in a variety of infant formula products, sports and clinical nutrition supplements, yoghurt and other foods, as well as personal care and cosmetic goods due to its nutritional benefits and potential health effects.

For millions of people globally, milk and dairy-based products are a fundamental source of essential nutrition. Milk is a significant source of nutritional energy, high-quality protein, and fat, and can be a significant source of calcium, magnesium, selenium, riboflavin, vitamin B12, and pantothenic acid, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).



Synlait Milk Ltd, Metagenics, Inc, Mp Biomedicals, Westland Cooperative Dairy Co., Ltd., APS Biogroup, Glanbia Plc, Farbest Brands, Milei Gmbh are some of the prominent market players in the global Lactoferrin market. These companies are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launch, expansion, agreement, mergers & acquisitions in the market to retain a competitive market position in the global Lactoferrin market from 2018 to 2022 till date. Among the growth strategies, new product launch capture more than half of the growth strategies followed by expansion.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9k1r7j

