Worldwide Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Industry to 2030 - Rise in Various End-user Industries Like Food, Medical and Industrial Packaging Drives Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lamination Adhesives For Flexible Packaging Market, by Product Type, by End-User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lamination adhesive is an important ingredient for manufacturing of flexible packaging products for various end-user industries such as healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, manufacturing, and others.
Flexible packaging is the type of packaging product which is made from flexible materials and easily resilient materials, for example, flexible laminates, elastomeric materials, and rubber etc. Flexible packaging can be readily moulded into multiple shapes after filling or canning.
Global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market has witnessed significant growth from 2019, owing to the rising growth of various end-user industries like food, medical, and industrial packaging across the globe.
Key players involved in market are focusing on improving production technology for development of environmental protection and better performing lamination adhesives.
This scenario is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market over the forecast period.
Major players in the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market are increasing their investment on innovative product launches, research & development and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends and various end-user industries such as food & beverages, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. This scenario is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Market consolidation has been observed as a key trend, with top market players going for mergers and acquisitions route to enhance their product portfolio and increase global footprint. Also, solvent less lamination adhesives are rapidly replacing solvent based adhesives, owing to their eco-friendly nature.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Flint Group, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., COIM Group, Morchem, DIC Corporation, and Chemline India Ltd
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
The global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, lamination adhesives for flexible packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product Type
Market Snippet, By End-User
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Water-Based
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Hot/Cold Seal
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Solvent Less
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Solvent Based
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By End-User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Food Packaging
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Medical Packaging
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Industrial Packaging
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
8. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
B. Fuller
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Henkel AG & Co. KgaA
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
The Dow Chemical Company
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
3M
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Flint Group
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Arkema Group
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Ashland Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
COIM Group
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Morchem
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
DIC Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Chemline India Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmrtcq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-lamination-adhesives-for-flexible-packaging-industry-to-2030---rise-in-various-end-user-industries-like-food-medical-and-industrial-packaging-drives-growth-301725975.html
SOURCE Research and Markets