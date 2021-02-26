U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,841.75
    +12.41 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,176.69
    -225.32 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,288.03
    +168.60 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.42
    +27.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.06
    -1.47 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.90
    -52.50 (-2.96%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    -1.41 (-5.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0106 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.0360 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3943
    -0.0070 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.6530
    +0.4230 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,677.27
    -3,114.51 (-6.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.35
    +21.21 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Worldwide Land Mobile Radio Systems Industry to 2028 - by Type, Technology, End-use and Geography

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMR) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The land mobile radio systems market was valued at US$ 16.71 Bn in 2019 is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2028.

The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global land mobile radio industry.

With the advancements in wireless technology, the land mobile radio systems market is set to witness steady growth in the next few years. The growing need for seamless interoperable communication in mission critical as well as commercial applications is identified as the major factor driving the land mobile radio systems market.

The land mobile radio industry has been witnessing a shift in paradigm from analog to digital communication systems. The ongoing transition is expected to have positive impact on the market growth, expanding the application base of land mobile radio systems beyond military and public safety agencies.

These factors are expected to contribute towards a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Although issues including limited channel capacity, frequency spectrum shortage, and complexity related with the deployment resulting in increased up-front cost have somewhat marred the market growth, the advancements in wireless technology are expected to tame the impact of these challenges over the forecast period.

Target Audience

  • Industry Investors

  • Land Mobile Radio Manufacturers

  • Dispatch Console Manufacturers

  • Software Defined Radio Manufacturers

  • End-users

USP and Key Offerings

The report offers strategic insights into the global land mobile radio systems market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028.

The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product, technology, end-users, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading land mobile radio system vendors, market positioning, and key developments.

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the land mobile radio industry

  • Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

  • In-depth competitive environment analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

  • SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global land mobile radio systems market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Description
1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Industry Snapshot

3. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Analysis
3.1. Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Overview
3.2. Market Inclination Insights
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.3. Opportunity Matrix
3.4. See-Saw Analysis
3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6. Market Positioning of Key LMR System Manufacturers

4. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Pac-Man Analysis
4.2. Hand Portable
4.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

5. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
5.1. Pac-Man Analysis
5.2. Analog
5.3. Digital

6. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Tornado Analysis
6.2. Public Safety
6.3. Transportation
6.4. Utilities
6.5. Oil and Gas
6.6. Mining
6.7. Others (Construction, etc.)

7. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis
7.2.2. Hand Portable
7.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)
7.3. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis
7.3.2. Analog
7.3.3. Digital
7.4. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.4.1. Tornado Analysis
7.4.2. Public Safety
7.4.3. Transportation
7.4.4. Utilities
7.4.5. Oil and Gas
7.4.6. Mining
7.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)
7.5. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Country 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.5.1. U.S.
7.5.2. Rest of North America

8. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.1. Overview
8.2. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis
8.2.2. Hand Portable
8.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)
8.3. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis
8.3.2. Analog
8.3.3. Digital
8.4. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.4.1. Tornado Analysis
8.4.2. Public Safety
8.4.3. Transportation
8.4.4. Utilities
8.4.5. Oil and Gas
8.4.6. Mining
8.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)
8.5. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.5.1. Western Europe
8.5.2. Central Europe
8.5.3. Eastern Europe

9. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.1. Overview
9.2. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis
9.2.2. Hand Portable
9.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)
9.3. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis
9.3.2. Analog
9.3.3. Digital
9.4. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.4.1. Tornado Analysis
9.4.2. Public Safety
9.4.3. Transportation
9.4.4. Utilities
9.4.5. Oil and Gas
9.4.6. Mining
9.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)
9.5. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Country 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.5.1. China
9.5.2. Japan
9.5.3. India Subcontinent
9.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

10. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
10.1. Overview
10.2. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
10.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis
10.2.2. Hand Portable
10.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)
10.3. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
10.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis
10.3.2. Analog
10.3.3. Digital
10.4. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
10.4.1. Tornado Analysis
10.4.2. Public Safety
10.4.3. Transportation
10.4.4. Utilities
10.4.5. Oil and Gas
10.4.6. Mining
10.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)
10.5. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Region 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
10.5.1. Latin America
10.5.2. Middle East and Africa

11. Profiles.
11.1. JVC KENWOOD Corporation
11.2. Thales Corporation
11.3. Raytheon Company
11.4. Cassadian Communications, Inc. (Airbus DS Communications, Inc.)
11.5. Harris Corporation
11.6. Motorola Solutions Inc.
11.7. RELM Wireless Corporation
11.8. Nokia Networks B.V.
11.9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r01cb3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-land-mobile-radio-systems-industry-to-2028---by-type-technology-end-use-and-geography-301236597.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Brazil regulator approves 5G spectrum auction rules, no Huawei ban

    Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel approved rules on Thursday for a spectrum auction for 5G networks this year without any curbs on China's Huawei Technologies Co as an equipment supplier. Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last year criticized the Chinese company and was under pressure from the former Trump administration to ban Huawei from the country's fifth-generation technology market on security concerns. Brazil's telecom companies insisted on a free market, complaining that excluding Huawei would cost billions of dollars to replace the equipment of the Chinese company that supplies 50% of the current 3G and 4G networks.

  • China Trucking Startup Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Uber-like startup Full Truck Alliance has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could raise at least $1 billion as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The startup backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. handed in its IPO filing in the U.S. recently, the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. Full Truck Alliance is working with Morgan Stanley and China International Capital Corp. on its American debut after eking out a slim 2020 profit thanks to a pandemic-era shipping surge, people familiar have said.The company, known as Manbang in Chinese, was aiming to raise $1 billion to $2 billion in the IPO, people familiar said in January. A representative for Full Truck Alliance didn’t respond to an emailed request and text message seeking comment.Manbang, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., faces stiffening competition as smaller rivals try to win a slice of an evolving market. Giants from car-hailing leader Didi Chuxing Technology Co. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are now introducing technology to try and streamline the shipping process, connecting merchants with truckers and delivery firms.Formed by a merger between China’s two largest truck-sharing platforms -- Huochebang and Yunmanman -- Manbang has attracted a roster of backers including Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG, Sequoia Capital China, Fidelity International and Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital. Manbang last raised $1.7 billion from investors including SoftBank and Tencent at a $12 billion valuation. It aimed to use the cash to expand into same-city deliveries, deepening a network now focused on ferrying goods between urban centers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.

  • American Homeowners Are Adding Fuel to Bond Market Sell-Off

    (Bloomberg) -- There comes a point in any big selloff in Treasury bonds when the move becomes so pronounced that it starts to feed on itself. Increases in yields force a crucial group of investors to sell Treasuries, which in turn leads to further increases in yields.Two months into this rout, that moment appears to have arrived, and it’s beginning to send shudders throughout all corners of U.S. financial markets.The forced sellers are investors in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market. Their problem is that when Treasury yields -- which strongly influence home-loan rates -- suddenly rise sharply, many Americans lose interest in refinancing their old mortgages. A reduced stream of refinancings means mortgage-bond investors are left waiting for longer to collect payments on their investments. The longer the wait, the more financial pain they feel as they watch market rates climb higher without being able to take advantage of them.Their answer: unload the Treasury bonds they hold with long maturities or adjust derivatives positions -- a phenomenon known as convexity hedging -- to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. The extra selling just as the market is already weakening has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.This go around, the Federal Reserve’s massive presence in the mortgage-bond market -- it’s adding about $40 billion of the securities each month to its balance sheet -- has created something of a stabilizing force that has kept the market’s hedging needs in check. Even so, waves of mortgage investors adjusting their portfolios could still have an outsized impact on rates that reverberates across asset classes, market watchers say.“Everyone -- except the Fed -- is a convexity hedger at some point because as your portfolio keeps getting longer with the rise in rates it will become increasingly painful,” said Joshua Younger, head of U.S. interest-rate derivatives strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “There’s more flexibility now for those who need to hedge so rates rising won’t cause the train to go off the rails. But even a train on the rails can be difficult to stop.”Ten-year Treasury yields surged as much as 0.23 percentage point to a more than one year high of 1.61% Thursday before the selloff eased. Overall convexity hedging needs are likely at peak levels near the 1.6% area, Morgan Stanley strategist Guneet Dhingra wrote in a note to clients, potentially creating further upward pressure on yields in the middle of the Treasury curve.Five-year yields climbed even more than long-term rates, jumping as much as 0.26 percentage point to about 0.86% before paring their ascent.For Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International, the spike in five-year rates is a warning signal that the selloff is going beyond a repricing, toward a convexity move, suggesting U.S. stocks and credit spreads will suffer further. The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 3.7% Thursday, its biggest intraday drop since October.Still, few expect to see anything like what occurred in 2003, when convexity hedging helped fuel a roughly 1.5 percentage-point increase in 10-year Treasury yields over just two months, triggering widespread losses for bond investors.That’s because roughly a third of all mortgage-backed securities are now held by the Fed, which doesn’t hedge its duration risk, and another third by U.S. banks, which also largely don’t. Back in 2003, before the Fed started buying mortgage bonds to help stimulate the economy, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac owned more than 20% of the market and were major convexity hedgers.Nonetheless, there are enough mortgage-bond investors that do hedge to raise concerns just as yields threaten to become unmoored.Bank of America Corp. last week estimated there to be north of $60 billion of convexity hedging needs in terms of 10-year equivalents, the bulk coming from mortgage lenders, which must hedge their loan pipelines.The fact that investors are on high alert for mortgage-bond hedging effects despite being aware that non-hedgers now own the lion’s share of the debt should help ensure future portfolio adjustments are more “orderly” than in years past, according to Mahesh Swaminathan, a securitized-bond strategist at Hilltop Securities.“The focus now on this risk is positive for the marketplace and from a big-picture standpoint,” said Swaminathan. “This will prevent the situation of people being so far off sides that they have to make a sudden and huge adjustment. People are being vigilant about potential duration extension in the mortgage market.”(Updates with daily move, Morgan Stanley comment beginning in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nikola reports narrower loss than expected, shares rally

    Nikola (NKLA) shares rallied after the electric-truck startup announced its fourth quarter results.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition fight moves to yet another jurisdiction

    The daughter of Huawei's founder lost a similar case in the UK just days ago. She is fighting a US extradition request from Canada.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities: Economic Data in Focus Amidst Inflationary Pressure Fears

    Economic data from France and the U.S will be in focus later today. U.S inflation figures could deliver further upside to yields later today…

  • Xi’s Carbon Goals Get Cold Reception From Polluting Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- To see the gulf between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth, look at Shandong’s oil refineries.The coastal province, a hub for private factories with an economy the size of Indonesia’s, issued a notice urging local industry, and especially oil and petrochemical firms, not to carry out plant maintenance between April 15 and Oct. 15 in an effort to reduce the area’s awful summer smog. Yet only one of about 10 independent refineries set to do maintenance has agreed.The refineries, known as ‘teapots’ because of the shape of early plants, are usually cleaned and renovated during that period in preparation for an annual hike in prices and demand for diesel and gasoline in the second half. The cleaning process tends to release large quantities of volatile organic compounds that are a major contributor to local air pollution.It’s no small contribution. Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise their costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments in March, industry consultancy FGE said in a note.The conflict illustrates the tightrope the government has to walk in balancing the need to reduce emissions with maintaining economic growth as it strives to meet the 2060 carbon neutrality target set by President Xi Jinping. China is the largest crude oil importer in the world, and its refining capacity is expected to keep growing this decade even as its overall consumption of fossil energy is set to decline.READ MORE: China Needs to Hit Peak Oil Long Before It Reaches Net ZeroIn this case, the private oil refiners are expected to seek an exemption from the government guidance or simply go ahead with maintenance as planned, according to four oil traders familiar with the production schedules and FGE. Shandong’s advisory isn’t mandatory and “teapots have the freedom to decide when to carry out maintenance based on their profitability,” said Wang Luqing, an analyst at Chinese industry researcher SCI99.Ten private oil refiners in the province, with a combined processing capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, planned to shut all their units for maintenance at some point during the government’s blockout period, with nine of them aiming for outages in the second quarter, according to SCI99. Only one teapot has rescheduled to comply with the authority’s request, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.READ MORE: China’s Climate Goals Face Pushback On the Ground: Green InsightIn the Jan. 15 notice, Shandong’s ecological environment department said it issued the guidance to reduce emissions of ozone during the summer. The province also encouraged local gas stations to offer promotions at night, according to the notice seen by Bloomberg News, to help spread out evaporation during refueling. Five of Shandong’s municipalities were on the environment ministry’s list of cities with the worst air pollution last year.The department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the advisory. The Shandong Refining and Petrochemical Industry Association, whose members include about 30 refiners, didn’t respond to phone calls.Rescheduling maintenance in an attempt to curb pollution has previously been implemented for some state-run refiners. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest energy company, skipped planned work last summer, according to a press release on its website. For many of Shandong’s refiners, a maintenance outage is overdue. After a dip caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for most oil products in China returned to normal as early as May. As global crude oil prices slumped because of the spread of pandemic in the U.S., Shandong’s teapots went into overdrive to take advantage of the low rates and a government policy setting minimum fuel prices, causing many to postpone work till this year.They’ve been operating at a record 74% capacity on average since May -- compared with an average of 51% over the past decade, data from consultancy Oilchem.net show.Persuading them to keep going for another eight months could be a tall order.(Updates with CNPC’s rescehduling maintenance last year in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.The bond selloff stalled in Asia hours on Friday, as markets paused for breath, following the whirlwind session which saw rising yields overwhelm areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”(Updates sixth paragraph to show bonds stalled in Asia.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock Market Hits Rate Pain Threshold Goldman Sachs Warned About

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few days ago, equity bulls were saying that they weren’t too worried about rising bond yields. Rates were still low, they explained, and as long as the pace of increases was orderly, stocks would be fine.Thursday’s market turmoil may put an end to that argument.As 10-year Treasury yields added as much as 10 basis points, their total increase for February reached 40 points. That’s more than the 36-point threshold that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned could cause trouble for stocks.Bonds tumbled in early afternoon amid a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. Equities reacted with a net of 1,739 stocks on a down tick at one point, the second-biggest selling bout this year. Highly-valued shares such as Tesla Inc. led the retreat, while the Nasdaq 100 plunged as much as 3.7%.Equity bulls had been brushing aside the risk of higher yields, saying it’s a vote of confidence in the economic recovery that bodes well for corporate earnings. But the rout in fixed income may signal some market adjustments where stocks can’t be spared. In a note earlier this month, Goldman strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms.“This is analogous to a flash crash in Treasuries,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “We’re finally seeing yields react to what’s likely to be better economic activity.”“When it happens at a ferocious pace,” he added, “then you have a disarray in the markets” because everyone is “making the assumption that this never stops.”Read more: Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutFunds that rebalance on a monthly basis such as pensions may have contributed to the equity selloff while better-than-expected data on jobless claims added to investor angst over inflation and government stimulus, according to Larry Weiss, head of equity trading at Instinet LLC in New York.“It can create a bit of trepidation two ways: inflation, which the Fed chair has dismissed, but also support for the argument against a large, broad stimulus package,” Weiss said. “So it’s a general risk reduction, similar to what we saw at the end of January.”U.S. pension funds that rebalance on a monthly basis will need to sell about $16 billion of domestic stocks to return to prior asset allocation levels following the latest equity rally, according to estimates from Credit Suisse. The S&P 500 has advanced 5.6% this month versus a loss of 1.5% in the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Exxon Casts Out Canadian Oil Sands in Massive Reserves Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. erased almost every drop of oil-sands crude from its books in a sweeping revision of worldwide reserves to depths never before seen in the company’s modern history.Exxon counted the equivalent of 15.2 billion barrels of reserves as of Dec. 31, down from 22.44 billion a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company’s reserves of the dense, heavy crude extracted from Western Canada’s sandy bogs dropped by 98%.In practical terms, the revision clipped Exxon’s future growth prospects until oil prices rise, costs slide or technological advances make it profitable to drill those fields. Exxon has enough reserves to sustain current production levels for 11 years, down from 15.5 years a year ago, based on Bloomberg calculations.The pandemic-driven price crash that rocked global energy markets was the main driver of Exxon’s reserve downgrade, along with internal budget cuts that took out a significant portion of its U.S. shale assets. The oil sands have historically been among the company’s higher-cost operations, making them more vulnerable to removal when oil prices foundered.Price SensitiveThe reserves accounting doesn’t mean Exxon is closing up shop or walking away from Canada because the company can bring them back onto its ledger as crude prices rise.“Among the factors that could result in portions of these amounts being recognized again as proved reserves at some point in the future are a recovery in the SEC price basis, cost reductions, operating efficiencies, and increases in planned capital spending,” Exxon said in the filing.The blow to future production potential comes just weeks after Exxon posted its first annual loss in at least four decades. Exxon shares were little changed at $56.85 in after-hours trading and have advanced 38% this year.The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Exxon was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly overvaluing a key asset in the Permian Basin. Exxon has said the allegations are demonstrably false.CEO’s PrioritiesExxon previously flagged that low prices could wipe as much as one-fifth of its oil and gas reserves from its books but steep cuts in drilling expenditures also imperil the assets its able to keep on the books.Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has prioritized high-return projects such as offshore oil in Guyana, shale in the Permian Basin as well as chemical and gas operations along the Gulf Coast in order to defend the company’s dividend. This year’s rally in oil prices will help bolster Exxon’s cash generation, which in recent quarters has failed to cover both its capital spending and dividend, leading to an increase in debt to almost $70 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin says back on the road to profitability after 2020 loss

    Aston Martin expects to almost double sales and move back towards profitability this year after sinking deeper into the red in 2020, when the luxury carmaker was hit by the pandemic, changed its boss and was forced to raise cash. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash, prompting it to seek fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll. For 2021, it expects "to see the first steps towards improved profitability" but is still likely to post a pre-tax loss, the carmaker said.

  • Treasury Yields Surge Past 1.6%, Sounding Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. government debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, with a key part of the Treasury curve surging past an inflection point that’s seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.Yields took off with startling speed on Thursday, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries at one point reaching 1.61%, the highest in a year. In a telltale warning sign for some strategists, the 5-year Treasury yield soared convincingly above 0.75%, a crucial level that was expected to exacerbate selling, as traders pulled forward bets on when the Federal Reserve will start lifting policy rates. The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed as much as 25 basis points to a level last seen in June.The latest leg in this frenetic fixed-income tumble came on a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction Thursday. Yields globally are now at levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery as borrowing costs hurtle upwards.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity FuelAdding to the bond slump are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThe 5-year note is of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market. Earlier this week, tepid demand in an auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy. Then on Thursday, a measure of demand for a $62 billion auction of 7-year Treasury notes came in at a record low.The rout comes as investors continue to reprice expectations for Fed hikes as the vaccine rollout and the prospect of additional stimulus foster a rosier outlook for the economy. Yields on 2- and 5-year yields are more influenced by the starting point and speed of normalization, said Bank of America Corp. rates strategist Ralph Axel.“Everything that we see keeps pushing us into sooner, faster, more in terms of removing accommodation,” Axel said.With five-year yields taking flight, some investors appeared to get squeezed out of bets on a steeper yield curve, which has been a winner for weeks amid the global reflation trade. The spread between 5- and 30-year rates collapsed by roughly 15 basis points, the most since March.The surge in yields is hurting riskier assets. Emerging-market currencies such as the South African rand and Mexican peso sold off sharply against the dollar, and the S&P 500 Index dropped 2.5%.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a bond sell-off, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Officials’ DisquietEconomic leaders are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.“You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.