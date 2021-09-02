U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Laptop Battery Industry to 2026 - Featuring Battery Technology, Fujitsu and LG Chem Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laptop Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laptop battery market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A laptop battery is a rechargeable hardware device that produces, stores and supplies power to the laptop and enables the device to function without a power cord. Laptop batteries generate electricity by moving ions through a negatively charged anode to a positively charged cathode and charging the device through an adaptor. Some of the commonly used laptop batteries include lithium-ion, or Li-ion, Li-polymer, Nickel-cadmium (NICAD) and Nickel-Metal Hydride (NIMH). They are capable of powering the device for several hours and are available in a wide variety of configurations depending upon the processor speed, memory, screen size, weight, workload and other specifications of the laptop.

Rapid urbanization, along with increasing consumer preference for cross-functional devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There has been an increase in the expenditure capacities of the consumers that have resulted in the widespread utilization of laptops for official, educational and entertainment purposes. Increasing penetration of the internet and significant growth in the gaming industry are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Gaming laptops are specifically designed to provide a high-definition gaming experience that requires batteries with high-performance capabilities. Additionally, various product innovations, including the development of smart batteries that facilitate 24-hour continued operation and can internally measure their voltage and current, is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the emerging trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) and the availability of affordable laptops, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Amstron Corporation, Battery Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company, LG Chem Ltd., LikkPower, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global laptop battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global laptop battery market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the number of cells?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global laptop battery market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Laptop Battery Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Battery Type
6.1 Primary Batteries
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Secondary Batteries
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Number of Cells
7.1 3
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 4
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 6
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 8
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 9
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 12
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Sales
8.1 OEMs
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aftermarket
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Retail Stores
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Online Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Amstron Corporation
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Battery Technology Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Fujitsu Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 LG Chem Ltd.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 LikkPower
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sony Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Toshiba Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0hxt5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-laptop-battery-industry-to-2026---featuring-battery-technology-fujitsu-and-lg-chem-among-others-301368431.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

