Worldwide Largest Cellular IoT Projects Database 2021: The 500 Projects are Forecasted to Grow to 842 Million Units by 2025

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 500 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report includes a compiled list of the 500 largest cellular IoT projects worldwide. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2020 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.

The information included about each of these is mainly the company name and location, project name and type, website address, IoT vertical, the number of connections by region (including 5-year forecasts) and operators involved. These 500 projects represent 419 million subscriptions at the end of 2020, which is at the same time about 24 percent of the total cellular IoT connections worldwide.

The analyst presents a unique database covering the 500 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of the company's world-class IoT market research activities since 2004. The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories deployed across all types of vertical markets including OEM automotive, aftermarket automotive, transport & logistics, utilities, infrastructure, buildings & security, retail, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare and others.

The projects included in the top-500 list together account for approximately 418.5 million active cellular IoT connections. This corresponds to as much as 24.1 percent of the total number of cellular IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2020. As many as 80 deployments on the list have surpassed 1 million units, and the top-10 projects account for almost 137 million units.

Transport & Logistics is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects on the top list, followed by aftermarket automotive, retail, utilities, buildings & security, OEM automotive, healthcare and industrial. When comparing the number of active units represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-500 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 125.9 million units, ahead of transport & logistics at 88.8 million units and utilities representing 86.5 million units.

The North American and European markets represent 105.6 million units and 106.0 million units respectively of the active M2M/IoT units across all verticals on the top list. The Rest of the World market furthermore accounts for 176.1 million units. The 500 projects on the top list are in the coming five years forecasted to grow from an aggregate total of 418.5 million units to represent 842.0 million units globally by 2025. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0 percent.

The 500 projects on the list are in the coming years forecasted to grow to 842 million units by 2025, corresponding to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0 percent. "As many as 80 IoT projects on the list have surpassed 1 million subscriptions and the top-10 projects alone account for almost 137 million units", continued Mr. Andersson.

Highlights from the database:

  • Detailed data in Excel format on the 500 largest M2M/IoT deployments identified globally.

  • Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment

  • Categorisation of each project by the main M2M/IoT vertical.

  • Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project

  • Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2025.

  • Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings.

This database answers the following questions

  • Which are currently the largest M2M/IoT projects deployed on the global market?

  • What is the geographical breakdown of key M2M/IoT deployments by region?

  • Which projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

  • Which of the M2M/IoT verticals have the greatest numbers of large-scale deployments?

  • How will the top-500 list develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpkph8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-largest-cellular-iot-projects-database-2021-the-500-projects-are-forecasted-to-grow-to-842-million-units-by-2025-301471385.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

