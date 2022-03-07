U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

The Worldwide Laser Cleaning Industry is Expected to Reach $956 Million by 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laser Cleaning Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Laser Cleaning Market is estimated to be USD 710.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 956.79 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.13%.

The market increases usage in restoration and conservation purposes such as Art Restoration the Global Laser Cleaning Market. The growing preference for laser cleaning systems and techniques over traditional methods drives the market's growth. Also, the ever-increasing automotive industry will increase the demand for laser cleaning systems, such as increasing use in tire mold cleaning and brake line decorating techniques, fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost of system installation and the lack of skilled professionals restrict the market's growth.

Furthermore, technical complexities in handling the system, especially for High-Powered Lasers, negatively affect the market's growth. Moreover, increasing demand in various applications such as industrial including the automotive sector, aerospace and aircraft, cleaning processes, and restoration and conservation purposes will create opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Laser Cleaning Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Laser Type, and Geography.

  • By Application Type, the market is classified into Conservation and Restoration, Cleaning Process, Industrial Usage.

  • By Laser Type, the Laser Cleaning market is classified into Gas Laser and Solid Laser.

  • By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are II-VI Incorporated, Adapt Laser Systems LLC, Advanced Laser Technology, Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems, Clean Lasersysteme GmbH, General Lasertronics Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation, Laserax, Inc, Laser Photonics Corporation, Trumpf Group, and White Lion Dry & Ice Laser Cleaning Technology, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laser Cleaning Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Usage for Conservation and Restoration Purpose
4.1.2 Rising Demand due to Growing Automotive Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Technical Expertise
4.2.2 High Cost Associated with System Installation
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Demand in Various Applications
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Laser Cleaning System Over Traditional Method
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Amount of Technical Complexities

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Conservation and Restoration
6.2.1 Arts
6.2.2 Heritage
6.2.3 Infrastructures
6.3 Cleaning Process
6.3.1 Automotive
6.3.2 Aerospace and Aircraft
6.4 Industrial Usage
6.4.1 Nuclear Plant
6.4.2 Refineries

7 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Laser Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gas Laser
7.3 Solid Laser

8 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Geography

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles
10.1 II-VI Incorporated
10.2 Adapt Laser Systems LLC
10.3 Advanced Laser Technology
10.4 Allied Scientific Pro
10.5 ALT Laser Ltd
10.6 Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems
10.7 Andritz AG
10.8 ATCORE Tech Solutions
10.9 Clean Laser systeme GmbH
10.10 EMAG GmbH & Co. KG
10.11 Foshan HSG Laser
10.12 General Lasertronics Corporation
10.13 Glorystar Laser
10.14 Han's Laser
10.15 IPG Photonics Corporation
10.16 Laserax, Inc
10.17 Laser Photonics
10.18 LASCAM System
10.19 Light Mechanics
10.20 Optola
10.21 Perfect Laser Co Ltd
10.22 P- Laser
10.23 Scantech Laser Pvt Ltd
10.24 SENFENG LEIMING LASER
10.25 Spectrum Plastic Group
10.26 Suresh Indu Laser (SIL)
10.27 Techno Laser
10.28 Trumpf Group
10.29 White Lion Dry & Ice Laser Cleaning Technology
10.30 Wuhan Huagong Laser Engineering Co Ltd
10.31 Wuhan Chutian Laser Group Co Ltd
10.32 Wuhan TA Laser Machinery Co Ltd

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hb1l6y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-laser-cleaning-industry-is-expected-to-reach-956-million-by-2026-301496922.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

