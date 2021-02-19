Worldwide Latex Pillow Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Latex Pillow Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the latex pillow market and it is poised to grow by $547.32 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on latex pillow market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in online retailing and increasing demand from the hotel industry.
The latex pillow market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of natural latex pillows as one of the prime reasons driving the latex pillow market growth during the next few years.
The latex pillow market covers the following areas:
Latex pillow market sizing
Latex pillow market forecast
Latex pillow market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading latex pillow market vendors that include Ascion LLC, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Kingsdown Inc., LATEXCO, ROYAL PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Sleeping Organic, and The Organic Mattress Inc. Also, the latex pillow market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Temporary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the market
Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Unisex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Combe Inc.
Coty Inc.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Kao Corp.
L'Oreal SA
New Avon Co.
Revlon Inc.
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Unilever Group
11. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/484srb
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900