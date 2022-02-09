U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Worldwide Laundry Detergent Industry to 2030 - Sustainable Product Development Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laundry Detergent Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global laundry detergent market size was valued at $61,711.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $98,139.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Laundry detergents are complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. Liquid detergents helps in washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Used for washing laundry, laundry detergents are available in extensive fragrance and packaging format. Furthermore, natural or organic laundry detergents are gaining wide traction amongst health conscious consumers. In addition, optimized supply chain, increasing penetration of retail sales channels and lucrative offers and discounts offered have further narrowed the bridge between the consumers and the product.

Surge in the penetration of automatic washing machines have significantly contributed to the growth of the laundry detergents in both the developing as well as developed markets. According to Europa, more than 14 million washing machines were sold in 2018. According to the Census Bureau, around 85% of the U.S. households used washing machines in 2016. Furthermore, the rise in consumer awareness toward the product, extensive marketing and advertising by leading brands, and shift in consumer preference for liquid and pods laundry detergents have augmented the demand from the household segment.

The laundry detergent market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into powder, liquid, gel, and pods/tablets. By application, it is segregated into industrial and household. Based on the distribution channel, it is segmented into online, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, independent retailers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the global laundry detergent market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the laundry detergent market opportunity, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, The Dow Chemical Company, Unger Fabrikker AS, and Unilever Plc.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing laundry detergent market opportunities.

  • The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

  • The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the laundry detergent industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyle coupled with increase in purchasing power
3.5.1.2. Growing preference for liquid laundry detergent
3.5.1.3. Continuous product innovation
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High prices of liquid detergents
3.5.2.2. Availability of counterfeit products
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Sustainable product development
3.5.3.2. Opportunities in unpenetrated and under penetrated developing countries
3.6. Value-Chain Analysis
3.7. Top Impacting Factors
3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL LAUNDRY DETERGENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type
4.2. Powder
4.2.1. Overview
4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.3. Market size and forecast
4.3. Liquid
4.3.1. Overview
4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.3. Market size and forecast
4.4. Gel
4.4.1. Overview
4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.3. Market size and forecast
4.5. Pods/Tablets
4.5.1. Overview
4.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL LAUNDRY DETERGENT MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Industrial
5.2.1. Overview
5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.3. Market size and forecast
5.3. Household
5.3.1. Overview
5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL LAUNDRY DETERGENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Online
6.2.1. Overview
6.2.2. Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.3. Market size and forecast
6.3. Supermarket/Hypermarket
6.3.1. Overview
6.3.2. Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.3. Market size and forecast
6.4. Convenience Stores
6.4.1. Overview
6.4.2. Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.3. Market size and forecast
6.5. Independent Retailers
6.5.1. Overview
6.5.2. Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.3. Market size and forecast
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Overview
6.6.2. Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: LAUNDRY DETERGENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top winning strategies
8.2. Product mapping
8.3. Competitive dashboard
8.4. Competitive heat map
8.5. Key developments
8.5.1. Acquisition
8.5.2. Business Expansion
8.5.3. Product Launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. BASF SE
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. R&D Expenditure
9.1.7. Business performance
9.2. CLARIANT AG
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. R&D Expenditure
9.2.7. Business performance
9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. R&D Expenditure
9.3.7. Business performance
9.4. E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. R&D Expenditure
9.4.7. Business performance
9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D Expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. KAO CORPORATION
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. R&D Expenditure
9.6.7. Business performance
9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. PROCTER & GAMBLE
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business segments
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. R&D Expenditure
9.7.7. Business performance
9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. R&D Expenditure
9.8.7. Business performance
9.9. UNGER FABRIKKER AS
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Company snapshot
9.9.3. Product portfolio
9.10. UNILEVER PLC
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. R&D Expenditure
9.10.7. Business performance
9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2q04rg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-laundry-detergent-industry-to-2030---sustainable-product-development-presents-opportunities-301478759.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

