Worldwide Laundry Folding Robots Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laundry Folding Robots Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laundry folding robots market is poised to grow by $386.14 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period. The report on laundry folding robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots, social factors driving adoption of laundry folding robots and rising middle class and increasing disposable income in developing countries.
The laundry folding robots market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the internet of things (IoT) integration in robots as one of the prime reasons driving the laundry folding robots market growth during the next few years. Also, inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and increased funding through partnerships and crowdfunding platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report covers the following areas:
Laundry folding robots market sizing
Laundry folding robots market forecast
Laundry folding robots market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laundry folding robots market vendors that include FoldiMate Inc. and Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH. Also, the laundry folding robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
FoldiMate Inc.
Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
