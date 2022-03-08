Worldwide Lawful Interception Industry to 2027 - Featuring Incognito Software, Net Optics and Netscout Among Others

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lawful Interception Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lawful interception market size reached US$ 3.10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.89% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Lawful interception (LI) refers to the legally authorized surveillance or security process in which a service provider or network operator collects and provides law enforcement officials with intercepted communications of private individuals or organizations. It is considered as an essential tool for investigating and litigating criminal activities. It is administered by applying a physical wiretap on telephone lines, emails, mobile data, instant messaging, and other internet-based services. LI simplifies the investigation process by collecting evidence for better inspection. Countries around the world are drafting and enacting laws to regulate lawful interception procedures, as well as standardization groups are creating LI technology specifications.



Global Lawful Interception Market Trends:

Significant Rise in Criminal and Terrorist Activities

The increasing digitalization and the rapid adoption of communication devices, including smartphones and tablets, have taken businesses and connectivity among people to an advanced level. However, such advances have also provided an impetus in increasing illegal online activities. As a result, law enforcement and intelligence agencies are focusing on investigating terrorist networks, criminal operations, drug trafficking, financial crimes, and other illegal activities worldwide. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies for the periodic monitoring and controlling of illicit activities across numerous communication systems is further catalyzing the market.



Lawful Interception in the Virtual Environment

With the advancements in cloud computing, the concept of virtualization is gaining traction across the globe. The virtualization of modern data centers improves virtual network security, enabling vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools. In addition to this, developments in data-based communications have led to the expansion of telecommunication networks, which is contributing to the global lawful interception market growth. Furthermore, mobile phone tracking systems are also being set up to assist security agencies in protecting and preserving consumer interest.

Besides this, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are rapidly adopting lawful interception to monitor and decrypt digital and analog information. Moreover, various companies are involving in the research and development of cloud-based interception solutions. For instance, the company named AQSACOM delivers ALIS, its Lawful Cyber Intelligence System, to virtualized network function architectures. It is deployed as a software-based solution and can be readily integrated into any virtualized network.



Introduction of Next-Generation Networks

The capability of networks supporting new services and applications has improved with an increase in digitalization and technological innovations. The conversion from circuit-based switched telecommunication networks to packet-based networks using the IP is the major change witnessed in the communication network.

Such developments have increased the need for new security platforms and an advanced architecture for lawful interception, as security concerns have escalated due to the increasing number of cyberattacks. Therefore, with the introduction of next-generation networks, there is a need for legal interception providers to collaborate with network and application service providers to build an effective collaboration network among countries.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of key players. Some of these players include Aqsacom Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Incognito Software, Net Optics, Netscout, Siemens AG, SS8, Utimaco Safeware, Verint Systems and ZTE Corporation.



