U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,212.08
    +10.99 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,907.74
    +90.36 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,868.19
    +37.22 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,959.25
    +7.92 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.45
    +6.05 (+5.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.00
    +27.10 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.68
    +0.96 (+3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8610
    +0.1100 (+6.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5690
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,731.00
    -379.49 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.57
    +8.07 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.48
    +46.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Worldwide Lawful Interception Industry to 2027 - Featuring Incognito Software, Net Optics and Netscout Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lawful Interception Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global lawful interception market size reached US$ 3.10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.89% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Lawful interception (LI) refers to the legally authorized surveillance or security process in which a service provider or network operator collects and provides law enforcement officials with intercepted communications of private individuals or organizations. It is considered as an essential tool for investigating and litigating criminal activities. It is administered by applying a physical wiretap on telephone lines, emails, mobile data, instant messaging, and other internet-based services. LI simplifies the investigation process by collecting evidence for better inspection. Countries around the world are drafting and enacting laws to regulate lawful interception procedures, as well as standardization groups are creating LI technology specifications.

Global Lawful Interception Market Trends:

Significant Rise in Criminal and Terrorist Activities

The increasing digitalization and the rapid adoption of communication devices, including smartphones and tablets, have taken businesses and connectivity among people to an advanced level. However, such advances have also provided an impetus in increasing illegal online activities. As a result, law enforcement and intelligence agencies are focusing on investigating terrorist networks, criminal operations, drug trafficking, financial crimes, and other illegal activities worldwide. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies for the periodic monitoring and controlling of illicit activities across numerous communication systems is further catalyzing the market.

Lawful Interception in the Virtual Environment

With the advancements in cloud computing, the concept of virtualization is gaining traction across the globe. The virtualization of modern data centers improves virtual network security, enabling vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools. In addition to this, developments in data-based communications have led to the expansion of telecommunication networks, which is contributing to the global lawful interception market growth. Furthermore, mobile phone tracking systems are also being set up to assist security agencies in protecting and preserving consumer interest.

Besides this, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are rapidly adopting lawful interception to monitor and decrypt digital and analog information. Moreover, various companies are involving in the research and development of cloud-based interception solutions. For instance, the company named AQSACOM delivers ALIS, its Lawful Cyber Intelligence System, to virtualized network function architectures. It is deployed as a software-based solution and can be readily integrated into any virtualized network.

Introduction of Next-Generation Networks

The capability of networks supporting new services and applications has improved with an increase in digitalization and technological innovations. The conversion from circuit-based switched telecommunication networks to packet-based networks using the IP is the major change witnessed in the communication network.

Such developments have increased the need for new security platforms and an advanced architecture for lawful interception, as security concerns have escalated due to the increasing number of cyberattacks. Therefore, with the introduction of next-generation networks, there is a need for legal interception providers to collaborate with network and application service providers to build an effective collaboration network among countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of key players. Some of these players include Aqsacom Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Incognito Software, Net Optics, Netscout, Siemens AG, SS8, Utimaco Safeware, Verint Systems and ZTE Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global lawful interception market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lawful interception market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the network technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the communication content?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global lawful interception market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Lawful Interception Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Network Technology
6.1 Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Long Term Evolution (LTE)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Device
7.1 Mediation Devices
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Routers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Intercept Access Point (IAP)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Gateways
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Switches
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Management Servers
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Communication Content
8.1 Voice Communication
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Video
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Text Messaging
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Facsimile
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Digital Pictures
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 File Transfer
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Service
9.1 Professional Services
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Managed Services
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 System Integrators
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Government & Public Affairs
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Law Enforcement Agencies
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Aqsacom Incorporated
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Cisco Systems
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Incognito Software
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Net Optics
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Netscout
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Siemens AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 SS8
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Utimaco Safeware
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Verint Systems
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 ZTE Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dj5aoy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-lawful-interception-industry-to-2027---featuring-incognito-software-net-optics-and-netscout-among-others-301497674.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Rivian is sued by shareholder after rolling back electric vehicle price hikes

    Rivian Automotive Inc has been sued by a shareholder who claimed the company misled investors in its initial public offering about how it had mispriced its electric vehicles, leading to unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back. In a complaint filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it needed to raise prices not long after its November 2021 IPO. Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company," putting a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018 in jeopardy of cancellation.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Tesla’s China Sales Dropped. Why the Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    Tesla sales from its plant in Shanghai fell in February from January, following the pattern of other electric-vehicle makers. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) delivered 56,515 vehicles from its Chinese plant, according to reports. About 33,000 were exported into Europe and 23,000 were sold in China.

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Nickel Surge May Have Vale Reworking Its Base Metal Calculations

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s one simple reason why Vale SA was one of the few shining lights among major Brazilian shares Monday -- nickel.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueWhile Vale gets most of its earnings

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.