The Worldwide Lawn and Garden Consumables Industry is Expected to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn and Garden Consumables Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lawn and garden consumables market forecast was valued at $16.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $26.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

A lawn is an area that is covered with soil and has plantations such as grass and durable plants, whereas a garden is a well-planned area where ornamental plants, pinnacle plants, bushes, basils, or large trees are grown to improve its maintain a healthy environment. The position and cultivation of lawn majorly depends upon layout in relation to the house, and requires wide open space with access to direct sunshine for proper growth of grass and other cultivated plants. Seeding, turfing, tur plastering, dibbing roots, and aftercare are methods widely used for lawn cultivation. Bermuda grass, bluegrass, fescue, and zoysia grass are different types of grass that are used in lawn cultivation. Both gardens and lawns require periodic maintenance such as watering plants, using fertilizers & pesticides, and controlling weed growth.

The growth of the global lawn and garden consumables market is driven by increase in building & construction activities in most countries, which has boosted the demand for lawn and turf care in commercial and residential spaces. Furthermore, exponential increase in population has led to rapid urbanization to cater to rising human needs. The growing urban population has further resulted in environmental degradation such as increased pollution, poor air quality, and water contamination. To mitigate these effects, governments of different countries have launched several schemes to build green spaces and parks based on environmental guidelines. Thus, all these factors together are predicted to augment the demand for lawn and garden consumables in the global market.

However, enforcement of stringent regulations for the use of insecticides and pesticides restrains the market growth. This is attributed to the fact that insecticides and pesticides contain hazardous chemicals that may cause short-term as well as chronic adverse health effects on humans. In addition, overuse of insecticides and pesticides may harm the flowers and plants. In response to this, several governments have set up laws and regulations for the use of insecticides and pesticides for agriculture activities, which are likely to hamper the market growth.
Conversely, increase in awareness for the benefits of organic farming has made growers more linear toward growing vegetables, fruits, and other plants in their gardens, lawns, and other outdoor spaces.

According to the data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Agriculture Statistics Services (NASS), the number of organic farms increased by 17% between 2016 and 2019. This has escalated the sales of certified organic fertilizers, insecticides, fungicides, garden soil, and other organic agriculture products. This factor is predicted to offer potential growth opportunity for the global market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

  • Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

  • The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Increasing trend towards landscaping
3.4.1.2. Rise in commercial and residential projects
3.4.1.3. Increasing trend towards organic farming
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. Stringent regulations on the use of insecticides and pesticides
3.4.2.2. Sustainability issue associated with non-biodegradable fertilizers
3.4.3. Opportunity
3.4.3.1. Increasing trend towards urban green spaces and parks
3.5. Value chain analysis
3.6. Pricing analysis
3.7. Impact of key regulations on the lawn and garden consumables market
3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the lawn and garden consumables market
3.9. Patent analysis, 2014-2021

CHAPTER 4: LAWN AND GARDEN CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type
4.2. Fertilizers
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. Pesticides
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.4. Lawn and garden consumables market for pesticides, by type
4.4.1. Insecticides
4.4.1.1Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.2. Fungicides
4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Herbicides
4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.4. Others
4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5. Seeds
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.7. Mulch
4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.7.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.8. Others
4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.8.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: LAWN AND GARDEN CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Residential
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. Commercial
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.4. Institutional
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: LAWN AND GARDEN CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company
7.3. Product mapping of top 10 player
7.4. Competitive dashboard
7.5. Competitive heatmap
7.6. Key developments
7.6.1. Expansions

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Agrium Inc (Nutrien)
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.1.5. Business performance
8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. BASF SE
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. Bayer AG
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating Business Segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. Central Garden & Pet
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product Portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance
8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. DLF Seeds A/S
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. J. R. Simplot Company
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Operating business segments
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. Sakata Seed Corporation
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. Scotts Miracle Gro
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. The Andersons, Inc
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvculo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


