Worldwide Learning and Educational Toys Industry to 2030 - Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platforms Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Learning and Educational Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global learning and educational toys market was valued at $49,973.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $81,295.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Learning and educational toys is a category of toys that play a crucial role in the growth and development of children. They are important in brain development as learning and educational toys aid in acquiring logical and reasoning skills and help in gaining spatial reasoning. Playing with toys and board games assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills. The rise in demand for strategy-based & educational-based toys among children propels the growth of the learning and educational toys market. In addition, the Chinese government last year relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two kids to address the challenge of an aging population. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the coming years, thereby positively impacting the market growth. According to the World Bank, around 25.6% of the global population is under the age of 14. Large consumer base and expanding young population in developing countries, such as India and China, propel the demand for toys especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global learning and educational toys industry is growing steadily, with China, India, Brazil, and African countries outperforming the average market growth rate. Rise in disposable incomes and favorable demographics have resulted in increased propensity to spend on toys and entertainment products. With the expansion of family entertainment centers, there is high growth of the market in countries such as India, China, and other South East Asian nations. Growing middle class, increasing per capita income, and proliferation of schools are generating high demand for toys. Players operating in the region are rapidly diversifying their offerings beyond their traditional domains.

Furthermore, emergence of an alternate entertainment medium, such as smartphones and tablets, and trade disputes further intensify challenges for the engaged stakeholders.

The learning and educational toys market is segmented into product type, age group, sales channel, and region. By product type, the global market is classified into building sets, games and puzzles, sports and outdoor toys, and others. By age group, it is studied across upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and above 10 years. By sales channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players profiled in the learning and educational toys market analysis include Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games, Hasbro, Inc., The LEGO Group, ZEPHYR TOYMAKERS PVT. LTD. ,Ravensburger AG, Tomy Company, Ltd, Vtech Holdings, and Thames & Kosmos

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2030.

  • Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which assists the market players to adopt effective strategies.

  • The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

  • This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings
2.1.1. Top impacting factors
2.1.2. Top investment pockets
2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.2.3. Threat of substitution
3.2.4. Threat of new entrants
3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Emergence of games in bars and cafes providing impetus to the market
3.3.1.2. Growth in demand from children and young population
3.3.1.3. Reduction of carbon footprints and environment-friendly initiatives to augment market growth
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.2.1. Tariff duties to restrict market expansion
3.3.2.2. Growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones hampering the learning and educational toys industry
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Rapid Growth of online retail platform
3.3.3.2. Untapped opportunities in developing markets
3.4. Expenditure analysis
3.5. Supply chain analysis
3.6. Impact of COVID-19
3.6.1. Overview
3.6.2. Post COVID-19 supply chain dynamics
3.7. Regulatory guidelines/global economic environment on the industry
3.7.1. Product regulations
3.7.1.1. U.S. regulations:
3.7.1.2. European regulations:
3.7.1.3. Chinese regulations:

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL LEARNING AND EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type
4.2. Building sets
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Games and puzzles
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Sports and outdoor toys
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL LEARNING AND EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by age group
5.2. Upto 5 years
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3.5 to 10 years
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Above 10 years
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL LEARNING AND EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales channel
6.2. Hypermarket/supermarket
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Specialty stores
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Departmental stores
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Online channels
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: LEARNING AND EDUCATIONAL TOYS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top Player Positioning
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product mapping
8.4. Competitive dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments
8.6.1. Acquisition
8.6.2. Business expansion
8.6.3. Product launch
8.6.4. Partnership

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ATLAS GAMES
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. CLEMENTONI
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. GOLIATH GAMES
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executive
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. HASBRO
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. RAVENSBURGER AG
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executive
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.6. THAMES & KOSMOS
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executive
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. THE LEGO GROUP
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.7.5. R&D Expenditure
9.7.6. Business performance
9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. TOMY COMPANY, LTD.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. R&D Expenditure
9.8.6. Business performance
9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. VTECH HOLDINGS
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executive
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.9.5. Business performance
9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. ZEPHYR TOYMAKERS PVT. LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzn03p

