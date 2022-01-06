U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,703.07
    +2.49 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,271.65
    -135.46 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,122.20
    +22.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.33
    +23.33 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.73
    +1.88 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -36.20 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.97 (-4.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9140
    -0.2160 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.29
    +2.95 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

The Worldwide Learning Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-led Training, Blended Learning), Deployment, User Type (Academic, Corporate), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global LMS market is expected to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2021 to USD 37.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The growing need for efficient and accessible learning to drive the LMS Market. LMS provided an educational platform to learn and teach anytime and anywhere. Teachers can upload the educational content, and students can view the uploaded material by logging onto LMS. Advance LMS solutions enable learners to learn at their pace throughout a course. It increases course satisfaction and completion rates and people's growth in the interaction between tutor and learner. Hence, education institutes and enterprises are increasingly adopting LMS solutions.

By Component, the service segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

By Component, the service segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the service segment can be attributed to the growing need for implementation and technical support. The education and learning service providers render a variety of education-related services, categorized into consulting services, implementation services, and support services, these services provide learners with services for curriculum development and smooth installation, development, and maintenance of ongoing activities.

By Services, the support services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Support services segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Services in support services refer to the online and onsite support and maintenance to users so that they can use the deployed solution in a better way. Support services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer issues, which in turn impacts customer satisfaction.

By Delivery mode, Blended Learning segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Blended Learning segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blended Learning is a style of learning in which employees learn via electronic media and face-to-face training. It combines learning methods where learners are independently learning at their pace while also learning under an instructor.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Market, by Component
4.3 Market, by Service
4.4 Market, by User Type, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.5 Learning Management System Market, by Deployment Type
4.6 Market, by Delivery Mode
4.7 Market, by Region
4.8 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Efficient and Accessible Learning
5.2.1.2 Effective Management of Learning Content
5.2.1.3 Enterprises Focusing More on Human Capital Development
5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based LMS Solutions
5.2.1.5 Rising Demand for BYOD Among Enterprises
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Performance Tracking and Measuring Roi
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Online Learning due to the Pandemic
5.2.3.2 Advancements in LMS Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need for Technical Training for Teachers and Instructors
5.2.4.2 Lack of Control Over the Learning Process
5.2.4.3 Need for Multi-Language Support
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Ecosystem
5.3.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.3 Patent Analysis
5.3.4 Technology Trends
5.3.4.1 Introduction
5.3.4.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.3.4.3 Data Analytics
5.3.4.4 Cloud Computing
5.3.4.5 5G Network
5.3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.3.6 Average Selling Price
5.3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.8 Case Study Analysis
5.4 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Learning Management System Market

6 Learning Management System Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Lms Market Drivers
6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.3 Consulting Services
6.3.4 Implementation Services
6.3.5 Support Services

7 Learning Management System Market, by Delivery Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distance Learning
7.2.1 Distance Learning: Lms Market Drivers
7.2.2 Distance Learning: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 Instructor-Led Training
7.3.1 Instructor-Led Training: Lms Market Drivers
7.3.2 Instructor-Led Training: COVID-19 Impact
7.4 Blended Learning
7.4.1 Blended Learning: Market Drivers
7.4.2 Blended Learning: COVID-19 Impact

8 Learning Management System Market, by User Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Academic
8.2.1 Academic: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Academic: COVID-19 Impact
8.2.3 K-12
8.2.4 Higher Education
8.3 Corporate
8.3.1 Corporate: Lms Market Drivers
8.3.2 Corporate: COVID-19 Impact
8.3.3 Software & Technology
8.3.4 Healthcare
8.3.5 Retail
8.3.6 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance
8.3.7 Manufacturing
8.3.8 Government & Defense
8.3.9 Telecom
8.3.10 Others

9 Learning Management System Market, by Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 On-Premises
9.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
9.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Learning Management System Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Market Developments
11.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.2 Deals
11.3.3 Others
11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players
11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.6.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Methodology and Definitions
11.6.2 Stars
11.6.3 Emerging Leaders
11.6.4 Pervasive Players
11.6.5 Participants
11.7 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.8 Ranking of Key Players
11.9 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.9.1 Progressive Companies
11.9.2 Responsive Companies
11.9.3 Dynamic Companies
11.9.4 Starting Blocks

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Cornerstone Ondemand
12.1.2 Blackboard
12.1.3 D2L
12.1.4 Powerschool
12.1.5 Instructure
12.1.6 Ibm
12.1.7 Infor
12.1.8 Adobe
12.1.9 Ltg
12.1.10 Oracle
12.1.11 Sap
12.1.12 Docebo
12.1.13 Sumtotal
12.2 Smes/Start-Up Players
12.2.1 Tovuti
12.2.2 360Learning
12.2.3 Epignosis
12.2.4 Learnupon
12.2.5 Skyprep
12.2.6 Absorb Software
12.2.7 Crossknowledge
12.2.8 Lessonly
12.2.9 Axonify
12.2.10 Bizlibrary
12.2.11 Thinkific
12.2.12 Ispring
12.2.13 Blue Sky Elearn
12.2.14 Trakstar Learn
12.2.15 Digitalchalk
12.2.16 Kmi Learning
12.2.17 Moodle

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ap5jcq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-learning-management-system-industry-is-expected-to-reach-37-9-billion-by-2026--301455696.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • KFC and Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken partnership: All of the details

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke Dipalma discusses KFC and Beyond Meat's nationwide debut of plant-based fried chicken on January 10.

  • Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Liftoff

    In this daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that prices declined in December below the rising 200-day moving average line but they managed to make a small double bottom pattern and have rallied into the new year. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows improvement from the middle of December, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently crossed above the zero line for a new outright buy signal. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of RTX, below, we can see the last three years of price action.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused its smaller rival of infringing six patents, including through technology that enables users to target specific levels of exertion, compete with other users, and record their own performance. Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, is seeking triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement, and a variety of other remedies.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Lithium South Outlines 2022 Corporate Plan

    Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to provide its shareholders a comprehensive Corporate Plan for 2022.

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • Oil Gains as North American Freeze, OPEC+ Constraints Hit Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a seven-week high as supply constraints from OPEC+ to North America offset concerns about the impact of a Covid-19 outbreak in China.Futures in New York traded above $80 a barrel on Thursday, the highest since Nov. 17, before paring some gains. A deep freeze in Canada and the northern U.S. is disrupting oil flows, boosting prices just as American stockpiles decline. Output from OPEC+ member Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz oil field has been temporarily adjusted amid unres

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    The renowned investor's Berkshire Hathaway has billions of dollars invested in these two favorites.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Qatar Airways seeks more than $600 million in Airbus A350 dispute

    Qatar Airways is claiming more than $600 million in compensation from planemaker Airbus over surface flaws on A350 jetliners, according to a court document shedding new light on a growing business feud worth $4 million a day. The Gulf carrier is also asking British judges to order France-based Airbus not to attempt to deliver any more of the jets until what it describes as a design defect has been fixed. The two companies have been locked in a row for months over damage including blistered paint, cracked window frames or riveted areas and erosion of a layer of lightning protection.

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Unionized Starbucks workers in Buffalo walk out, citing health concerns

    Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.

  • Bitcoin network power slumps as Kazakhstan crackdown hits crypto miners

    The global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply as the shutdown this week of Kazakhstan's internet during a deadly uprising hit the country's fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Kazakhstan became last year the world's second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, after major hub China clamped down on crypto mining activity. Russia sent paratroopers into Kazakhstan on Thursday to help put down the countrywide uprising after violence spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet state.

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • Henrik Fisker talks autonomous tech, new EV entrants at CES

    Henrik Fisker, the Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., breaks down the automaker's new 4D autonomous tech how new entrants like Sony will fare in the EV space.&nbsp;