Worldwide Leather Goods Market featuring Key Vendors - adidas AG, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, and Others
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leather Goods Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The leather goods market is expected to grow by USD 55.31 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The increased spend on personal goods is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating operational costs will hamper the market growth.
What our reports offer:
How businesses can stay relevant
What values are driving customer loyalty
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Indirect impact on Consumer Discretionary industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth
Leather Goods Market: Product Landscape
Vendors are focusing on customization and innovation in design and features in the footwear segment to capture market share. However, the leather goods market share growth by the footwear segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the other segments.
Leather Goods Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest leather goods market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as economic growth, expanding middle-class population, and the high number of vendors will significantly drive leather goods market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for leather goods in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
adidas AG
Capri Holdings Ltd.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
Hermès International
Kering SA
LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Nike Inc.
PRADA Group
Tapestry Inc.
VF Corp.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
LBWP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
adidas AG
Capri Holdings Ltd.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
Hermès International
Kering SA
LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Nike Inc.
PRADA Group
Tapestry Inc.
VF Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
