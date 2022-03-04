U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.75
    -44.50 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,392.00
    -346.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,894.00
    -136.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.90
    -27.70 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.13
    +2.46 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.10
    +16.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0100 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.08
    +3.34 (+10.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3283
    -0.0063 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3600
    -0.1010 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,624.23
    -1,870.99 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.30
    -44.38 (-4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,990.79
    -248.06 (-3.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to rise as Omicron cases dip

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Worldwide LED Packaging Industry to 2026 - Growing Preference Towards UV LED-based Curing Systems Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global LED Packaging Market

Global LED Packaging Market
Global LED Packaging Market

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LED Packaging Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, LED Packaging Type, Power Range Type, Wavelength Type, Packaging Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global LED Packaging Market is estimated to be USD 17.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Market Dynamics

The Global LED Packaging Market growing demand and adoption of LED packaging by various industries, mainly automotive, includes surged demand for CSP LEDs, display panel market, healthcare and medical, and others are driving the market's growth. Additionally, increasing initiatives and regulations to promote LEDs for environmental benefits and energy-efficient solutions fuels the market's growth. Apart from this, a high amount of perfect competition with many manufacturers restricts the market's growth.

Furthermore, developing horticulture lights, human-centric lighting solutions, and growing preferences towards UV LED-based curing systems for printing labels and packing solutions will create opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, the lack of common standards for LED packaging is a challenge for the market.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global LED Packaging Market is segmented further based on Application Type, LED Packaging Type, Power Range Type, Wavelength Type, Packaging Type, and Geography.

  • By Application Type, the market is classified into Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, General Lighting, Industrial, and Others.

  • By LED Packaging Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into COB, CSP, SMD, and Others.

  • By Power Range Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Low-& Mid-Power LED Packages and High-Power LED Packages.

  • By Wavelength Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Deep UV, Visible & Infrared.

  • By Packaging Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Epoxy Molding Compound, Ceramics, Glass Composites, Metal Alloys, Nanoceramic, Plastic, Polymers, Silicone Materials, and Others.

  • By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, LITE-ON Technology Corporation, Lumileds Holding B.V, MLS Co Ltd, NationStar Optoelectronics Co Ltd, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, and Wolfspeed, Inc, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global LED Packaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand and Adoption of LED Packaging by Various Industries
4.1.2 Increasing Initiatives and Regulation in Adoption of Energy-Efficient Solutions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Amount of Perfect Competition
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Developing Horticulture Lights and Human-Centric Lighting Solutions
4.3.2 Growing Preference Towards UV LED-based Curing Systems
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Common Open Standards for LED Packaging

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global LED Packaging Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automotive Lighting
6.3 Backlighting
6.4 Flash Lighting
6.5 General Lighting
6.6 Industrial
6.7 Others

7 Global LED Packaging Market, By Package Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 COB
7.3 CSP
7.4 SMD
7.5 Others

8 Global LED Packaging Market, By Power Range Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Low-& Mid-Power LED Packages
8.3 High-Power LED Packages

9 Global LED Packaging Market, By Wavelength Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Deep UV
9.3 Visible & Infrared

10 Global LED Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Epoxy Molding Compound
10.3 Ceramics
10.4 Glass Composites
10.5 Metal Alloys
10.6 Nanoceramic
10.7 Plastic
10.8 Polymers
10.9 Silicone Materials
10.10 Others

11 Global LED Packaging Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO LTD
13.2 Dow, Inc
13.3 Edison Opto Corp
13.4 Epistar Corporation
13.5 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd
13.6 Flory Optoelectronics Materials Co Ltd
13.7 Hongli Zhihui Group Co LTD
13.8 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Co Ltd
13.9 Lextar Electronics Corporation
13.10 LG Innotek
13.11 LITE-ON Technology Corporation
13.12 Lumileds Holding B.V
13.13 Luminus, Inc
13.14 MLS Co Ltd
13.15 NationStar Optoelectronics Co Ltd
13.16 Nichia Corporation
13.17 OSRAM Licht AG
13.18 ProLight Opto Technology Corp
13.19 Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
13.20 Projection Lighting (alphaLED)
13.21 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
13.22 SCHOTT
13.23 Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd
13.24 Shenzhen Crescent Optoelectronic Co Ltd
13.25 Signify Holding
13.26 Stanley Electric Co Ltd
13.27 TDK Corporation
13.28 TOYODA GOSEI Co Ltd
13.29 TSLC Corporation
13.30 Violumas
13.31 Wolfspeed, Inc

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6x86ln

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Deepening Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic R

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Lukoil Gas Stations Feel Pinch as Americans Boycott All Things Russia

    Americans are calling for the boycott of some of Russia's best-known exports in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

  • How Apple, Big Tech benefit from taking on Russia

    Big tech could build consumer trust and improve recruiting by standing against Russia.

  • Russian Sanctions May Cripple a Once Promising Car Market

    The auto industry might have to face a different kind of war, as the likelihood of another supply-chain crisis increases.

  • EV Startup Rivian Walks Back Price Increase, Apologizes to Customers

    Rivian’s chief executive said the company is trying to cope with rising costs of parts and materials, but it erred by applying price increases to existing orders.

  • Rivian spares preorders from price hike to fix 'painful' mistake

    Rivian Automotive Inc has rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Preorders as of March 1 will not be subject to the new prices, and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them with the original price, Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients on Thursday. The Amazon-backed company on March 1 increased the base price of the Rivian R1T electric pickup to about $79,500 from $67,500, while the R1S SUV went to $84,500 from $70,000.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gas prices in many US cities will hit $5 in 'weeks.' Some are already higher

    Gas prices are hitting $5 per gallon in places like San Francisco due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sanctions could result in a ban on Russian oil.

  • Markets set for biggest weekly gains in years as Russia-Ukraine war hits supplies

    Commodity markets were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly gains in years as the shuttering of Ukrainian ports and sanctions against Russia sent energy, crop and metal buyers scrambling for replacement supplies. Russia is one of the world's biggest exporters of key raw materials, from natural gas and crude oil to aluminium and wheat, so the possible exclusion of supplies from the country due to sanctions has sent traders and importers into a frenzy. "We are seeing the commodity 'melt-up' continue with no sign of a let-up," ED&F Man Capital Markets wrote in a note.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Why Russian oil can’t find buyers even as crude nearly touches $120 a barrel

    The U.S. and its allies haven't aimed sanctions at Russia's energy exports yet, but buyers are already shying away from the country's crude even as prices soar.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.