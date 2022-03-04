Worldwide LED Packaging Industry to 2026 - Growing Preference Towards UV LED-based Curing Systems Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global LED Packaging Market

Global LED Packaging Market

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LED Packaging Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, LED Packaging Type, Power Range Type, Wavelength Type, Packaging Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global LED Packaging Market is estimated to be USD 17.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.



Market Dynamics

The Global LED Packaging Market growing demand and adoption of LED packaging by various industries, mainly automotive, includes surged demand for CSP LEDs, display panel market, healthcare and medical, and others are driving the market's growth. Additionally, increasing initiatives and regulations to promote LEDs for environmental benefits and energy-efficient solutions fuels the market's growth. Apart from this, a high amount of perfect competition with many manufacturers restricts the market's growth.



Furthermore, developing horticulture lights, human-centric lighting solutions, and growing preferences towards UV LED-based curing systems for printing labels and packing solutions will create opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, the lack of common standards for LED packaging is a challenge for the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global LED Packaging Market is segmented further based on Application Type, LED Packaging Type, Power Range Type, Wavelength Type, Packaging Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, General Lighting, Industrial, and Others.

By LED Packaging Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into COB, CSP, SMD, and Others.

By Power Range Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Low-& Mid-Power LED Packages and High-Power LED Packages.

By Wavelength Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Deep UV, Visible & Infrared.

By Packaging Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Epoxy Molding Compound, Ceramics, Glass Composites, Metal Alloys, Nanoceramic, Plastic, Polymers, Silicone Materials, and Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Story continues

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, LITE-ON Technology Corporation, Lumileds Holding B.V, MLS Co Ltd, NationStar Optoelectronics Co Ltd, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, and Wolfspeed, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global LED Packaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand and Adoption of LED Packaging by Various Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Initiatives and Regulation in Adoption of Energy-Efficient Solutions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Amount of Perfect Competition

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Developing Horticulture Lights and Human-Centric Lighting Solutions

4.3.2 Growing Preference Towards UV LED-based Curing Systems

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Common Open Standards for LED Packaging



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global LED Packaging Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive Lighting

6.3 Backlighting

6.4 Flash Lighting

6.5 General Lighting

6.6 Industrial

6.7 Others



7 Global LED Packaging Market, By Package Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COB

7.3 CSP

7.4 SMD

7.5 Others



8 Global LED Packaging Market, By Power Range Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low-& Mid-Power LED Packages

8.3 High-Power LED Packages



9 Global LED Packaging Market, By Wavelength Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Deep UV

9.3 Visible & Infrared



10 Global LED Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Epoxy Molding Compound

10.3 Ceramics

10.4 Glass Composites

10.5 Metal Alloys

10.6 Nanoceramic

10.7 Plastic

10.8 Polymers

10.9 Silicone Materials

10.10 Others



11 Global LED Packaging Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO LTD

13.2 Dow, Inc

13.3 Edison Opto Corp

13.4 Epistar Corporation

13.5 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd

13.6 Flory Optoelectronics Materials Co Ltd

13.7 Hongli Zhihui Group Co LTD

13.8 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Co Ltd

13.9 Lextar Electronics Corporation

13.10 LG Innotek

13.11 LITE-ON Technology Corporation

13.12 Lumileds Holding B.V

13.13 Luminus, Inc

13.14 MLS Co Ltd

13.15 NationStar Optoelectronics Co Ltd

13.16 Nichia Corporation

13.17 OSRAM Licht AG

13.18 ProLight Opto Technology Corp

13.19 Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

13.20 Projection Lighting (alphaLED)

13.21 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

13.22 SCHOTT

13.23 Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd

13.24 Shenzhen Crescent Optoelectronic Co Ltd

13.25 Signify Holding

13.26 Stanley Electric Co Ltd

13.27 TDK Corporation

13.28 TOYODA GOSEI Co Ltd

13.29 TSLC Corporation

13.30 Violumas

13.31 Wolfspeed, Inc



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6x86ln

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



