Worldwide LED Packaging Industry to 2026 - Growing Preference Towards UV LED-based Curing Systems Presents Opportunities
Global LED Packaging Market
Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LED Packaging Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, LED Packaging Type, Power Range Type, Wavelength Type, Packaging Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global LED Packaging Market is estimated to be USD 17.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Market Dynamics
The Global LED Packaging Market growing demand and adoption of LED packaging by various industries, mainly automotive, includes surged demand for CSP LEDs, display panel market, healthcare and medical, and others are driving the market's growth. Additionally, increasing initiatives and regulations to promote LEDs for environmental benefits and energy-efficient solutions fuels the market's growth. Apart from this, a high amount of perfect competition with many manufacturers restricts the market's growth.
Furthermore, developing horticulture lights, human-centric lighting solutions, and growing preferences towards UV LED-based curing systems for printing labels and packing solutions will create opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, the lack of common standards for LED packaging is a challenge for the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global LED Packaging Market is segmented further based on Application Type, LED Packaging Type, Power Range Type, Wavelength Type, Packaging Type, and Geography.
By Application Type, the market is classified into Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, General Lighting, Industrial, and Others.
By LED Packaging Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into COB, CSP, SMD, and Others.
By Power Range Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Low-& Mid-Power LED Packages and High-Power LED Packages.
By Wavelength Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Deep UV, Visible & Infrared.
By Packaging Type, the LED Packaging market is classified into Epoxy Molding Compound, Ceramics, Glass Composites, Metal Alloys, Nanoceramic, Plastic, Polymers, Silicone Materials, and Others.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Everlight Electronics Co Ltd, LITE-ON Technology Corporation, Lumileds Holding B.V, MLS Co Ltd, NationStar Optoelectronics Co Ltd, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, and Wolfspeed, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global LED Packaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand and Adoption of LED Packaging by Various Industries
4.1.2 Increasing Initiatives and Regulation in Adoption of Energy-Efficient Solutions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Amount of Perfect Competition
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Developing Horticulture Lights and Human-Centric Lighting Solutions
4.3.2 Growing Preference Towards UV LED-based Curing Systems
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Common Open Standards for LED Packaging
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global LED Packaging Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automotive Lighting
6.3 Backlighting
6.4 Flash Lighting
6.5 General Lighting
6.6 Industrial
6.7 Others
7 Global LED Packaging Market, By Package Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 COB
7.3 CSP
7.4 SMD
7.5 Others
8 Global LED Packaging Market, By Power Range Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Low-& Mid-Power LED Packages
8.3 High-Power LED Packages
9 Global LED Packaging Market, By Wavelength Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Deep UV
9.3 Visible & Infrared
10 Global LED Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Epoxy Molding Compound
10.3 Ceramics
10.4 Glass Composites
10.5 Metal Alloys
10.6 Nanoceramic
10.7 Plastic
10.8 Polymers
10.9 Silicone Materials
10.10 Others
11 Global LED Packaging Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO LTD
13.2 Dow, Inc
13.3 Edison Opto Corp
13.4 Epistar Corporation
13.5 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd
13.6 Flory Optoelectronics Materials Co Ltd
13.7 Hongli Zhihui Group Co LTD
13.8 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Co Ltd
13.9 Lextar Electronics Corporation
13.10 LG Innotek
13.11 LITE-ON Technology Corporation
13.12 Lumileds Holding B.V
13.13 Luminus, Inc
13.14 MLS Co Ltd
13.15 NationStar Optoelectronics Co Ltd
13.16 Nichia Corporation
13.17 OSRAM Licht AG
13.18 ProLight Opto Technology Corp
13.19 Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
13.20 Projection Lighting (alphaLED)
13.21 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
13.22 SCHOTT
13.23 Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd
13.24 Shenzhen Crescent Optoelectronic Co Ltd
13.25 Signify Holding
13.26 Stanley Electric Co Ltd
13.27 TDK Corporation
13.28 TOYODA GOSEI Co Ltd
13.29 TSLC Corporation
13.30 Violumas
13.31 Wolfspeed, Inc
14 Appendix
