U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.25
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,560.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,233.50
    -70.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.30
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    -1.09 (-5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4100
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,273.76
    -1,570.59 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.28
    -66.64 (-6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.30
    -14.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

The Worldwide Light Field Industry is Expected to Reach $154 Million by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Field Market by Technology (Hardware (Imaging Solutions, Light Field Displays), Software), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Architecture, Industrial, Defense), and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The light field market size is expected to grow from USD 76 million in 2021 to USD 154 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the light field market are improved visual effects technology in movies and games, customized marketing, escalated need for prototyping, and medical imaging.

Market for hardware segment to account for larger market share during the forecast period

The hardware segment is expected to continue to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The increasing research for developing light field displays such as VR headsets and light field screens is expected to fuel the light field market. The software segment of the light field market has also seen rising demand from the animation and VFX sectors of the media and entertainment industry.

Media & entertainment vertical to hold the largest size during the forecast period

The media & entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The light field market is expected to dominate the media and entertainment vertical, with an increased focus on auto stereoscopy. Auto stereoscopy can display stereoscopic pictures on screens without the viewer wearing any 3D glasses. This technology works by utilizing motion parallax and wide viewing angles and provides viewers an illusion of 3D imaging. Presently, auto stereoscopy is used in AR and VR systems. AR technology is used to improve the perception of reality among viewers on screens or glasses. Similarly, VR technology also alters the real world with a simulated one on screens and glasses. The light field display development kit includes hardware, software, and support services, which enable businesses to create industry-leading mixed-reality products.

North America is expected to capture largest market size during the forecast period

Presently, the light field market in North America is the largest revenue contributor compared to other regions; organizations are extensively investing in light field and 3D imaging for technological advancements to fuel the market growth in North America. This region has been amenable toward adopting light field and 3D imaging in companies to enhance visualization and augmented customer experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Light Field Market
4.2 Market, by Technology
4.3 Light Field Market, by Vertical and Region
4.4 Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Improving Visual Effects Technology in Movies and Games
5.2.1.2 Customized Marketing
5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Prototyping and Medical Imaging
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Software Corruption and Privacy Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Hd Viewing Experience
5.2.3.2 Development of Artificial Intelligence Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Skilled Workforce
5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Applications of Light Field Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Illumination Engineering
6.3 Light Field Rendering
6.4 Synthetic Aperture Photography
6.5 3D Display
6.6 Brain Imaging

7 Light Field Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Imaging Solutions
7.2.1.1 Light Field Camera
7.2.1.2 Function
7.2.1.2.1 3D Modeling
7.2.1.2.2 3D Scanning
7.2.1.2.3 Layout and Animation
7.2.1.2.4 3D Rendering
7.2.1.2.5 Image Reconstruction
7.2.2 Light Field Display
7.2.2.1 Vr Glasses
7.2.2.2 Light Field Projectors
7.2.2.3 Light Field Screens
7.3 Software

8 Light Field Market, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Media & Entertainment
8.3 Healthcare
8.4 Architecture
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Defense
8.7 Others

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2020
10.3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant
10.3.1 Star
10.3.2 Emerging Leader
10.3.3 Pervasive
10.3.4 Participant
10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
10.4.1 Product Launches
10.4.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Avegant
11.1.2 Fovi 3D
11.1.3 Otoy
11.1.4 Japan Display
11.1.5 Raytrix
11.1.6 Fathom Optics
11.1.7 Nvidia
11.1.8 Light Field Lab
11.1.9 Holografika
11.1.10 Leia
11.1.11 Quidient
11.2 Other Key Players
11.2.1 Apple Inc.
11.2.2 Sony Corporation
11.2.3 Google LLC
11.2.4 Toshiba
11.2.5 K - Lens Gmbh
11.2.6 Creal
11.2.7 Aye3D
11.2.8 Mopic Labs
11.2.9 Photonic Crystal Co.
11.2.10 Looking Glass Factory
11.2.11 Dimenco
11.2.12 Wooptix
11.2.13 Polight
11.2.14 Surface Optics Corporation

12 Adjacent & Related Market

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi6vtk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale Stocks Look Cheap Based on Current Iron-Ore Prices

    The major global iron-ore producers— BHP Group Vale and Rio Tinto —look appealing after the recent sharp declines in their stock prices because they are now discounting lower commodity prices. The stocks are discounting an iron-ore price of $86.37 a metric ton, against the current spot price of $107 a ton, Chris LaFemina, a Jefferies analyst, says in a note titled “What Iron Price is Priced In.” “If the reality in China is a soft landing in which the government manages the Evergrande collapse without causing contagion, these shares are undervalued and would likely outperform,” he wrote.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Oil Rises From Highest Since 2018 With Global Markets Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • White House Weighs Invoking Defense Law to Get Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering invoking a Cold War-era national security law to force companies in the semiconductor supply chain to provide information on inventory and sales of chips, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc d

  • Oil heads for third week of gains as output stumbles

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Friday near a two-month high of $77.50 a barrel and were headed for a third straight week of gains, supported by global output disruptions and inventory draws. The rally was slightly dampened by China's first public sale of state crude reserves. Brent crude was up 222 cents, or 0.28%, at $77.47 a barrel by 0743 GMT, their highest since July 6, and close to their highest since October 2018.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • Europe next to suffer from CO2 shortage, industry chiefs warn

    Carbon dioxide shortages could spread across Europe, business leaders have warned, striking a new blow to the Continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • Tanger Outlets’ foot traffic is ‘rising sequentially month after month’: CEO

    Stephen Yalof, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss back-to-school sales, outlook on staffing, tenant occupancy, and growth amid the pandemic.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid