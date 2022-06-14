U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Liquid Detergent Industry to 2027 - Featuring The Clorox Company, Church and Dwight and Unilever Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global liquid detergent market reached a value of US$ 29.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Liquid detergent is a cleaning agent in liquid form which is ideal for removing dirt and oils from delicate fabrics. Liquid detergent is made by mixing dry powder in a solution consisting of water and chemicals known as solubilizers which help the water and detergent to blend together evenly.

These synthetic surfactants are manufactured from complexation agents, zeolites, bleach, enzymes, etc. Nowadays, liquid detergents are increasingly being used by the consumers as they can be evenly blended in both cold and warm water.

The growing disposable incomes, especially in the developing regions, is escalating the demand for detergent liquid where the customers are inclined to buy products based on a company's reputation, price and quality. Further, the rising concerns about environmental sustainability has led the manufacturers to focus on eco-friendly laundry detergents made from biodegradable components. This acts as another growth-inducing factor for the global liquid detergent market.

Moreover, the aggressive marketing and promotional techniques used by various e-commerce companies to attract the consumers is further boosting the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Henkel, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight and Unilever.

This report provides a deep insight into the global liquid detergent market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the liquid detergent industry in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global liquid detergent market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regions in the global liquid detergent market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global liquid detergent market?

  • Which are the popular product types in the global liquid detergent market?

  • Which are the key distribution channels in the global liquid detergent market?

  • What are the major end-use sectors in the global liquid detergent market?

  • What are the price trends of liquid detergents?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the liquid detergent market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global liquid detergent market?

  • What is the structure of the global liquid detergent market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global liquid detergent market?

  • How are liquid detergents manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Liquid Detergent Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Price Analysis
5.4 Impact of COVID-19
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Research and Development
5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.4 Manufacturing
5.11.5 Marketing
5.11.6 Distribution
5.11.7 End-Use
5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Inorganic Liquid Detergent
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Organic Liquid Detergent
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Departmental Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 Liquid Detergent Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Henkel & Company KGaA
11.3.2 Procter & Gamble
11.3.3 The Clorox Company
11.3.4 Church and Dwight Company
11.3.5 Unilever Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbc870

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-liquid-detergent-industry-to-2027---featuring-the-clorox-company-church-and-dwight-and-unilever-among-others-301567578.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

