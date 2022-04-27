U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,202.75
    +32.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    +311.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,122.00
    +106.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.30
    +8.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    +0.58 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.80
    -7.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.53
    +3.51 (+12.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2598
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8350
    +0.6250 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,012.38
    -1,476.29 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.01
    -35.86 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,421.98
    +35.79 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

The Worldwide Liquid Filtration Industry is expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Filtration Market (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Liquid Filtration Market size is forecast to reach US$2.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Liquid Filtration is the process of removing solids from a contaminated liquid by passing it through a filter media in order to contain solid particles and to allow clean liquid to pass through the system. Different types of liquid filtration systems include particle filtration and membrane filtration such as reverse osmosis and micro-filtration system. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) announced that activities related to 8,363 Oil & Gas projects worth INR 5.88 lakh crore (US$ 80.47 billion) have resumed in India since April 2020.

This, in turn, has increased the demand for liquid filtration systems in order to filter, refine, and treat the wastewater produced from these production sites. An increase in demand from the oil & gas sectors along with strict government regulations to adopt water treatment acts as major drivers for the market. On the other hand, the dependency of the liquid filtration industry on industrial catalysts may act as a major constraint for the market.

COVID-19 Impact

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 lockdown has significantly reduced production activities, as a result of the country-wise shutdown of production sites, shortage of labor, and the decline of supply and demand chain all over the world. Studies show that the outbreak of COVID-19 sharply declined oil and gas production in 2020 due to a lack of operations across multiple countries around the world.

A decline in production activities significantly reduced the production of liquid waste generated from these petroleum refinery sites, thus, affecting the market. However, a slow recovery in new development and production activities has been witnessed across many countries around the world since the end of 2020. For instance, in September 2020, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had approved an investment of INR 1,268 crore (US$ 173.5 million) in order to set up a needle coker unit at the firm's Paradip refinery in Odisha. The proposed unit is expected to have a total Calcined Needle Coke (CNC) production capacity of around 56-kilo tonnes per year.

Likewise, Australia announced its Scarborough Gas Project and Pluto LNG Expansion worth US$ 11 billion to be resumed since 2020. The facility was built with a targeted capacity of 4-5 mtpa, which will be responsible for developing the gas from the Scarborough field, located 270km off the coast of Western Australia. In this way, a slow and steady increase in oil and gas production activities is expected to increase the demand for liquid filtration for waste water treatment produced from these production sites. This will eventually lead to a steady recovery of the market in the upcoming years.

Key Takeaways

  • Membrane filtration system in Liquid Filtration Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period. Its wide range of benefits such as high energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness made it stand out in comparison to other filtration systems in the market.

  • Municipal Industry in Liquid Filtration Market is expected to see the fastest growth, especially during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for waste water treatment from the industry.

  • North America dominated the Liquid Filtration Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for water treatment due to the shale gas exploration in the region in recent years.

Liquid Filtration Market Drivers

Increasing demand for oil and gas production is most likely to drive the market growth

Continuously increasing demand for oil and gas supplies from the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors is a key driver for market growth. For instance, Nigeria announced the start of its project called Dangote Refinery and Polypropylene Plant worth US$ 11 billion which is expected to begin its operations by 2022. The facility is expected to process different grades of crude including shale oil, along with a production capacity of 104,000 b/d of diesel, 153,000 b/d of gasoline, 4,109 b/d of LPG, 73,000 b/d of jet fuel, and 12,300 b/d of fuel oil. Similarly, Russia completed its project called Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline worth US$ 10.8 billion in 2021. The pipeline has increased the gas capacity of the Nord Stream route to 110 billion m3 per annum.

Water filtration system plays a major role in filtering and refining the wastewater generated from the oil & gas sector during production activities. This not only reduces the negative impact of generated wastewater on the environment but also helps the industry save a lot of money by reusing recycled waste materials. In this way, an increase in demand for oil and gas production activities in various countries across the world will also increase the demand for wastewater treatment generated during these production activities in order to maintain the prevailing environmental regulations, thus, leading to market growth in the upcoming years.

Strict government regulations to adopt wastewater treatment is most likely to drive the market growth

Authorities such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have enforced strict regulations on the discharge limits of pollutants in wastewater. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued Effluent Guideline regulations for industries under the Clean Water Act (CWA). According to this regulation, the maximum level of contamination that is allowed in discharge depends on the type of industry along with the levels that have been set as per the performance of treatment systems. Any kind of desecration of these regulations or guidelines can lead to an environmental penalty. Exceeding the mentioned discharge levels, abnormal or accidental release of pollutants along with the failure of discharge reporting can result in an environmental penalty. Hence, all the manufacturers from multiple industries are bound to follow these regulations and tend to treat wastewater properly in order to avoid such penalties. Since liquid filtration systems are primarily used in multiple industries for filtering, refining, and treatment of wastewater, this, in turn, can lead to significant growth of the Liquid Filtration Market.

Liquid Filtration Market Challenges

Dependency on industrial catalysts may cause an obstruction to the market growth

Dependency on industrial catalysts is one of the major challenges faced by the liquid filtration industry. Industrial catalysts play a vital role in improving the flow of the liquid filtration process in order to make it stable. However, these catalysts are quite expensive as well as difficult to maintain. These catalysts come with fixed guidelines and it is essential to remove all particles in the slurry from the final product for the catalysts to work. In addition to this, many of these catalysts work according to the size of the particles, which in turn, makes the process much more complex. Thus, such problems and complexity associated with industrial catalysts required in the liquid filtration industry may confine the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Liquid Filtration Market - Market Overview

2. Liquid Filtration Market - Executive Summary
2.1 Key Trends by Fabric Material Type
2.2 Key Trends by Filter Type
2.3 Key Trends by Filtration System
2.4 Key Trends by End-Use Industry
2.5 Key Trends by Geography

3. Liquid Filtration Market - Comparative analysis
3.1 Market Share Analysis- Major Companies
3.2 Product Benchmarking- Major Companies
3.3 Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.4 Patent Analysis- Major Companies
3.5 Pricing Analysis (ASPs will be provided)

4. Liquid Filtration Market - Market Forces
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Constraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Powers of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Competitive Rivalry
4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

5. Liquid Filtration Market - Strategic Analysis
5.1 Value/Supply Chain Analysis
5.2 Opportunity Analysis
5.3 Product/Market Life Cycle
5.4 Distributor Analysis - Major Companies

6. Liquid Filtration Market - By Fabric Material Type (Market Size - US$ Million/Billion)
6.1 Cotton
6.2 Polymer
6.3 Wool
6.4 Linen
6.5 Glass Fiber
6.6 Metals
6.7 Rayon
6.8 Others

7. Liquid Filtration Market - By Filter Type (Market Size - US$ Million/Billion)
7.1 Woven
7.2 Nonwoven
7.3 Mesh

8. Liquid Filtration Market - By Filtration System (Market Size - US$ Million/Billion)
8.1 Particle Filtration
8.1.1 Bag Filters
8.1.2 Cartridge Filters
8.1.3 Self-Cleaning Filters
8.2 Membrane Filtration
8.2.1 Reverse Osmosis
8.2.2 Ultra filtration and Micro-filtration System

9. Liquid Filtration Market- By End-Use Industry (Market Size - US$ Million/Billion)
9.1 Municipal Treatment
9.2 Industrial Treatment
9.2.1 Food & Beverage
9.2.2 Chemical
9.2.3 Oil and Gas
9.2.4 Metal & mining
9.2.5 Paper and Pulp
9.2.6 Food and Beverages
9.2.7 Pharmaceutical
9.2.8 Textile
9.2.9 Others

10. Liquid Filtration Market - By Geography (Market Size - US$ Million/Billion)

11. Liquid Filtration Market - Entropy
11.1 New Product Launches
11.2 M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships

13. Liquid Filtration Market Company Analysis - Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/342izt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said it has halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria and will keep the supplies turned off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demand to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket

  • Meta set to report earnings on Wednesday as investors await metaverse payoff

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo examines Facebook parent company Meta's stock ahead of tomorrow's earnings report.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to get clobbered. Several worries are conspiring to bring down Nvidia, the semiconductor industry, and tech in general right now: The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike posturing, calls for a slowdown in consumer spending, and a possible reduction in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) needed in cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia faced challenges like this just a few years ago.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Why Palantir, Okta, and MongoDB Were Plunging Today

    Fears over worse-than-expected inflation caused a sell-off in these top software names, despite good company-level performance.

  • India's ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia as sanctions bite - sources

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say. Several Indian companies including ONGC have stakes in Russian oil and gas assets, and India has been buying more Russian crude since Moscow invaded Ukraine, snapping up the popular Urals crude grade, while other buyers have shunned Russian exports.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Chinese Firm Halts Business; Russia to Stop GasElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter P

  • European stock markets fall as Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    Gazprom has now confirmed it has turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday as they had failed to pay in roubles, saying that supplies will be halted until payment has been made.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.

  • Dump Buffett as Berkshire’s chairman? That’s exactly what’s wrong with so many shareholder proposals this year

    This coming weekend, Warren Buffett hosts his famed annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) (BRK) shareholders in Omaha, Neb. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands live and a million more online. To paraphrase an old line about General Motors: As goes Berkshire, so goes America. This year is no exception, with Berkshire hosting copycat votes on contentious matters from greenhouse gas emissions to workforce diversity that will certainly fail.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • U.S. stock futures point to rebound for Wall Street, with Microsoft, Alphabet earnings in focus

    Investors will be watching market reaction to earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet, following the worst day for the Nasdaq Composite since 2020.

  • PayPal hits 52-week lows ahead of its earnings

    PayPal (PYPL) shares hit fresh 52-week lows this week going into the digital payment platform's quarterly results set for release on Wednesday after the close.

  • Cathie Wood Thanks Musk for Twitter Deal Despite Tesla Stock Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, a long-time champion of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., thanked him for his purchase of Twitter Inc. -- a move he said would unleash the site’s “tremendous potential.”Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earning

  • Teck Resources profit jumps five-fold as copper, coal prices surge

    Copper climbed to record highs in the first quarter on concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on the country would upend supply chains, while analysts expect the transition from fossil fuels to electrification to stoke the metal's demand. Teck said its average realized price for copper rose about 15% to $4.51 per pound in the quarter from a year earlier, while its realized steelmaking coal prices more than doubled to $357 per tonne. Miners have been battling logistical delays, rising costs of key supplies such as equipment and explosives, particularly since March when the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted their supply chains.