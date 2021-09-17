U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

Worldwide Liquid Milk Replacers Industry to 2026 - Collaboration With Supply Chain Partners Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Milk Replacers Market Research Report by Type, by Certification, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market size was estimated at USD 646.03 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 683.50 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.13% to reach USD 923.60 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Liquid Milk Replacers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the Liquid Milk Replacers Market was studied across Medicated and Non-medicated.

  • Based on Livestock, the Liquid Milk Replacers Market was studied across Calves, Foals, Kittens, Lambs, Piglets, and Puppies.

  • Based on Certification, the Liquid Milk Replacers Market was studied across Organic and Traditional.

  • Based on Distribution, the Liquid Milk Replacers Market was studied across Offline Stores and Online Retail.

  • Based on Region, the Liquid Milk Replacers Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Liquid Milk Replacers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market, including Agritech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Calva Products Inc, Cargill, Inc, CHS Inc., Glanbia, PLC, Lactalis Group, Land O'lakes Inc., Liprovit BV, Milk Specialties Company, Nukamel Productions B.V, Nutreco Holding N.V., Nutriad International NV, PetAg, Inc., and Vitalac SA.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of precision nutrition techniques
5.1.1.2. Regulatory framework for the quality evaluation of milk replacers
5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for all-natural, nutritionally optimized milk replacers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Logistical and preservation advantages associated with skim based powder milk replacers
5.1.2.2. Expensive milk protein replacers
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Sage of milk replacers for piglets, foals, lambs, and kids
5.1.3.2. Collaboration with supply chain partners
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Pricing risk & lack of awareness
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Liquid Milk Replacers Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Medicated
6.3. Non-medicated

7. Liquid Milk Replacers Market, by Livestock
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Calves
7.3. Foals
7.4. Kittens
7.5. Lambs
7.6. Piglets
7.7. Puppies

8. Liquid Milk Replacers Market, by Certification
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Organic
8.3. Traditional

9. Liquid Milk Replacers Market, by Distribution
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Offline Stores
9.3. Online Retail

10. Americas Liquid Milk Replacers Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Liquid Milk Replacers Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Liquid Milk Replacers Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Agritech
14.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company
14.3. Calva Products Inc
14.4. Cargill, Inc
14.5. CHS Inc.
14.6. Glanbia, PLC
14.7. Lactalis Group
14.8. Land O'lakes Inc.
14.9. Liprovit BV
14.10. Milk Specialties Company
14.11. Nukamel Productions B.V
14.12. Nutreco Holding N.V.
14.13. Nutriad International NV
14.14. PetAg, Inc.
14.15. Vitalac SA

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tncwd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


