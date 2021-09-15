Worldwide Lithium Compounds Market Share Expected to Reach USD 11.00 Bn by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the worldwide Lithium Compounds Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 3.00 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 11.00 Billion by 2026, at 20% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Millennial Lithium Corporation, Livent Corporation, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., Neo Lithium Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Nemaska Lithium Inc. and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lithium Compounds Market By Derivatives (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Butyl Lithium, Lithium Concentrate, and Lithium Metal) and By End-Use (Li-Ion Batteries, Lubricants, Medical, and Glass & Ceramics): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

Global Lithium Compounds Market: Overview

Lithium is formed by the electrolysis of a fused lithium and potassium chloride mixture. Compared to pure lithium chloride it has a lower melting point than the mixture. It enables the application of electrolysis at lower temperatures.

Industry Major Market Players

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Millennial Lithium Corporation

Livent Corporation

Neo Lithium Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Nemaska Lithium Inc.

Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Company Limited

Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.

Orocobre Limited

Ganfeng Lithium Company Limited

Galaxy Resources Limited

China Lithium Products Technology Company Limited

Lithium Americas

Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Company Limited

Bacanora Lithium

Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Company Limited.

Market Dynamics

The rise in demand for electric vehicles and electronic battery-powered gadgets is estimated to propel the lithium compounds market in the forecasted period. The extraction of lithium increases its operational cost which ultimately increases the product cost. Moreover, the negative environmental effect of lithium extraction may hinder market growth.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Lithium Compounds sector. Key strategic developments in the Lithium Compounds market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Lithium Compounds market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 3.00 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 11.00 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 20% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Millennial Lithium Corporation, Livent Corporation, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., Neo Lithium Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Nemaska Lithium Inc. and Others Segments Covered Derivative, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Lithium Compounds Market: Segmentation

The lithium compounds market is segmented such as derivative, and End-Use. Based on the derivatives market is bifurcated as lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, butyl lithium, lithium concentrate, and lithium metal. The lithium carbonate market is projected to contribute to leading market share, owing to its wide applications such as the processing of metal oxides, production of glass and ceramics, production of aluminum, lithium-ion batteries, and pharmaceuticals. In the terms of end-use market is bifurcated as Li-Ion batteries, lubricants, medical, and glass & ceramics. The building of international pressure to shift over clean energy and hazardous environmental changes is projected to shift the developed and developing nations to electrical vehicles which are estimated to generate significant demand for lithium-ion batteries in the forecasted period.

The Lithium Compounds market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Lithium Compounds industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

According to region market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market in the forecast period. The growing demand for energy storage applications and vehicles and augmented demand for consumer gadgets are estimated to create a sustainable demand for lithium compounds in the forecasted period. The prominent countries such as India and China are estimated to shift to the electrical vehicle till 2030 which is expected to fuel the lithium compound industry growth in Asia followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, the moderate GDP and population of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness moderate growth in the forecast period.

Browse the full “Lithium Compounds Market By Derivatives (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Butyl Lithium, Lithium Concentrate, and Lithium Metal) and By End-Use (Li-Ion Batteries, Lubricants, Medical, and Glass & Ceramics): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/lithium-compounds-market-by-derivatives-lithium-carbonate-lithium-1077

This report segments the Lithium Compounds Market as follows:

Global Lithium Compounds Market: By Derivative Segmentation Analysis

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Chloride

Lithium Hydroxide

Butyl Lithium

Lithium Concentrate

Lithium Metal

Global Lithium Compounds Market: By End-Use Segmentation Analysis

Li-Ion Batteries

Lubricants

Medical

Glass & Ceramics

Key Recommendations from Analysts

The rise in demand for electric vehicles and electronic battery-powered gadgets is estimated to propel the lithium compounds market in the forecasted period.

The extraction of lithium increases its operational cost which ultimately increases the product cost.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market in the forecast period. The growing demand for energy storage applications and vehicles and augmented demand for consumer gadgets is estimated to create a sustainable demand for lithium compounds in the forecasted period.

The prominent countries such as India and China are estimated to shift to the electrical vehicle till 2030 which is expected to fuel the lithium compound industry growth in Asia followed by North America and Europe.

The lithium carbonate market is projected to contribute to leading market share, owing to its wide applications such as the processing of metal oxides, production of glass and ceramics, production of aluminum, lithium-ion batteries, and pharmaceuticals.

