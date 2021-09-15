U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Worldwide Lithium Compounds Market Share Expected to Reach USD 11.00 Bn by 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·7 min read

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the worldwide Lithium Compounds Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 3.00 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 11.00 Billion by 2026, at 20% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Millennial Lithium Corporation, Livent Corporation, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., Neo Lithium Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Nemaska Lithium Inc. and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lithium Compounds Market By Derivatives (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Butyl Lithium, Lithium Concentrate, and Lithium Metal) and By End-Use (Li-Ion Batteries, Lubricants, Medical, and Glass & Ceramics): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Lithium Compounds Market size & share expected to reach to USD 11.00 Billion by 2026 from USD 3.00 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Lithium Compounds Market: Overview

Lithium is formed by the electrolysis of a fused lithium and potassium chloride mixture. Compared to pure lithium chloride it has a lower melting point than the mixture. It enables the application of electrolysis at lower temperatures.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Lithium Compounds Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/lithium-compounds-market-by-derivatives-lithium-carbonate-lithium-1077

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request)

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

  • Millennial Lithium Corporation

  • Livent Corporation

  • Neo Lithium Corporation

  • Albemarle Corporation

  • Nemaska Lithium Inc.

  • Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Company Limited

  • Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc.

  • Orocobre Limited

  • Ganfeng Lithium Company Limited

  • Galaxy Resources Limited

  • China Lithium Products Technology Company Limited

  • Lithium Americas

  • Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Company Limited

  • Bacanora Lithium

  • Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Company Limited.

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/lithium-compounds-market-by-derivatives-lithium-carbonate-lithium-1077

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Lithium Compounds Market?

  • What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Lithium Compounds Market?

  • What are the top companies operative in Lithium Compounds Market?

  • What segments are covered in Lithium Compounds Market?

  • How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Lithium Compounds Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/lithium-compounds-market-by-derivatives-lithium-carbonate-lithium-1077

Market Dynamics
The rise in demand for electric vehicles and electronic battery-powered gadgets is estimated to propel the lithium compounds market in the forecasted period. The extraction of lithium increases its operational cost which ultimately increases the product cost. Moreover, the negative environmental effect of lithium extraction may hinder market growth.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Lithium Compounds sector. Key strategic developments in the Lithium Compounds market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Lithium Compounds market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/lithium-compounds-market-by-derivatives-lithium-carbonate-lithium-1077

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size 2019 Value

USD 3.00 Billion

Market Forecast for 2026

USD 11.00 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

CAGR 20% from 2021-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Year

2020-2026

Top Market Players

Millennial Lithium Corporation, Livent Corporation, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., Neo Lithium Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Nemaska Lithium Inc. and Others

Segments Covered

Derivative, End-Use, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pricing Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Lithium Compounds Market: Segmentation

The lithium compounds market is segmented such as derivative, and End-Use. Based on the derivatives market is bifurcated as lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, butyl lithium, lithium concentrate, and lithium metal. The lithium carbonate market is projected to contribute to leading market share, owing to its wide applications such as the processing of metal oxides, production of glass and ceramics, production of aluminum, lithium-ion batteries, and pharmaceuticals. In the terms of end-use market is bifurcated as Li-Ion batteries, lubricants, medical, and glass & ceramics. The building of international pressure to shift over clean energy and hazardous environmental changes is projected to shift the developed and developing nations to electrical vehicles which are estimated to generate significant demand for lithium-ion batteries in the forecasted period.

The Lithium Compounds market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Lithium Compounds industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/lithium-compounds-market-by-derivatives-lithium-carbonate-lithium-1077

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market: Regional Analysis

According to region market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market in the forecast period. The growing demand for energy storage applications and vehicles and augmented demand for consumer gadgets are estimated to create a sustainable demand for lithium compounds in the forecasted period. The prominent countries such as India and China are estimated to shift to the electrical vehicle till 2030 which is expected to fuel the lithium compound industry growth in Asia followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, the moderate GDP and population of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness moderate growth in the forecast period.

Browse the full “Lithium Compounds Market By Derivatives (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Butyl Lithium, Lithium Concentrate, and Lithium Metal) and By End-Use (Li-Ion Batteries, Lubricants, Medical, and Glass & Ceramics): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/lithium-compounds-market-by-derivatives-lithium-carbonate-lithium-1077

This report segments the Lithium Compounds Market as follows:

Global Lithium Compounds Market: By Derivative Segmentation Analysis

  • Lithium Carbonate

  • Lithium Chloride

  • Lithium Hydroxide

  • Butyl Lithium

  • Lithium Concentrate

  • Lithium Metal

Global Lithium Compounds Market: By End-Use Segmentation Analysis

  • Li-Ion Batteries

  • Lubricants

  • Medical

  • Glass & Ceramics

Key Recommendations from Analysts

  • The rise in demand for electric vehicles and electronic battery-powered gadgets is estimated to propel the lithium compounds market in the forecasted period.

  • The extraction of lithium increases its operational cost which ultimately increases the product cost.

  • The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market in the forecast period. The growing demand for energy storage applications and vehicles and augmented demand for consumer gadgets is estimated to create a sustainable demand for lithium compounds in the forecasted period.

  • The prominent countries such as India and China are estimated to shift to the electrical vehicle till 2030 which is expected to fuel the lithium compound industry growth in Asia followed by North America and Europe.

  • The lithium carbonate market is projected to contribute to leading market share, owing to its wide applications such as the processing of metal oxides, production of glass and ceramics, production of aluminum, lithium-ion batteries, and pharmaceuticals.

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


