Worldwide Lithium Sulfur Battery Industry to 2026 - Aviation Sectors Exhibits Fastest Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Lithium-Sulfur battery is a rechargeable battery having a much greater charge density compared to a Lithium-Ion battery.

Aviation Sectors Exhibits Fastest Growth

Amongst various applications, the Aviation sector is likely to witness the fastest growth in the Global Lithium Sulfur market during 2021-26. The demand for the lithium-sulfur battery is propelling in aviation as the batteries are ultra-light weights that aim to double the range of electric airplanes. The deployment of batteries in electric aerospace propulsion is also burgeoning, aiming to make vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) a reality for electric passenger aircraft.

Besides this, due to its relatively high energy density, long cycle life, low cost, and safer alternative to lithium-ion, the need for a lithium-sulfur battery is surging in electric aviation. Moreover, the escalating application in drones is likely to strongly contribute to the overall market growth in the coming years, reveals

Market Opportunities

According to The publisher ' research report, "Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Analysis, 2021," the market shall grow at a CAGR of 72.04% during 2021-26F. The demand for Lithium-Sulfur batteries among various sectors is surging at a robust rate as they are environment-friendly and a viable alternative to Lithium-Ion batteries.

Sulfur for the battery is well-obtained from industrial waste sourced from bio-renewable feedstock, which is available easily, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly. Besides this, rising government investment in electric vehicles to curb the growing carbon emissions in the transport and burgeoning application of batteries in drones and energy storage systems are critical aspects likely to place a lucrative growth opportunity for the market in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Projected to Attain the Highest CAGR

Asia-Pacific is likely to attain the highest CAGR in the Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market during 2021-26, in which China acquired the majority market share. It owes to the growing adoption of renewable energy and a boost in government investments in electric vehicles & subsidies offered to augment the sales of electric vehicles.

Additionally, the demand for the lithium-sulfur battery is burgeoning in grid-connected solutions due to the increasing demand for electricity in the electrical & manufacturing industries. Moreover, surging investment toward developing high-performance lithium-sulfur batteries and their escalating demand in the aerospace & electronics industries are other crucial factors further fueling the overall market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The wake of COVID-19 has impacted the Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market due to a drop in the demand for electric vehicles owing to disruptions in the supply chain, temporary shutdown of manufacturing units, and halt of various ongoing infrastructural projects. However, with the gradual upliftment of restrictions, the market is reviving and shall grow at a sturdy rate in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

According to The publisher , the leading players with a considerable market share in the Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery market are A123 Systems LLC, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report
1. What are the overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market?
2. What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges key market trends?
3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market?
4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?
5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market study?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Market

5. Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Outlook, 2016-2026F
5.1. Market Size & Analysis
5.1.1. Market Revenues
5.2. Market Share & Analysis
5.2.1. By Application
5.2.1.1. Aviation
5.2.1.2. Automotive
5.2.1.3. Electronics
5.2.1.4. Power Sector
5.2.1.5. Manufacturing
5.2.1.6. Others
5.2.2. By Sales Channel
5.2.2.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
5.2.2.2. Aftermarket
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.3.1. North America
5.2.3.2. South America
5.2.3.3. Europe
5.2.3.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.3.5. Asia-Pacific
5.2.4. By Company
5.2.4.1. Competition Characteristics
5.2.4.2. Market Share & Analysis
5.2.4.3. Competitive Metrix

6. North America Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

7. South America Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

8. Europe Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

9. Middle East & Africa Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

10. Asia-Pacific Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

11. Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Trends & Developments

12. Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Value Chain Analysis

13. Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Regulations and Policies

14. Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Dynamics
14.1. Impact Analysis
14.2. Drivers
14.3. Challenges

15. Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

16. Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Hotspots & Opportunities

17. Competitive Benchmarking
17.1. Competition Matrix
17.1.1. Product Portfolio
17.1.2. Target Markets
17.1.3. Target End Users
17.1.4. Research & Development
17.1.5. Strategic Alliances
17.1.6. Strategic Initiatives
17.2. Company Profiles
17.2.1. A123 Systems LLC
17.2.2. Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
17.2.3. GS Yuasa International Ltd.
17.2.4. Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
17.2.5. Johnson Controls International PLC
17.2.6. LG Chem Ltd.
17.2.7. Panasonic Corporation
17.2.8. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd
17.2.9. Tesla, Inc.
17.2.10. Toshiba Corporation

18. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a3r6w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


