U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,805.51
    +20.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.87
    +192.44 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,059.52
    +30.78 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.35
    +4.36 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.63
    +2.87 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    -0.57 (-2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    -0.0840 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    -0.0094 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3820
    -0.3460 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,479.31
    +390.32 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.51
    -0.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Worldwide Livestock Monitoring Industry to 2028 - Livestock Monitoring Helps in Animal Management

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Livestock Monitoring Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global livestock monitoring market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 19.33% over the projected period of 2022-2028.

The studied market's growth is supported by factors such as the growing demand for real-time animal monitoring, increasing demand for meat & animal products, and the rising prevalence of animal diseases. Besides, the rising popularity of the cattle segment has influenced major players to produce cattle management products that offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Also, the use of technology for livestock management has made livestock farming much easier. However, the low acceptance rate for such advanced technologies by small-scale farmers adversely affects the market's growth.

The global livestock monitoring market covers North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Globally, North America accounts for the largest share of the livestock monitoring market, and is expected to maintain its lead in the forecast duration. The growth in this region is attributed to the stringent regulations by the US Department of Agriculture, which has mandated the use of RFID technology for proper monitoring and real-time disease detection & treatment of farm animals.

Moreover, the population of the countries in the region is on the rise, which boosts the demand for livestock food. As a result, more livestock farms are opening up, thereby increasing the livestock population. This, in turn, accelerates the demand for livestock monitoring to protect the animals and eliminate animal diseases.

The noteworthy companies listed in the livestock monitoring market include GEA Group, HerdX Inc, Lely, CattleEye Ltd, CowManager BV, Nedap NV, Allflex Livestock Intelligence, Cainthus, Sensaphone, BouMatic, Connecterra BV, Dairymaster, DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd, and Valley Agriculture Software.

Afimilk Ltd is a dairy equipment manufacturer that offers varied solutions for livestock management, such as cow monitoring, farm management software, and parlor automation. AfiActII and AfiCollar are the two major products served by the company that facilitate real-time monitoring of cows. The company was founded in 1977, and has its operations across multiple regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Livestock Monitoring Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Livestock Monitoring Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Transformation of the Livestock Industry Due to Advancements in Artificial Intelligence
2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Key Buying Criteria
2.7. Regulatory Framework
2.8. Vendor Scorecard
2.9. Key Market Strategies
2.9.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
2.9.2. Contracts & Agreements
2.9.3. Product Launches
2.9.4. Expansions & Divestitures
2.10. Market Drivers
2.10.1. Growing Demand for Real-Time Monitoring of Animals
2.10.2. Increasing Demand for Meat and Animal Products
2.10.3. Increasing Prevalence of Animal Diseases
2.11. Market Challenges
2.11.1. Low Acceptance Among Small-Scale Farmers
2.12. Market Opportunities
2.12.1. Livestock Monitoring Helps in Animal Management
2.12.2. Rising Popularity of the Cattle Segment

3. Global Livestock Monitoring Market Outlook - by Product Type
3.1. Hardware With Integrated Software & Systems
3.1.1. Sensors
3.1.2. Gps
3.1.3. Others (Rfid, Smart Cameras)
3.2. Standalone Software
3.2.1. On-Cloud
3.2.2. On-Premise
3.3. Services
3.3.1. Integration & Deployment
3.3.2. Maintenance & Support
3.3.3. Other Services

4. Global Livestock Monitoring Market Outlook - by Animal Type
4.1. Cattle
4.2. Poultry
4.3. Swine
4.4. Equine
4.5. Goats & Sheep
4.6. Others

5. Global Livestock Monitoring Market Outlook - by Application
5.1. Milk Harvesting
5.2. Breeding Management
5.3. Feeding Management
5.4. Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort
5.5. Heat Stress
5.6. Behavior Monitoring
5.7. Other Applications

6. Global Livestock Monitoring Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Afimilk Ltd
7.2. Allflex Livestock Intelligence
7.3. Boumatic
7.4. Cainthus
7.5. Cattleeye Ltd
7.6. Connecterra Bv
7.7. Cowmanager Bv
7.8. Dairymaster
7.9. Delaval
7.10. Gea Group AG
7.11. Herdx Inc
7.12. Lely
7.13. Nedap Nv
7.14. Sensaphone
7.15. Valley Agriculture Software

8. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyai2p

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-livestock-monitoring-industry-to-2028---livestock-monitoring-helps-in-animal-management-301579591.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to employees that the social media giant would be scaling back hiring and turning up the heat on its employees.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

    The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms , parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, California. For months now, many economists have been anticipating a sharp downturn in the economy due to aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world to combat record price increases everywhere. The Russian war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Russia Takes Control of International LNG Project

    The move is one of the most drastic responses by the Kremlin so far to the flight of Western companies from Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta execs to find staff ‘who shouldn’t be here’

    Facebook’s parent company Meta is slashing hiring plans as Mark Zuckerberg warns of “one of the worst downturns in recent history”.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Weakens to Two-Year Low as Orders Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of US manufacturing activity weakened in June to a two-year low as new orders contracted, restrained by lingering supply constraints and some softening in demand.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosT

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • Meta could be 'bracing for a tornado-like quarter': Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Meta (META) could be bracing for a "tornado-like quarter," says Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives.

  • McDonald’s Dollar Drinks Deal Fades in the Face of Inflation

    Some McDonald’s locations are axing the chain’s U.S. deal offering soda and other cold beverages of any size for a buck as restaurant owners try to manage a record spate of inflation.

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go to Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. The stock market has been going through a rough patch for quite some time […]

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • OPEC oil output again misses target in June as outages weigh - survey

    OPEC in June did not deliver on an oil output increase pledged under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey on Friday showed, as involuntary declines in Libya and Nigeria offset supply increases by Saudi Arabia and other large producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 28.52 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, the survey found, down 100,000 bpd from May's revised total. OPEC had planned to boost June output by about 275,000 bpd.

  • Chip stocks hammered as Micron forecast signals waning demand

    A handful of chipmakers including Micron and AMD have signaled waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, even as it eases a two-year global semiconductor shortage that has hit production of everything from cars to smartphones. Chip stocks across the world tumbled on Friday after memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc forecast on Thursday much worse-than-expected revenue for the current quarter and said the market had "weakened considerably in a very short period of time." Shares of Taiwan's TSMC and MediaTek, Dutch chip-gear maker ASML, Franco-Italian firm STMicroelectronics and Germany's Infineon all fell on Friday.

  • Amazon, Disney, AT&T donated to abortion opponents, Tesla faces racial discrimination lawsuit

    Despite pledging to help employees obtain abortions, Amazon, Disney, and AT&T all donated to abortion opponents; Tesla has been hit with another racial discrimination lawsuit; and inflation is hitting July 4th food.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin Tumbles Towards Washout as Crypto Enters 'Get Me Out' Phase

    In our June 13 review of bitcoin futures we gave a sober outlook for prices including a price target: "In this daily Point and Figure chart of bitcoin, below, we can see the breakdown and a price target of $15,750." In this daily bar chart of the continuous bitcoin futures contract, below, we can see that prices topped out in October/November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late October as traders of bitcoin have been more aggressive with heavier trading volume on days when the cryptocurrency has closed lower.

  • Fans take BYD to task as recall confusion clouds Chinese EV maker's image

    Customers of China's BYD Co Ltd, the world's biggest electric vehicle (EVs) maker by sales, have taken the unusual step of urging regulators to expand a battery replacement recall to safeguard the reputation of a national champion. BYD has been a major beneficiary in the auto industry's rapid shift toward electrification, propelled by the backing of U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffet. A maker of both electric cars and buses, BYD also builds batteries which it has portrayed as the industry's safest and which it is close to supplying U.S. EV peer Tesla Inc, BYD's executive vice president has said.

  • New Zealand Dairy, Meat Exporters Slam Ardern’s Pact With EU

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand meat and dairy exporters have expressed disappointment with the free-trade agreement Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has secured with the European Union. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantThe outco

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Bounces Off a Key Support Level Once Again

    The shares of the biotech company appears to be finding a bottom but could use more sideways action to create a better base.

  • GM warns of supply chain impact on sales

    General Motors stated that its second-quarter sales and shipments were disrupted by supply chain issues.

  • Russia’s Move on Gas Plant Intensifies Competition for Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s move to reshuffle ownership of the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project may constrict global markets even more by pushing Japan to compete with Europe for alternative sources of supply.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer