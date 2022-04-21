U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

The Worldwide Livestock Monitoring Industry is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030

·10 min read

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Livestock Monitoring Market by Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine), Application (Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Health Monitoring Management), Offering and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The livestock monitoring market is estimated to be worth USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The market for hardware to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Growing use of hardware devices such as smart tags, sensors, camera-based systems, and GPS devices in livestock farms is a major factor driving the market growth. The other factors contributing to the market growth of the hardware market include the increase in average herd size and the number of livestock farms globally, advancements in sensor technologies, and the need to achieve cost savings. The growing adoption of livestock monitoring solutions, especially on large farms, is expected to create a global surge in demand for hardware components.

The market for feeding management is estimated to register the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2030 in livestock monitoring market

Feeding management solutions are used to formulate diet plans and ensure that the nutrients in the feed match the nutrient requirement of the herd. Advanced feeding management solutions help in formulating and updating diets regularly to ensure the supply of adequate nutrients and avoid overfeeding and fluctuations in milk production. The increasing availability of liquid and dry feeding systems is an important factor driving the market growth. Growing demand for dairy and meat products globally and the rising focus of farmers to improve the milk yield are some of the other factors boosting the market growth for feeding management systems.

The market for cattle to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Many market players offer tracking and monitoring solutions exclusively for cattle. Solutions such as RFID tracking devices help farmers track cattle on a regular basis. In recent years, there has been an increasing adoption of GPS-based systems due to their ability to provide real-time visibility for each animal. These systems not only help farmers accurately locate individual animals but also provide alerts in case of behavioral changes that may be a sign of injury or illness. Many governments globally imposed stringent regulations for the compulsory tagging of cattle, thereby driving the market growth for cattle. Moreover, the increased adoption of livestock monitoring solutions that facilitate automatic data capture is also expected to drive the market growth for the livestock monitoring market for cattle.

Livestock monitoring market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth during 2022 to 2030

Livestock monitoring market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Rapid population growth in the emerging economies of the region and the subsequent rise in the demand for meat and dairy products is exerting pressure on the suppliers of livestock products to become more efficient and productive, thus pushing the sales of livestock monitoring solutions upward. The growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT for animal monitoring applications is also expected to drive market growth in this region. Moreover, growing awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of using livestock monitoring solutions and efficient interpretation of data offered by software platforms and mobile applications are expected to further boost the demand for livestock monitoring solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario
3.2 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario
3.3 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Real-Time Monitoring and Early Disease Detection
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of IoT and Ai for Livestock Monitoring
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Meat Globally
5.2.1.4 Cost-Saving Achieved Through Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Livestock Monitoring Solutions
5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skills and Limited Understanding of Technology Among Farmers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Dairy, Poultry, and Swine Farms
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Solutions in Developing Countries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Trade Barriers and Stringent Government Regulations
5.2.4.2 Global Warming and Other Environmental Concerns
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Livestock Monitoring Market Ecosystem
5.5 Key Technology Trends
5.5.1 Body Conditioning Scoring (Bcs) Systems
5.5.2 Agricultural Drones
5.5.3 Technology Adoption in Dairy and Poultry Farms
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 List of Key Patents and Innovations
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2 Buying Criteria
5.10 Case Studies
5.10.1 Adoption of Cow Monitors to Boost Dairy Production
5.10.2 Using Nedap's Sow Feeding, Heat Detection, and Sow Separation Systems to Remodel Sow Barn
5.10.3 Cainthus Launches Feed Monitoring Technology
5.11 Trade Data
5.12 Regulatory Environment
5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

6 Livestock Monitoring Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Smart Tags
6.2.1.1 Smart Tags Help Farmers Track Individual Animals
6.2.1.2 Ear Tags
6.2.1.2.1 Ear Tags Help Monitor Animal Health, Verify Ownership, and Maintain Medical History of Individual Animals
6.2.1.3 Leg Tags
6.2.1.3.1 Leg Tags are Affixed to Animals for Providing Real-Time Information to Farmers
6.2.1.4 Neck Tags
6.2.1.4.1 Neck Tags are Highly Suited for Applications Such as Heat Detection and Behavior Monitoring
6.2.1.5 Bolus
6.2.1.5.1 Boluses Provide a Safe and Tamper-Proof Method for Livestock Monitoring
6.2.2 Sensors
6.2.2.1 Sensors are Highly Suited for Various Livestock Monitoring Applications
6.2.2.2 Temperature Sensors
6.2.2.2.1 Temperature Sensors are Used to Monitor Body Temperature of Animals
6.2.2.3 Accelerometers
6.2.2.3.1 Accelerometers are Mainly Used to Monitor Grazing Behavior
6.2.2.4 Motion Sensors
6.2.2.4.1 Motion Sensors are Mainly Used for Behavior Monitoring of Livestock
6.2.2.5 Environmental Humidity Sensors
6.2.2.5.1 Environmental Humidity Sensors Maintain Temperature and Humidity in Farms
6.2.2.6 Others
6.2.3 Cameras
6.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Remote Monitoring to Drive Market Growth
6.2.4 GPS
6.2.4.1 GPS-Based Systems Track Long-Term and Short-Term Behavior for Effective Livestock Management
6.2.5 Others
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Cloud-Based
6.3.1.1 Advantages Such as High Scalability and Flexibility to Drive Market Growth for Cloud-Based Livestock Monitoring Software
6.3.2 Pc-Based
6.3.2.1 Pc-Based Software Facilitate Reuse of Software while Migrating or Upgrading from One System to Another
6.3.3 Ai & Data Analytics
6.3.3.1 Adoption of Ai & Data Analytics Help Farmers Make Important Decisions Pertaining to Animal Health
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Integration & Deployment Services
6.4.1.1 Integration & Deployment Services Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
6.4.2 Managed Services
6.4.2.1 Managed Services by Third-Party Vendors Help in Management of Livestock Monitoring Activities
6.4.3 Maintenance & Support Services
6.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Hardware and Software Solutions to Drive Market Growth for Maintenance and Support Services
6.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Offerings

7 Livestock Monitoring Market, by Livestock Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cattle
7.2.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Gps-Based Systems to Drive Market Growth
7.2.2 Dairy
7.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Dairy Products to Drive Market Growth
7.2.3 Beef
7.2.3.1 Need to Monitor Weight Changes in Beef Cattle to Drive Market Growth
7.3 Poultry
7.3.1 Growing Concerns Related to Health Monitoring of Poultry Birds to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Swine
7.4.1 Growing Awareness About Benefits of Livestock Monitoring Solutions to Drive Market Growth
7.5 Equine
7.5.1 Livestock Monitoring Solutions Mainly Used for Feed Monitoring and Waste Management in Equine Farms
7.6 Others

8 Livestock Monitoring Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Milk Harvesting Management
8.2.1 Adoption of Solutions for Automated Milk Harvesting to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Heat Detection Monitoring
8.3.1 Need to Reduce Labor Costs and Ensure Effective Breeding to Drive Market Growth for Heat Detection Monitoring
8.4 Feeding Management
8.4.1 Need to Formulate Appropriate Diet Plans for Improved Milk Production to Drive Market Growth
8.5 Heat Stress Management
8.5.1 Growing Need to Manage Heat Stress to Ensure High Productivity in Farms to Drive Market Growth
8.6 Health Monitoring Management
8.6.1 Increasing Number of Market Players Offering Health Monitoring Solutions to Drive Market Growth
8.7 Sorting and Weighing Management
8.7.1 Growing Awareness About Benefits of Sorting and Weighing Management Solutions to Drive Market Growth

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.2.1 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
10.2.2 Product Portfolio
10.2.3 Geographic Presence
10.2.4 Manufacturing Footprint
10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
10.4 Historical Revenue Analysis, 2016-2020
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leader
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participant
10.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
10.6.1 Competitive Benchmarking
10.6.2 Progressive Company
10.6.3 Responsive Company
10.6.4 Dynamic Company
10.6.5 Starting Block
10.7 Company Product Footprint
10.8 Competitive Scenario
10.8.1 Product Launches and Developments
10.8.2 Deals
10.8.3 Others

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players(Business Overview, Products/Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View)*
11.2.1 Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of MSD Animal Health)
11.2.2 Delaval
11.2.3 Afimilk Ltd.
11.2.4 Nedap N.V.
11.2.5 Boumatic
11.2.6 Engs Systems
11.2.7 Cowmanager B.V.
11.2.8 Dairymaster
11.2.9 Herdinsights (Subsidiary of Datamars)
11.2.10 Zoetis
11.3 Other Players
11.3.1 Smaxtec Animal Care GmbH
11.3.2 Fullwood Packo
11.3.3 Cainthus
11.3.4 Hokofarm Group
11.3.5 Sum-It Computer Systems
11.3.6 Moocall
11.3.7 Vas
11.3.8 Serket
11.3.9 Sensaphone
11.3.10 Icerobotics
11.3.11 Gallagher Group Limited
11.3.12 Stellapps Technologies
11.3.13 Cowlar
11.3.14 Connecterra B.V.
11.3.15 Faromatics

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qz3m9s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-livestock-monitoring-industry-is-expected-to-reach-3-7-billion-by-2030--301530168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

