U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,093.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,811.25
    -9.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    +0.68 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.73 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2720
    +0.8800 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,792.30
    -37.89 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.81
    -2.35 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,656.47
    +23.02 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

The Worldwide Long Read Sequencing Industry is Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2031

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market By Techniques, By Product, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the long read sequencing market was valued at $603.48 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Long-read sequencing is a class of DNA sequencing technique and is also known the third-generation sequencing. It aids in overcoming and coping with throughput, scope, and accuracy application limits in genomics. In comparison to short-read sequencing, it has a variety of benefits such as short-read sequencing can only create up to 600 bases of DNA, while as long read sequencing technology may produce reads of more than 10,000 bases.

Extensive application of this technological environment is expected to result in an improvement in comprehension of evolution of pathogens, cancer, genetic variety, and drug resistance in intricate sections of genome that are crucial for clinical care.

Major factors that drive growth of the global long read sequencing market include rise in utilization of sequence analysis methodologies and surge in demand for genome mapping program. In addition, increase in investments by key players toward R&D related to long-read sequencing technologies and rise in prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases such as cancer further propel the market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals, and ethical and legal limitations are expected to restrain growth of the long-read sequencing market during the forecast period. In addition, nanopore sequencer has a lower read accuracy when compared to short read sequencers, which further hampers growth of the market. Conversely, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and high growth potential in untapped emerging countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities among the market players.

The long-read sequencing market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end user, and region. By technique, the market is categorized into single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT), nanopore sequencing, and others. On the basis of product, it is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. By application, it is bifurcated into clinical application and research application. By end user, it is segregated into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, hospitals & clinics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc. BaseClear BV, Cantata Bio, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Future Genomics Technologies, The Genome Transcription Facility of Bordeaux, Grandomics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., MicrobesNG, Novogene, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences Inc., St Vincent's Hospital Australia, Takara Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Element Biosciences, and Illumina, Inc.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the long read sequencing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing long read sequencing market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the long read sequencing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global long read sequencing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY TECHNIQUES
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Nanopore Sequencing
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Others
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY PRODUCT
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Instruments
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.2.4 Instruments Long Read Sequencing Market by Type
5.2.4.1 System Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.4.2 Software Market size and forecast, by region
5.3 Consumables
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Services
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Research Applications
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Clinical Applications
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY END USER
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Academic and Government Research Institutes
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Hospitals and Clinics
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Agilent Technologies
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 BaseClear B.V
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 Cantata Bio
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 Element bioscience
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Future Genomics Technologies B.V
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 GrandOmics
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 JIANGSU HENFRUI PHARMACEUTICALS CO.LTD
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 llumina, Inc
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 MicrobesNG
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 NOVOGENE
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Takara Bio, Inc
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 St Vincents Hospital Austrailia
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74fm7n

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Tech stocks: It's 'still too early' to get back in, says UBS strategist

    Growth stocks led on the downside in 2022, but it's still not the time to buy them, say UBS strategists.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • 'Dogs Of The Dow' Stocks Just Paid Off; Here Are The Top 10 For 2023

    Owning the "Dogs Of The Dow" stocks paid off in 2022. And they could be even more lucrative this year.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • CytomX shares surge more than 50% on Moderna partnership

    MARKET PULSE CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares soared more than 50% in the extended session Thursday after the small biotech company announced a partnership with Moderna Inc. (MRNA) CytomX shares were last up 57% after hours, following a 7.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Why a Long-Term Investor Is Sticking With Tesla and Cloud Stocks

    Dave Bujnowski, a portfolio manager for a century-old Scottish investment firm, says the key to stock market success is to patiently bet on companies exploiting significant technological or other change.

  • Wells Fargo’s prominent banking analyst sees big upside for Bank of America

    Bank of America might be an overnight success story — three decades in the making. Mayo, along with his fellow analysts Christopher Spahr and Robert Rutschow, issued a report Jan. 3 in which they project that BofA’s shares could rise more than 50% this year. BofA and other banks are benefiting from the widening margin between what they pay on deposits and what’s earned from interest on loans.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Stocks and US Futures Subdued Before Key Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and Wall Street equity futures struggled to maintain gains on Friday as traders braced for US job numbers due later that will help chart the path forward for Federal Reserve monetary tightening. The dollar strengthened.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Trouble

  • Carnival Surges on Management's Bullish Outlook

    Carnival stock looks set for a turnaround in 2023