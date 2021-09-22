Worldwide Long Steel Industry to 2030 - Recovery in the Non-Residential Construction Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Steel Market by Process Type, Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global long steel market was valued at $476,213 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $731,934 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. Long steel is a phrase used to describe goods manufactured from billets and blooms that are mostly utilized in the construction industry. Typically, they are produced in electric arc furnaces. Rebar, wire rod, merchant bars, rails, and sections are examples of long steel items.



Factor such as rapid rise in urbanization and infrastructure projects like railways and bridges where high-strength long steel is required drives the market growth. However, the fluctuation in price of raw materials is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emergence in value added rebars products and increase in investments in infrastructure activities are anticipated to provide growth opportunity for the long steel market in coming years.



Furthermore, companies are expanding their business and taking its foot into investments in infrastructure, which will provide growth in market in forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Nucor Corporation has built new tube mill in Steel Gallatin Sheet mill in Kentucky, which will allow company to take advantage of investments and has made to expand production capacity and add galvanizing line.



The long steel market is segmented on the basis of process, product type, application, and region. By process, the market is divided into basic oxygen furnace and electric arc furnace. By product type, it is segmented into rebar, wire rod, merchant bar, and others. By application, it is divided into construction, industrial, and others.



Region wise, the long steel market analysis is conducted across the North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Key companies profiled in the long steel market report include Arcelor Mittal, Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Gerdau S.A., HeSteel Group Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, POSCO Corporation, Ternium S.A., and Votorantim S.A.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging long steel market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the long steel market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global long steel market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within long steel market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the long steel industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market player positioning, 2020

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries

3.5.1.2. Increase in residential construction activities around the globe

3.5.1.3. Recovery in the non-residential construction industry

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Fluctuations in price of raw material

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in focus on public-private partnerships in emerging countries

3.5.3.2. High growth potential in emerging economies

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis



CHAPTER 4: LONG STEEL MARKET, BY PROCESS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by process

4.2. Basic oxygen furnace

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Electric arc furnace

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: LONG STEEL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

5.2. Rebar

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Wire rod

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Merchant bar

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: LONG STEEL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2. Construction

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: LONG STEEL MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ArcelorMittal

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. Research and development expenses

8.1.7. Business performance

8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executive

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. Business performance

8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Gerdau S. A.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executive

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. Business performance

8.4. Hesteel Group Company Limited

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executive

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.5. Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd,

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executive

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Business performance

8.6. Nippon Steel Corporation

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executive

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. Business performance

8.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Nucor Corporation

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executive

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. Business performance

8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. POSCO Corporation

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executive

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Ternium S. A.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executive

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. Research and development expenses

8.9.7. Business performance

8.10. Votorantim S. A.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executive

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erwx5b

