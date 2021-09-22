U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.00
    +24.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,003.00
    +205.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,077.00
    +53.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.20
    +16.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +1.00 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    -2.83 (-11.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5400
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,362.82
    -739.68 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.78
    -8.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.17
    +83.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Worldwide Long Steel Industry to 2030 - Recovery in the Non-Residential Construction Industry is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Steel Market by Process Type, Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global long steel market was valued at $476,213 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $731,934 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. Long steel is a phrase used to describe goods manufactured from billets and blooms that are mostly utilized in the construction industry. Typically, they are produced in electric arc furnaces. Rebar, wire rod, merchant bars, rails, and sections are examples of long steel items.

Factor such as rapid rise in urbanization and infrastructure projects like railways and bridges where high-strength long steel is required drives the market growth. However, the fluctuation in price of raw materials is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emergence in value added rebars products and increase in investments in infrastructure activities are anticipated to provide growth opportunity for the long steel market in coming years.

Furthermore, companies are expanding their business and taking its foot into investments in infrastructure, which will provide growth in market in forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Nucor Corporation has built new tube mill in Steel Gallatin Sheet mill in Kentucky, which will allow company to take advantage of investments and has made to expand production capacity and add galvanizing line.

The long steel market is segmented on the basis of process, product type, application, and region. By process, the market is divided into basic oxygen furnace and electric arc furnace. By product type, it is segmented into rebar, wire rod, merchant bar, and others. By application, it is divided into construction, industrial, and others.

Region wise, the long steel market analysis is conducted across the North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key companies profiled in the long steel market report include Arcelor Mittal, Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited, Gerdau S.A., HeSteel Group Company Limited, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd, Nippon Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, POSCO Corporation, Ternium S.A., and Votorantim S.A.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging long steel market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the long steel market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global long steel market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within long steel market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the long steel industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Market player positioning, 2020
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries
3.5.1.2. Increase in residential construction activities around the globe
3.5.1.3. Recovery in the non-residential construction industry
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Fluctuations in price of raw material
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Increase in focus on public-private partnerships in emerging countries
3.5.3.2. High growth potential in emerging economies
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: LONG STEEL MARKET, BY PROCESS
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by process
4.2. Basic oxygen furnace
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.3. Electric arc furnace
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: LONG STEEL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type
5.2. Rebar
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
5.3. Wire rod
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
5.4. Merchant bar
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: LONG STEEL MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application
6.2. Construction
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by product type
6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country
6.3. Industrial
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by product type
6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country
6.4. Others
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by product type
6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: LONG STEEL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. ArcelorMittal
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executive
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Operating business segments
8.1.5. Product portfolio
8.1.6. Research and development expenses
8.1.7. Business performance
8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executive
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. Business performance
8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. Gerdau S. A.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executive
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Operating business segments
8.3.5. Product portfolio
8.3.6. Business performance
8.4. Hesteel Group Company Limited
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executive
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Operating business segments
8.4.5. Product portfolio
8.5. Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd,
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executive
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Operating business segments
8.5.5. Product portfolio
8.5.6. Business performance
8.6. Nippon Steel Corporation
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executive
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Operating business segments
8.6.5. Product portfolio
8.6.6. Business performance
8.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. Nucor Corporation
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executive
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Operating business segments
8.7.5. Product portfolio
8.7.6. Business performance
8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. POSCO Corporation
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executive
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. Ternium S. A.
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executive
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. Research and development expenses
8.9.7. Business performance
8.10. Votorantim S. A.
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executive
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Operating business segments
8.10.5. Product portfolio
8.10.6. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erwx5b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets with a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Le

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Should I Avoid The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • China Injects $18.6 Billion Into Banking System During Evergrande Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank boosted its gross injection of short-term cash into the financial system after concern over a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group roiled global markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy C

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Don’t fret over a market downturn: Here’s what the final months of 2021 could look like for your retirement investments

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    In this article we will analyze whether QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • Why Goldman Sachs just launched this ETF that will rival FAANG stocks

    Goldman Sachs just launched a novel new tech ETF that aims to get people invested in the next great tech companies.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp