The Worldwide Low Dielectric Materials Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

The global low dielectric materials market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

With governments and private organizations escalating the development of the 5G network across the globe, leading mobile companies such as Apple, Samsung, Oneplus, Vivo, and Xiaomi have focused on developing mobiles that are 5G compliant. This factor is expected to be driving the growth of the low dielectric materials market. Further, with the demand for low loss in communication getting further impetus, the need for low dielectrics in antennas and microelectronics is projected to propel the market to newer heights. However, the high cost of these materials compared to traditional materials is expected to be a critical hurdle for the market's growth in the near future.



Excellent heat resistance capacity is the primary reason behind the fastest growth of thermoset resins.



Thermoset resins such as polyimide and cyanate esters are the fastest-growing type of low dielectric materials in the overall market. These resins have excellent heat resistance capacity and do not change shape with heat generation, making them a material of choice for manufacturing devices such as microelectronics, antenna, and radomes. On the other hand, ceramics are low in cost and have good strength and toughness. They are largely employed in the manufacture of microelectronics and radome, ultimately leading to the segment holding a considerable share in the global market.



Fluoropolymers are utilized at large scale in the manufacture of PCBs



Fluoropolymers such as PTFE, ETFE, and others hold the largest share in the market, owing to their low cost and excellent moldability. PTFE is a thermoplastic with properties similar to thermoset polymers. It changes shape albeit at a very slow rate when applied with heat, making it suitable for manufacturing of PCBs. ETFE and other fluoropolymers are employed to manufacture wires and cables on a large scale, thus driving the market to new heights. On the other hand, liquid crystal polymers are gaining impetus for manufacturing microelectronics. With the demand of the downsizing of electronics being a trend in the global industry, the demand for these polymers is expected to multiply in the near future.



Increasing uptake of mobiles and smart devices has driven the demand for PCBs.



An increase in sales of mobiles and smart devices, especially in developing economies such as China and India, with 5G compatibility, has driven the demand for PCBs. Furthermore, PCBs not only play a very important role in working of common electronics such as TVs, fridge, and washing machines, they are also eminent for running of high end devices such as missiles and satellites, leading to the application segment holding the largest share of the low dielectric materials demand.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the vast electronics industry. The region consists of countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, which are among the largest electronics-producing countries in the world. These countries are providing substantial growth opportunities for low dielectric materials manufacturers to produce electronic solutions. Furthermore, the expansion of 5G and other telecommunication initiatives are expected to further propel the demand for these materials in the near future in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia-Pacific to Witness High Demand for Low Dielectric Materials

4.2 Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Type

4.3 Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Material Type

4.4 Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Application

4.5 Asia-Pacific Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Application and by Country, 2021

4.6 Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Development of 5G Communication

5.2.1.2 Increase in Delivery of Airplanes and Automobile Production

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Engineering Resin Substitutes for Ultra-Thin Components

5.2.1.4 Use of Low-Dielectric-Constant Materials for High-Speed Communication Networks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Processing and Manufacturing Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Use of Pcb in the Telecommunications Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Use of Eco-Friendly M-PPE Resin

5.2.3.3 Shift from Epoxy and Bismaleimide Resins to Novel Low Dielectric Materials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges in Processing Low Dielectric Resin

5.2.4.2 Intense Price Competition from Chinese Manufacturers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Global Gdp Trends and Forecast for Major Economies

5.5.2 Automobile Production Trends

5.5.3 Smartphone Network Trends

5.5.4 Exports Statistics of Electronics Industry, 2019

5.6 Impact of COVID-19: Supplier Analysis

5.6.1 Teijin Limited

5.6.2 U.S. Silica

5.7 Impact of COVID-19: Consumer Analysis

5.7.1 Unimicron

5.7.2 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Low Dielectric Material Manufacturers and Distributors

6.1.3 Component Manufacturers

6.1.4 End-users

6.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6.2.1 Shift from 4G to 5G Network in North America and Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Low Dielectric Material Manufacturers

6.3 Connected Markets: Ecosystem for Low Dielectric Materials Market

6.4 Case Study Analysis

6.4.1 Ptfe Application in Aerospace Components

6.4.2 Kolon's Colorless Polyimide (Cpi) Technology Used by Xiaomi and Lenovo

6.4.3 Tapeworks Develops Custom-Engineered Solution for Electronic Circuit Board Manufacturers

6.5 Average Selling Price

6.6 Regulatory Landscape

6.6.1 Regulations on Categorization of Resins into Polymer of Low Concern (Plc)

6.6.2 Guide to Us Electrical and Electronic Equipment Compliance Requirements

6.6.3 Astm Standards and Test Methods for Electrical and Electronic Equipment

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.7.1 Methodology

6.7.2 Document Type

6.7.3 Publication Trends of Patents on Low Dielectric Materials, Last 10 Years

6.7.4 Legal Status of Patents

6.7.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.7.6 Top Applicants

7 Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermoset

7.2.1 Adoption of Thermoset Resins in Electronic Components Inflating Market

7.3 Thermoplastic

7.3.1 Demand for Flexible Printed Boards in 5G-Enabled Smartphones Driving Demand for Thermoplastics

7.4 Ceramics

7.4.1 Demand for Ceramics in Capacitor Applications to Drive this Segment

8 Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fluoropolymers

8.2.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

8.2.2 Other Fluoropolymers (Etfe, Fep, and Pfa)

8.3 Modified Polyphenylene Ether

8.4 Polyimide

8.5 Cyanate Ester (Ce)

8.6 Liquid Crystal Polymer (Lcp)

8.7 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (Coc)

9 Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

9.3 Antenna

9.4 Microelectronics

9.5 Wire & Cable

9.6 Radomes

10 Low Dielectric Materials Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Companies

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2021

11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2022

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Emerging Leader

11.3.3 Pervasive

11.3.4 Participant

11.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2022

11.4.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2 Responsive Companies

11.4.3 Dynamic Companies

11.4.4 Starting Blocks

11.4.5 Low Dielectric Materials Market: Start-Up Matrix

11.4.6 Low Dielectric Materials Market: Company Footprint

11.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.5.1 Product Launches

11.5.2 Deals

11.5.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Huntsman Corporation

12.2 Arxada

12.3 Sabic

12.4 Asahi Kasei

12.5 Topas Advanced Polymers

12.6 Zeon Corp.

12.7 The Chemours Company

12.8 Dic Corporation

12.9 Arkema

12.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.11 Showa Denko Material Group

12.12 Dow

12.13 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.14 Olin Corporation

12.15 Celanese Corporation

12.16 Solvay

12.17 Additional Companies

12.17.1 Fluorocarbon

12.17.2 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

12.17.3 Daikin Industries Ltd

12.17.4 Polyonics, Inc.

12.17.5 Circuit Components Supplies Ltd

12.17.6 Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

12.17.7 Liyang Huajing Electronic Material Co., Ltd.

12.17.8 Polyclean Technologies, Inc.

12.17.9 Victrex

12.17.10 Nanjing Qingyan Polymer New Materials Ltd.

13 Appendix

