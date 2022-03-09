Worldwide Low Noise Amplifier Industry to 2026 - by Material, Frequency, Industry Vertical and Geography

Company Logo

Global Low Noise Amplifier Market

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Noise Amplifier Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low noise amplifier market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3.115 billion by 2026, increasing from US$1.984 billion in 2019. A low-noise amplifier (LNA) is an electronic amplifier that is used to amplify signals of very low strength, generally from an antenna where signals are barely recognizable and has to be amplified without adding any noise. It is a vital component of communication technology.



Market Driver

The rising demand for smartphone technology coupled with the growth of LTE and 5G technology is a key foster behind the global LNA market during this period. Additionally, LNAs are also utilized in ISM radios, wireless LANs, GPS receivers, cordless phones, cellular & PCS handsets, satellite communication systems, and automotive remote keyless entry devices. The recent developments in the form of commercialization of the Internet of Things (IoT), growth of the smart automotive sector, advancement in space research, advancement of 5G technology will be acting as forwarding forces in the upcoming years.



By material, silicon is the most widely used material for making LNA as they are cost-effective, followed by silicon-germanium. Growing demand for smartphones, the evolution of LTE technology, and growing demand for wideband-intensive applications are responsible for the highest growth of < 6 GHz segment, based on frequency. Geographically, Asia-Pacific registers the highest growth rate owing to the technological shifts and growth of the consumer electronics market. By industry vertical, consumer electronics use LNA extensively in their products and hence projects a higher growth rate.



Growth Factors

Growing wireless communication

A low noise amplifier is provided for the receiver of a wireless communications system. Due to the tremendous growth in wireless communication technology, the demand for highly integrated radio frequency circuits having low noise, high gain, and low power dissipation is increasing. LNA's represent a building block of modern communication technology. The growing demand for cellular communication and the advancement of 5G technology is furthering the growth of the LNA market.



Smart healthcare application

Monitoring systems are an integral part of the healthcare system, and the recent developments of the wireless monitoring system are a boon for the LNA market. A smart wireless health monitoring system helps to measure the user's neural signals, heart rate, body temperature, and any unusual activity in the patient's body.

These low noise amplifiers are a part of integral pieces of machinery such as ECG monitoring systems, EEG monitoring systems, neural recording systems, biosensor applications, and medical implantable systems, among others. As people are increasing their concern over the heart and cardiovascular diseases, the demand for these instruments is rising which is benefitting the LNA market.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Low Noise Amplifier Market

The aftermath of the global pandemic has raised the importance of digital technologies and wireless modes of communications. As LNA is a key component of wireless telecommunication, the market is expected to expand during this period. Wireless communication technologies are helping to combat this pandemic by monitoring the spread of the virus, enabling healthcare automation, and enabling virtual education and conferencing. Moreover, the application in the health sector is also growing which exerted a positive impact on the market.



Competitive Insights

The market leaders in the Global Low Noise Amplifier Market are Analog Devices, Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Maxim Integrated, Future Electronics, MACOM, NXP Semiconductors, and Panasonic Corporation. The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and others, to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m10k19

