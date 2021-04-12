Worldwide Low-Power Wide Area Networks Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
The publisher has been monitoring the low-power wide area networks market and it is poised to grow by $109.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period. The report on low-power wide area networks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost and power consumption of LPWAN technology, increased penetration of mobile-computing devices, and adoption of connected devices and services among consumers.
The low-power wide area networks market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing need for secure and compliant cloud solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the low-power wide area networks market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in development of smart cities and increasing adoption of LPWAN by enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on low-power wide area networks market covers the following areas:
Low-power wide area networks market sizing
Low-power wide area networks market forecast
Low-power wide area networks market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading low-power wide area networks market vendors that include Actility SA, AT&T Inc., Bouygues Telecom, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Ingenu Inc., Link Labs Inc., Semtech Corp., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the low-power wide area networks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Agriculture and environment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Smart buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Competitive Scenario
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Actility SA
AT&T Inc.
Bouygues Telecom
Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
Ingenu Inc.
Link Labs Inc.
Semtech Corp.
Telefonica SA
Thales Group
Vodafone Group Plc
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
