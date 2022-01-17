The Worldwide Low Voltage Charger Industry is Expected to Reach $1.22 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low Voltage Charger Market (By Product Category, End-Use and Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global low voltage charger market is expected to record a value of US$1.22 billion in 2025, rising at a CAGR of 3.09%, for the time period of 2021-2025.

Factors such as rising number of ride-hailing fleet vehicles, growing digital ads spending in the automotive industry, rising sales of smartphones, the decline in price of lithium-ion batteries, rising demand for electric vehicle supply equipment and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by a lack of standardization in charging infrastructure and the challenge of charging station financing and ownership. A few notable trends may include rising CO2 emission from the transportation sector, growing trend of recreational vehicles (RV) and reducing cost of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The global low voltage charger market is a small but emerging market, due to the rising penetration of electric vehicles worldwide. Supported by regulation and government incentives, improving EV appeal and the rollout of charging infrastructure, the deployment of various types of chargers is rising at a considerable pace, which is fueling the growth of the low voltage chargers market globally.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global low voltage chargers market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and ROW) have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Robert Bosch, Siemens, Tesla, Inc., ABB, CTEK and Victron Energy) are also presented in detail.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Low Voltage Charger Market by Value

3.2 Global Low Voltage Charger Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Low Voltage Charger Market by Product Category

3.3.1 Global Non-premium Low Voltage Chargers Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Non-premium Low Voltage Chargers Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Premium Low Voltage Charger Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Premium Low Voltage Charger Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Premium Low Voltage Charger Market by Type

3.3.6 Global Regular Cars Low Voltage Charger Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Regular Cars Low Voltage Charger Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Workshop Low Voltage Charger Market by Value

3.3.9 Global Workshop Low Voltage Charger Market Forecast by Value

3.3.10 Global Motorcycle Low Voltage Charger Market by Value

3.3.11 Global Motorcycle Low Voltage Charger Market Forecast by Value

3.3.12 Global Enthusiast Cars Low Voltage Charger Market by Value

3.3.13 Global Enthusiast Cars Low Voltage Charger Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Low Voltage Charger Market by End-Use

3.4.1 Global Consumer Low Voltage Charger Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Consumer Low Voltage Charger Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Professional Low Voltage Charger Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Professional Low Voltage Charger Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Low Voltage Charger Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Ride-hailing Fleet Vehicles

5.1.2 Growing Digital Ads Spending in Automotive Industry

5.1.3 Rising Sales of Smartphones

5.1.4 Decline in Price of Lithium-ion Batteries

5.1.5 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment

5.1.6 Surging Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising CO2 Emission from Transportation Sector

5.2.2 Rising Trend of Recreational Vehicles (RV)

5.2.3 Reducing Cost of Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure

5.3.2 Challenge of Charging Station Financing and Ownership

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.3 Comparison of Company's Products in the Low Voltage Charger Market

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Robert Bosch

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Tesla, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 ABB

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 CTEK

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Victron Energy

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpfiro

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-low-voltage-charger-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-22-billion-in-2025--301461965.html

SOURCE Research and Markets